Ambassador of Israel, at Defence Ministry, for discussions about cooperation in defense field

Două victorii și o înfrângere pentru juniorii alb-violeți în Cupa României

Două victorii și o înfrângere pentru juniorii alb-violeți în Cupa României

Trei dintre echipele de juniori ale clubului FC Argeș au disputat miercuri partidele din cadrul primei etape a Cupei României. Argeșenii au dat piept cu două formații ale AFK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc și cu Daco-Getica București, bilanțul… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO VIDEO| COMOARA găsită în județul Alba: Ce se știe despre monedele romane găsite la Jidvei și Noșlac

FOTO VIDEO| COMOARA găsită în județul Alba: Ce se știe despre monedele romane găsite la Jidvei și Noșlac

FOTO VIDEO| COMOARA găsită în județul Alba: Ce se știe despre monedele romane găsite la Jidvei și Noșlac COMOARA găsită în județul Alba: Ce se știe despre monedele romane găsite… [citeste mai departe]

Vineri începe România – Ungaria! Ana Bogdan și Dalma Galfi deschid duelul din Billie Jean King Cup

Vineri începe România – Ungaria! Ana Bogdan și Dalma Galfi deschid duelul din Billie Jean King Cup

Așteptarea fanilor tenisului se apropie de sfârșit. Naționalele României și Ungariei încep vineri duelul din Billie Jean King Cup la Oradea Arena. Tragerea la sorți a ordinii meciurilor a avut loc… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Capitalei, Nicușor Dan, detalii de ULTIMĂ ORĂ despre trenul metropolitan

Primarul Capitalei, Nicușor Dan, detalii de ULTIMĂ ORĂ despre trenul metropolitan

A fost făcut încă un pas pentru trenul metropolitan, anunță, joi, primarul Capitalei, Nicușor Dan. Un studiu de fezabilitate pentru amplasarea a zece stații, în București, va fi realizat în baza protocolului semnat cu CFR și aprobat… [citeste mai departe]

Stadionul „Eugen Popescu”, cu vestiarul Chindiei, mobilat, primele imagini făcute publice de primarul Cristian Stan 

Stadionul „Eugen Popescu", cu vestiarul Chindiei, mobilat, primele imagini făcute publice de primarul Cristian Stan 

Stadionul „Eugen Popescu”, cu vestiarul Chindiei, mobilat, primele imagini făcute publice de primarul Cristian Stan într-o postare pe rețeaua de socializare.… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ Guvernul limitează prin OUG veniturile producătorilor de energie electrică: Prețul de vânzare ale energiei va fi de 450 lei/MWh

ULTIMA ORĂ Guvernul limitează prin OUG veniturile producătorilor de energie electrică: Prețul de vânzare ale energiei va fi de 450 lei/MWh

Guvernul vrea să instituie vineri prin Ordonanță de Urgență un mecanism de achiziție centraliozată de energie electrică,… [citeste mai departe]

Bosch va investi 10 miliarde de euro în digitalizare și va face un parteneriat cu IBM în domeniul inteligenței cuantice

Bosch va investi 10 miliarde de euro în digitalizare și va face un parteneriat cu IBM în domeniul inteligenței cuantice

Bosch va investi 10 miliarde de euro în digitalizare și va face un parteneriat cu IBM în domeniul inteligenței cuantice Furnizorul german de componente, produse… [citeste mai departe]

Prețul la energie rămâne plafonat pe trei praguri de consum

Prețul la energie rămâne plafonat pe trei praguri de consum

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat că la nivelul coaliţiei de guvernare s-a convenit asupra preţului la energia electrică pentru consumatorii casnici pentru perioada următoare, respectiv 0,68 lei/kWh pentru un consum lunar sub pragul de 100 kWh, 0,80 lei/kWh pentru un consum… [citeste mai departe]

Partidul Republican menţine avansul pentru controlul Camerei Reprezentanţilor

Partidul Republican menţine avansul pentru controlul Camerei Reprezentanţilor

Partidul Republican din SUA menţine avansul în cursa pentru a obţine majoritatea în Camera Reprezentanţilor, conform datelor electorale actualizate, iar cursa pentru controlul asupra Senatului este în continuare foarte strânsă, existând posibilitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Calculatoare SFF și pentru aplicații grafice, pentru angajații Primăriei Alba Iulia. Licitația de aproape 400.000 de lei, lansată în SEAP 

Calculatoare SFF și pentru aplicații grafice, pentru angajații Primăriei Alba Iulia. Licitația de aproape 400.000 de lei, lansată în SEAP 

Calculatoare SFF și pentru aplicații grafice, pentru angajații Primăriei Alba Iulia. Licitația de aproape 400.000… [citeste mai departe]


Ambassador of Israel, at Defence Ministry, for discussions about cooperation in defense field

Publicat:
Ambassador of Israel, at Defence Ministry, for discussions about cooperation in defense field

of State for , Planning and , , received the , , at his request, on Thursday, at the (MApN) headquarters, according to a press release from the MApN.

