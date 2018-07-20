Aviation Day: Romania, one of first countries to have capitalized on potential of aviation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Intr-un interviu acordat pentru PSNews, Dan Barna, președintele USR a precizat ca a invitat-o pe fosta șefa DNA sa se alature partidului sau. Barna a precizat ca Laura Codruța Kovesi ar putea deveni candidatul USR la alegerile prezidențiale. Intr-un interviu acordat celor de la PSNews , Dan Barna, președintele…

- President Klaus Iohannis affirmed on Thursday in Brussels, that a budget of the euro zone in itself is not problematic, unless it leads to the creation of a new rift. "We must be very careful and this is what I intend to tell my colleagues in the Council. A budget of the euro zone in itself…

- Taxele și costul lor asociat au implicații mai mari in procesul de fuziuni și achiziții (M&A) decat se estimeaza in mod obișnuit. Atat vanzatorul cat și cumparatorul se concentreaza asupra scopurilor strategice de afaceri, insa o serie de provocari, riscuri sau sinergii generate de taxe pot sa influențeze…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that the first flight Tallinn - Constanta will be inaugurated, which will contribute to the development of tourism in both countries, Agerpres writes. "We will inaugurate the first flight Tallinn - Constanta from Estonia, and during summer…

- Premier Viorica Dancila announced that Romania and Poland will hold a session of intergovernmental consultations in Warsaw on May 25, the first ever in the history of the countries' bilateral relationship. "Right after the government sitting, I will take off for Warsaw this afternoon, alongside…

- "Orice partid care doreste sa joace un rol politic serios in Romania are intentia sa isi prezinte propriul candidat pentru alegerile prezidentiale. ALDE este unul dintre partidele importante ale coalitiei si este firesc ca lumea sa aiba idei si propuneri pe aceasta tema. Ce se va intampla in viitor…

- Zona "La Plopii fara sot" pare a fi abandonata. La intrarea in zona troneaza un indicator pus de municipalitate care avertizeaza populatia sa pastreze curatenia si sa nu deterioreze "mobilierul urban". Indemn care este respectat partial de catre cei care vin in vizita: aproape in fiecare colt pot fi…

- On Thursday, the Government passed an emergency ordinance regulating the conclusion and implementation of public-private partnerships. "The public-private partnership emergency ordinance was adopted today at the Government meeting (...) The text of the law on public-private partnership contained…