Ambassador Prokopchuk: We must collaborate to maintain peace in Ukraine and in the world

Atenție, pasageri: Zboruri anulate! Compania Air Moldova vine cu precizări

Atenție, pasageri: Zboruri anulate! Compania Air Moldova vine cu precizări

Compania Air Moldova informează că cursa avia Dusseldorf - Chișinău este operată cu reținere. Mesajul este adresat, în special, călătorilor care urmau să ajungă la Chișinău cu această cursa . [citeste mai departe]

Când trecem la ora de vară 2023. Ceasurile se vor da înainte cu o oră

Când trecem la ora de vară 2023. Ceasurile se vor da înainte cu o oră

Într-o lună românii se pregătesc, încă o dată, să treacă de la ora de iarnă la cea de vară. Pe data de 26 martie 2023, ceasurile se vor da cu o oră înaintea orei oficiale standard, iar ora 03:00 devine 04:00. Astfel, dăm ceasul cu o oră înainte, ceea ce… [citeste mai departe]

14 sportivi vor reprezenta România la Campionatele Europene de sală de la Istanbul, între 2-5 martie

14 sportivi vor reprezenta România la Campionatele Europene de sală de la Istanbul, între 2-5 martie

Federaţia Română de Atletism a anunţat componenţa delegaţiei României, la Campionatele Europene de sală, programate între 2-5 martie, la Istanbul. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Taxe şi impozite majorate cu rata inflaţiei

Taxe şi impozite majorate cu rata inflaţiei

Taxele şi impozitele locale ar urma să crească cu 13,8% în 2024, conform ratei inflaţiei, potrivit unui proiect de hotărâre pus în dezbatere publică de Primăria Capitalei. „Conform prevederilor art. 491 din Legea 227/2015 privind Codul Fiscal, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare, taxele şi impozitele locale… [citeste mai departe]

Familia Berlusconi analizează vânzarea unei participații la AC Monza

Familia Berlusconi analizează vânzarea unei participații la AC Monza

Familia Berlusconi ia în calcul vânzarea unei participații minoritare la AC Monza, clubul de fotbal pe care l-a condus în Serie A din Italia în cei cinci ani în care a deținut-o, au declarat două surse familiare cu acest subiect, citate de Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Preasfințitul Părinte Damaschin Dorneanul a slujit la Parohia Moldovița, în prima zi din Postul Mare

Preasfințitul Părinte Damaschin Dorneanul a slujit la Parohia Moldovița, în prima zi din Postul Mare

Cu binecuvântarea Înaltpreasfințitului Părinte Arhiepiscop Calinic, Arhiepiscop al Sucevei și Rădăuților, la Parohia Moldovița, Protopopiatul Câmpulung Moldovenesc, slujba primei părți a Canonului… [citeste mai departe]

Profesorii cercetaţi pentru violenţă împotriva elevilor nu vor mai putea să desfăşoare activităţi didactice la clasă

Profesorii cercetaţi pentru violenţă împotriva elevilor nu vor mai putea să desfăşoare activităţi didactice la clasă

Noile legi ale Educaţiei conţin proceduri clare de intervenţie în situaţii de violenţă şcolară. Astfel, profesorii cercetaţi pentru violenţă împotriva… [citeste mai departe]

SIE a informat autoritățile despre lucrările la canalul Bâstroe

SIE a informat autoritățile despre lucrările la canalul Bâstroe

SIE a informat autorităţile statului cu privire la lucrările Ucrainei pe canalul Bâstroe, scriu jurnaliștii de la Financial Intelligence .   Astfel, SIE precizează pentru Financial Intelligence că (…) punând accent pe dimensiunea anticipativă, a acționat și acționează… [citeste mai departe]

Start VINEREA VERDE pe autobuzele din Florești! Este o premieră pentru comunele din România

Start VINEREA VERDE pe autobuzele din Florești! Este o premieră pentru comunele din România

Comuna Florești oferă o premieră pentru ţara noastră. Pentru prima dată, într-o localitate dintr-o zonă metropolitană, alta decât un municipiu reședință de județ, se adoptă programul „Vinerea Verde”.„Întâmpinăm primăvara… [citeste mai departe]

Până pe 31 martie mai puteți beneficia de bonificații la plata integrală a impozitelor și taxelor locale!

Până pe 31 martie mai puteți beneficia de bonificații la plata integrală a impozitelor și taxelor locale!

De la începutul anului au fost acordate bonificații care totalizează 765.949 lei, prin plata taxelor și impozitelor utilizând toate modalitățile de plată disponibile: Online, accesând… [citeste mai departe]


Ambassador Prokopchuk: We must collaborate to maintain peace in Ukraine and in the world

Publicat:
Ambassador Prokopchuk: We must collaborate to maintain peace in Ukraine and in the world

The ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest, , expressed on Tuesday his conviction that Romania will continue to help the Ukrainians as long as necessary, stressing that cooperation with Ukraine is necessary for peace.

Over 58,000 people, including 6,843 Ukrainians, have entered Romania on Tuesday

10:16, 08.02.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday, 58,159 people, including 6,843 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania through the border points. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Almost 72k persons have entered Romania on Tuesday, of whom rd 6,700 Ukrainians

10:50, 25.01.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs, in a press release sent to AGERPRES, that on Tuesday, 71,916 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 6,675 were Ukrainian citizens. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Over 88,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, of whom almost 7,000 Ukrainians

10:40, 04.01.2023 - More than 88,000 people entered Romania on Tuesday, through border points, of whom almost 7,000 were Ukrainian citizens, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Home appliance producer Electrolux announces collective layoffs, more than 100 personnel to be made redundant

18:36, 03.01.2023 - Home appliance producer Electrolux Satu Mare notified the authorities that it is initiating collective layoff procedures due to the sales slump caused by the war in Ukraine, the Prefect's Institution informs on Facebook on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Almost 66,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, including about 7,000 Ukrainians

11:15, 14.12.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Tuesday, 65,870 people, including 6,970 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania through border points throughout the country, down by about 2% compared to the previous day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

No explosive material in suspicious envelopes from Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest, intel service says

17:10, 06.12.2022 - The envelopes that were picked up on Tuesday from the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest do not contain explosive material, informs the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Bucharest to host 'Women, peace and security' events

14:36, 05.12.2022 - Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN) will organise, Tuesday to Thursday, a series of Romanian-American co-operation events themed "Women, peace and security." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

Minister Aurescu takes part in G7+ meeting on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

09:11, 30.11.2022 - Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated, on Tuesday, in the G7+ meeting at the level of foreign ministers, on the topic of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, held on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting organized in Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



