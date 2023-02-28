Ambassador Prokopchuk: We must collaborate to maintain peace in Ukraine and in the world

Ambassador Prokopchuk: We must collaborate to maintain peace in Ukraine and in the worldPublicat:
The ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest, Ihor Prokopchuk, expressed on Tuesday his conviction that Romania will continue to help the Ukrainians as long as necessary, stressing that cooperation with Ukraine is necessary for peace.
