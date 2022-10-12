ASE ranks 1st in Romania in Times Higher Education World University Rankings

Stiri Recomandate

Jurnalist nipon, condamnat de junta militară din Myanmar la încă trei ani de detenţie

Jurnalist nipon, condamnat de junta militară din Myanmar la încă trei ani de detenţie

Un jurnalist japonez, arestat la sfârşitul lui iulie în timp ce transmitea de la o manifestaţie împotriva juntei militare, a fost condamnat în Myanmar la încă trei ani de închisoare pentru că a încălcat legea privind migraţia,… [citeste mai departe]

Dincu, despre razboiul brutal al Rusiei asupra Ucrainei: Regiunea Marii Negre a devenit o zona de maxima atentie pentru NATO

Dincu, despre razboiul brutal al Rusiei asupra Ucrainei: Regiunea Marii Negre a devenit o zona de maxima atentie pentru NATO

Ministrul Apararii, Vasile Dincu, a declarat miercuri ca razboiul din Ucraina a modificat fundamental si pe termen lung paradigma de securitate din Europa,… [citeste mai departe]

A început o nouă campanie de preluare gratuită a deșeurilor periculoase din menajer, în Timiș. Vezi programul

A început o nouă campanie de preluare gratuită a deșeurilor periculoase din menajer, în Timiș. Vezi programul

După cum atenționează din start numele generic, deșeurile periculoase din menajer sunt extrem de nocive pentru natură și oameni! Acestea trebuie manipulate cu foarte mare… [citeste mai departe]

Soluții indispensabile pentru sănătate – menține igiena și curățenia în spatiile medicale!

Soluții indispensabile pentru sănătate – menține igiena și curățenia în spatiile medicale!

Spațiile medicale sunt văzute, fără doar și poate, drept acele spații favorabile răspândirii unor virusuri și bacterii care pot duce la apariția unor boli total nedorite. Iar cei mai expuși acestora sunt… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Un pieton, spulberat de o mașină chiar pe zebră: Momentul tragediei, surprins de camerele de supraveghere

(video) Un pieton, spulberat de o mașină chiar pe zebră: Momentul tragediei, surprins de camerele de supraveghere

Un bărbat în vârstă de 38 de ani a ajuns la spital, după ce a fost spulberat de o mașină chiar pe trecerea de pietoni, Incidentul a avut loc în seara zilei de 11 octombrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Teheran: Reformatorul Mostafa Tajzadeh, condamnat la cinci ani de închisoare

Teheran: Reformatorul Mostafa Tajzadeh, condamnat la cinci ani de închisoare

Militantul iranian Mostafa Tajzadeh, unul dintre reprezentanţii taberei reformatoare, aflat în detenţie din luna iulie pentru atingere adusă securităţii statului, a fost condamnat la cinci ani de închisoare cu executare, a anunţat marţi avocatul… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai bune aplicații pentru conferințele online

Cele mai bune aplicații pentru conferințele online

Video conferințele au devenit mai importante decât oricând, având în vedere trecerea către modelele de work from home – mulți clienți au apelat acum la apeluri video ca o modalitate de a programa întâlniri, mai des decât erau posibile anterior. [citeste mai departe]

President Iohannis: Education is the foundation of development of democratic societies

President Iohannis: Education is the foundation of development of democratic societies

Education is the foundation of the development of democratic societies, the essential premise for the modernization and evolution of nations towards an increasingly prosperous standard of living, President Klaus Iohannis said on… [citeste mai departe]

Ingineria gândită de doi bucureșteni: cumpărau haine scumpe și returnau haine vechi/ Polițiștii i-au prins, după ce au cauzat prejudicii uriașe

Ingineria gândită de doi bucureșteni: cumpărau haine scumpe și returnau haine vechi/ Polițiștii i-au prins, după ce au cauzat prejudicii uriașe

Poliţiştii din Capitală au făcut, miercuri, percheziţii într-un dosar de înşelăciune. Două persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Afla care suntaceste consultatii oftalmologice obligatorii

Afla care suntaceste consultatii oftalmologice obligatorii

Nu degeaba medicii specialisti recomandata ca pacientii sa efectueze consultatii oftalmologice in mod periodic, intrucat prin intermediul acestora vei putea sa iti dai seama de sanatatea ochiului tau. Pentru cei care stau mai mult in casa si sunt nevoiti sa lucreze constant in fata unui… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

ASE ranks 1st in Romania in Times Higher Education World University Rankings

Publicat:
ASE ranks 1st in Romania in Times Higher Education World University Rankings

of (ASE ) is for the fourth consecutive time first in Romania according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, 2023 edition, and it is the only Romanian university for the second consecutive year in the top 600 worldwide, told Agerpres.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Bucharest to host book fair, poetry festival with 85 Romanian and 35 foreign poets participating

16:31, 08.09.2022 - The 11th edition of the National Poetry Book Fair and the 12th edition of the Bucharest International Poetry Festival (FIPB), which will include public readings, film screenings, exhibitions of art, recitals, theatre shows, concerts, performances and experimental programmes of digital art, will take…

About 292,000 people enter Romania on August 18, including 12,614 Ukrainians

10:45, 19.08.2022 - Approximately 292,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 71,000 means of transport, were checked on Thursday (both in and out of Romania) through border check points nationwide, according to the Border Police General Inspectorate. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Weightlifting: Iulian Diaconu wins gol in the European Chamionships Under-17

21:45, 12.08.2022 - Romanian athlete Iulian Mihai Diaconu won the gold medal in the snatch style, on Friday, in the 6-kg category at the Under-17 European Weightlifting Championships in Raszyn (Poland). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Just 5.7 pc of Romanian investors sold their portfolio during recent stock market sell-offs (survey)

00:21, 06.08.2022 - Only 5.7 percent of Romanian retail investors sold their investments during the recent stock market decline, 34 percent expanded their portfolios, and 60 percent made no changes in their investments, found the eToro Retail Investor Beat survey which notes that the explanation for this behavior is…

World Athletics U20 Championships Cali: Mihaela Maria Blaga ranks 14th in 3,000-m steeplechase final

13:40, 05.08.2022 - Romanian athlete Mihaela Maria Blaga ranked 14th in the final of the 3,000 steeplechase event, which took place on Thursday, on the fourth day of the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali (Colombia), managing a time of 10min50sec24 /100. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

PM Ciuca: Performances of Romanian team at 2022 International Linguistics Olympiad - remarkable

23:35, 29.07.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca congratulates the pupils, teachers and coordinators for the "remarkable" performances recorded by the Romanian team at the 2022 International Linguistic Olympiad. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Romanian duo Cadantu-Ignatik/ Lee advances to Poland Open doubles QF

19:50, 25.07.2022 - Romanian duo Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik/Gabriela Lee on Monday advanced to the quarter-finals of the doubles event at the 251,750-USD Poland Open WTA 250 tennis tournament after defeating Hungary's Reka Jani/Adrienn Nagy 6-4 4-6 10-6. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Avram Iancu becomes first Romanian to swim across Bristol Channel

08:36, 22.07.2022 - Librarian Avram Iancu of Petrosani has become the first Romanian to swim across the Bristol Channel in the UK. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 12 octombrie 2022
Bucuresti 8°C | 21°C
Iasi 9°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 18°C
Timisoara 10°C | 20°C
Constanta 11°C | 19°C
Brasov 9°C | 19°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 18°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 octombrie 2022
USD 5.0896
EUR 4.9367
CHF 5.0912
GBP 5.6185
CAD 3.6751
XAU 272.143
JPY 3.4919
CNY 0.7094
AED 1.3857
AUD 3.1892
MDL 0.2621
BGN 2.5241

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec