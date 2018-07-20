Aviation Day: Romania, one of first countries to have capitalized on potential of aviation

Stiri Recomandate

Incredibil ce le-a trecut prin cap! Fanii lui Napoli l-au umilit pe Cristiano Ronaldo | FOTO

Incredibil ce le-a trecut prin cap! Fanii lui Napoli l-au umilit pe Cristiano Ronaldo | FOTO

Suporterii lui Napoli au batjocorit transferul lui Cristiano Ronaldo la marea rivală Juventus Torino. În oraşul de lângă Vezuviu s-a pus în vânzare hârtie igienică imprimată cu imaginea portughezului în tricoul alb-negru. [citeste mai departe]

ALOCAŢII MAI MARI PENTRU DEPORTAŢI. Victimele represiunilor vor primi cu 400 de lei mai mult

ALOCAŢII MAI MARI PENTRU DEPORTAŢI. Victimele represiunilor vor primi cu 400 de lei mai mult

Victimele represiunilor politice comuniste din perioada anilor 1917–1990 vor primi din 1 septembrie o alocație lunară în valoare de 500 de lei. În prezent, suma este de doar 100 de lei. Un proiect de lege a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Câteva EXCENTRITĂŢI de-ale lui Gabriele d'Annunzio, autoproclamat DUCE în FIUME

Câteva EXCENTRITĂŢI de-ale lui Gabriele d’Annunzio, autoproclamat DUCE în FIUME

Revista săptămânală Ideea Europeană consemna în numărul din “duminecă” de 7 decembrie 1919 câteva din excentrităţile scriitorului italian Gabriele d’Annunzio, mare erou de război la vremea respectivă. [citeste mai departe]

SC OLIMP-IMPEX SRL ORADEA Producator tigla metalica, tabla cutata, sisteme pluviale, profile metalice, angajam

SC OLIMP-IMPEX SRL ORADEA Producator tigla metalica, tabla cutata, sisteme pluviale, profile metalice, angajam

SC OLIMP-IMPEX SRL ORADEA Producator tigla metalica, tabla cutata, sisteme pluviale, profile metalice, angajam – AGENT VANZARI: TIMISOARA SISTEME DE INVELITORI,SISTEME PLUVIALE… [citeste mai departe]

Nordul Europei se confruntă cu cea mai gravă secetă din ultima decadă. În sud inundațiile fac prăpăd

Nordul Europei se confruntă cu cea mai gravă secetă din ultima decadă. În sud inundațiile fac prăpăd

Europa nu sta bine la capitolul vreme. Nordul continentului, unde ar trebui să fie mai rece măcar pentru simplul fapt că e mai aproape de Polul Nord, se confruntă cu cea mai gravă seceta… [citeste mai departe]

Parc pentru copii de langa Timisoara inchis de comisarii Protectiei Consumatorilor: banci si tobogane rupte

Parc pentru copii de langa Timisoara inchis de comisarii Protectiei Consumatorilor: banci si tobogane rupte

Inspectorii da la Comisariatul pentru Protecția Consumatorilor (CJPC) Timiș au fost în control, în urma unei sesizări cu privire la „parcul de joacă” care „are leagănele și topoganele rupte,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în Mărăcineni. Mamă și fiu răniți din cauza unui șofer prea grăbit

Accident în Mărăcineni. Mamă și fiu răniți din cauza unui șofer prea grăbit

UPDATE Un tânăr de 21 ani din Cernătești care circula cu un Va Golf pe DJ 203 K pe direcția Mărăcineni – Cernătești, pe fondul nepăstrării distanței regulamentare în mers a intrat în coliziune cu autoturismul Tico condus în fața sa… [citeste mai departe]

Indicele Robor atinge un nou record

Indicele Robor atinge un nou record

Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni, în funcţie de care se calculează costul creditelor de consum în lei cu dobândă variabilă, a scăzut vineri la valoarea de 3,39%, de la 3,36%, cât înregistrase joi, reiese din datele Băncii Naţionale a României (BNR). Indicelui ROBOR la 6 luni, utilizat în calculul dobânzilor la creditele ipotecare în lei… [citeste mai departe]

Tarifele maxime pe care autoritățile publice le pot percepe pentru accesul operatorilor de comunicații pe proprietatea publică în consultare

Tarifele maxime pe care autoritățile publice le pot percepe pentru accesul operatorilor de comunicații pe proprietatea publică în consultare

ANCOM lansează în consultare publică un proiect de decizie privind stabilirea tarifelor maximale pentru exercitarea… [citeste mai departe]

HARTĂ. Peste 33.000 de locuri de muncă vacante în România, în 20 iulie 2018. Cele mai căutate meserii

HARTĂ. Peste 33.000 de locuri de muncă vacante în România, în 20 iulie 2018. Cele mai căutate meserii

În evidenţele Agenţiei Naţionale pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă (ANOFM) sunt înregistrate, în 20 iulie 2018, 33.359 locuri de muncă vacante, potrivit datelor furnizate către ANOFM de agenţii… [citeste mai departe]


Aviation Day: Romania, one of first countries to have capitalized on potential of aviation

Publicat:
Aviation Day: Romania, one of first countries to have capitalized on potential of aviation

and brings to the memory of each one the Romanian airmen's combat deeds, the memory of the heroes who died in the line of duty at the controls of the planes inscribed with the tricolor insignia, for the defence of the national being and for the freedom and safety of all, says
''Romania was one of the first countries in the world to understand and exploit the potential of aviation both in civil and military terms and among internationally ranked personalities who through their inventions and avant-garde work contributed…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PSNews: Dan Barna, invitație pentru Kovesi. Fosta șefa DNA, potențial candidat al USR la prezidențiale

14:47, 10.07.2018 - Intr-un interviu acordat pentru PSNews, Dan Barna, președintele USR a precizat ca a invitat-o pe fosta șefa DNA sa se alature partidului sau. Barna a precizat ca Laura Codruța Kovesi ar putea deveni candidatul USR la alegerile prezidențiale. Intr-un interviu acordat celor de la PSNews , Dan Barna, președintele…

President Iohannis: Euro zone budget, not problem in itself unless new rift created

18:17, 28.06.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis affirmed on Thursday in Brussels, that a budget of the euro zone in itself is not problematic, unless it leads to the creation of a new rift.  "We must be very careful and this is what I intend to tell my colleagues in the Council. A budget of the euro zone in itself…

Taxele și M&A: Anticiparea implicațiilor in fiecare etapa previne riscurile cu potențial de a bloca tranzacția

07:20, 21.06.2018 - Taxele și costul lor asociat au implicații mai mari in procesul de fuziuni și achiziții (M&A) decat se estimeaza in mod obișnuit. Atat vanzatorul cat și cumparatorul se concentreaza asupra scopurilor strategice de afaceri, insa o serie de provocari, riscuri sau sinergii generate de taxe pot sa influențeze…

PM Dancila: We will inaugurate first flight Tallinn - Constanta, from Estonia

19:39, 13.06.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that the first flight Tallinn - Constanta will be inaugurated, which will contribute to the development of tourism in both countries, Agerpres writes. "We will inaugurate the first flight Tallinn - Constanta from Estonia, and during summer…

PM announces Romania - Poland intergovernmental consultations on May 25, the first ever in countries' bilateral relationship

15:13, 24.05.2018 - Premier Viorica Dancila announced that Romania and Poland will hold a session of intergovernmental consultations in Warsaw on May 25, the first ever in the history of the countries' bilateral relationship.  "Right after the government sitting, I will take off for Warsaw this afternoon, alongside…

Teodor Melescanu: Pentru moment, in mod evident, candidatul nostru potential la prezidentiale este Tariceanu

19:55, 20.05.2018 - "Orice partid care doreste sa joace un rol politic serios in Romania are intentia sa isi prezinte propriul candidat pentru alegerile prezidentiale. ALDE este unul dintre partidele importante ale coalitiei si este firesc ca lumea sa aiba idei si propuneri pe aceasta tema. Ce se va intampla in viitor…

GALERIE FOTO: Loc din Iași cu potențial turistic lasat de izbeliște de catre Primarie

17:16, 12.05.2018 - Zona "La Plopii fara sot" pare a fi abandonata. La intrarea in zona troneaza un indicator pus de municipalitate care avertizeaza populatia sa pastreze curatenia si sa nu deterioreze "mobilierul urban". Indemn care este respectat partial de catre cei care vin in vizita: aproape in fiecare colt pot fi…

Gov't passes emergency ordinance regulating public-private partnerships

18:54, 10.05.2018 - On Thursday, the Government passed an emergency ordinance regulating the conclusion and implementation of public-private partnerships. "The public-private partnership emergency ordinance was adopted today at the Government meeting (...) The text of the law on public-private partnership contained…


