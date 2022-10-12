ASE ranks 1st in Romania in Times Higher Education World University Rankings

ASE ranks 1st in Romania in Times Higher Education World University RankingsPublicat:
The Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE ) is for the fourth consecutive time first in Romania according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, 2023 edition, and it is the only Romanian university for the second consecutive year in the top 600 worldwide, told Agerpres.
