Armsmaker Rheinmetall sets up maintenance hub in Romania for Ukraine weapons

Armsmaker Rheinmetall sets up maintenance hub in Romania for Ukraine weaponsPublicat:
German armsmaker Rheinmetall is building a military maintenance and logistics hub in Satu Mare, Romania, expected to begin operation this month to service weapons used for the war in Ukraine, the company said on Sunday, according to Reuters. "The service hub should play a central role in maintaining the operational readiness of western combat systems […]
