Armsmaker Rheinmetall sets up maintenance hub in Romania for Ukraine weapons

Soluții ecologice și eficiente pentru a ilumina zonele de exterior

Pentru a crea o zonă exterioară bine iluminată, este important să folosiți soluții atât ecologice, cât și eficiente. Acest articol va discuta despre diferitele modalități prin care se poate ilumina spațiul exterior, ținând cont de impactul asupra mediului al diferitelor… [citeste mai departe]

Harghita: Un urs a omorât 42 de oi, în satul Cădaciu Mare

Un număr 42 de oi au fost omorâte de un urs în satul Cădaciu Mare, comuna Şimoneşti, iar altele au fost rănite, atacul având loc la o fermă locală, a anunţat, duminică seara, Biroul de presă al Consiliului Judeţean (CJ) Harghita. [citeste mai departe]

De ce nu mai avea Băsescu putere pe final de mandat. Udrea, dezvăluiri explozive: Vă spun ce se va întâmpla și cu Iohannis

Întrebată de ce nu l-a schimbat Traian Băsescu pe Florian Coldea atunci când avea posibilitatea să facă asta, Elena Udrea a declarat că fostul președinte… [citeste mai departe]

„Magie” imobiliară la Ploiești. DNA anchetează cum au apărut 30 de apartamente ilegale

DNA anchetează una dintre cele mai „sulfuroase” afaceri imobiliare din Ploiești în care există indicii că dezvoltatorii au primit o mână de ajutor din partea mai multor angajați ai primăriei și a unor notari publici… [citeste mai departe]

Astăzi, 3 aprilie 2023, vremea va înregistra o scădere a temperaturilor în toate zonele țării și sunt așteptate precipitații

Astăzi, 3 aprilie 2023, vremea va înregistra o scădere a temperaturilor în toate zonele țării și sunt așteptate precipitații. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă, din noaptea de marți, vortexul polar lovește toată  țara, sunt așteptate ninsori și  fenomene meteo extreme

Alertă , din noaptea de marți, vortexul polar lovește toată țara, sunt așteptate ninsori și fenomene meteo extreme, diferenţelede temperaturi ar putea ajunge… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie atacată noaptea, într-un gang întunecos din Alba Iulia. Agresorii i-au luat geanta cu forța

Femeie atacată noaptea, într-un gang întunecos din Alba Iulia. Agresorii i-au luat geanta cu forța O femeie a fost jefuită pe o stradă din Alba Iulia. Aceasta a rămas fără geantă, care i-a fost luată… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu cere inspecția Aeroportului Chișinău și revizuirea taxei de 9 euro. Președintele R. Moldova nu are atribuții în domeniul gestionării aeroporturilor și transportului aerian

Maia Sandu, Președintele… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziţii în apartamentul unei femei suspectă de implicare în explozia dintr-o cafenea din Sankt Petersburg

Forțele de securitate au efectuat o percheziție în apartamentul unei femei din Sankt Petersburg, care este suspectată de implicare în explozia produsă în cafeneaua în care a… [citeste mai departe]

SPARGERE la un Centru de Sănătate din Municipiul Sebeș: Poliția a început cercetările

SPARGERE la un Centru de Sănătate din Municipiul Sebeș: Poliția a început cercetările SPARGERE la un Centru de Sănătate din Municipiul Sebeș: Poliția a început cercetările În cursul dimineții de 3 aprilie 2023, a fost… [citeste mai departe]


Armsmaker Rheinmetall sets up maintenance hub in Romania for Ukraine weapons

Publicat:
Armsmaker Rheinmetall sets up maintenance hub in Romania for Ukraine weapons

German armsmaker Rheinmetall is building a military maintenance and logistics hub in Romania, expected to begin operation this month to service weapons used for the war in Ukraine, the company said on Sunday, according to Reuters. "The service hub should play a central role in maintaining the operational readiness of western combat systems"

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Centru de mentenanta pentru armele din Ucraina, la Satu Mare 

08:50, 03.04.2023 - Producatorul german de armament Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) construieste un centru militar de intretinere si logistica la Satu Mare, in Romania, care ar trebui sa inceapa sa functioneze in aceasta luna pentru a asigura mentenanta armelor folosite pentru razboiul din Ucraina, a anuntat duminica compania, transmite…

Polish, Romanian PMs ask EU for mechanism to trace Ukraine grain exports

12:55, 28.03.2023 - Romania and Poland are in talks with the European Commission over export tracing mechanisms for Ukrainian grains to ensure local farmers are not hurt by a flood of cheap imports, the Polish and Romanian prime ministers said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain…

Ukraine, Romania agree to check depths of Danube canals

14:05, 09.03.2023 - Ukraine and Romania have agreed to check the depth of canals off the Danube river which Kyiv uses to export agricultural goods to try to increase the flow of traffic, Ukraine’s restoration ministry said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The Danube is an important transport route for Ukraine as it tries…

Scholz says China ‘declared it will not deliver’ weapons to Russia

11:41, 06.03.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said China had declared it won’t supply Russia with weapons for its war against Ukraine, suggesting that Berlin has received bilateral assurances from Beijing on the issue, according to Politico. Scholz was speaking at a press conference with European Commission…

Blinken, Lavrov speak amid war of words over Ukraine at G20 meeting

15:50, 02.03.2023 - The United States and its European allies sparred with Russia over the war in Ukraine at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi on Thursday, with the rival sides each accusing the other of destabilising the world, according to Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign…

Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of war’s anniversary

12:55, 20.02.2023 - U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, promising President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, according to Reuters. Air raid sirens blared across…

Zelenskyy heads to London, wins pledge to train pilots on NATO planes

14:15, 08.02.2023 - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was due in London on Wednesday for only his second trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine and won promises of new military aid, including training on advanced NATO fighter jets the West has so far held back from supplying, according to Reuters. British Prime Minister…

Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal

16:36, 04.01.2023 - Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer…


