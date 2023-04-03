Armsmaker Rheinmetall sets up maintenance hub in Romania for Ukraine weapons

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Producatorul german de armament Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) construieste un centru militar de intretinere si logistica la Satu Mare, in Romania, care ar trebui sa inceapa sa functioneze in aceasta luna pentru a asigura mentenanta armelor folosite pentru razboiul din Ucraina, a anuntat duminica compania, transmite…

- Romania and Poland are in talks with the European Commission over export tracing mechanisms for Ukrainian grains to ensure local farmers are not hurt by a flood of cheap imports, the Polish and Romanian prime ministers said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain…

- Ukraine and Romania have agreed to check the depth of canals off the Danube river which Kyiv uses to export agricultural goods to try to increase the flow of traffic, Ukraine’s restoration ministry said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The Danube is an important transport route for Ukraine as it tries…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said China had declared it won’t supply Russia with weapons for its war against Ukraine, suggesting that Berlin has received bilateral assurances from Beijing on the issue, according to Politico. Scholz was speaking at a press conference with European Commission…

- The United States and its European allies sparred with Russia over the war in Ukraine at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi on Thursday, with the rival sides each accusing the other of destabilising the world, according to Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign…

- U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, promising President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, according to Reuters. Air raid sirens blared across…

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was due in London on Wednesday for only his second trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine and won promises of new military aid, including training on advanced NATO fighter jets the West has so far held back from supplying, according to Reuters. British Prime Minister…

- Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer…