Ambassador of Israel, at Defence Ministry, for discussions about cooperation in defense field

The Pediatric Liver Transplant Centre at the "Grigore Alexandrescu" Children's Emergency Hospital was inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, told Agerpres.

The first installment of 2.6 billion euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) has been disbursed on Thursday by the European Commission and confirms the objectives assumed by Romania have been fulfilled, informs Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday that 11 hydrotechnical constructions are under analysis by the Government in order to be included in the financing plan through the PNRR.

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila signed on Thursday 14 new contracts financed under Component 5 - Renovation Wave of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), told Agerpres.

British Secretary of State for Europe Leo Docherty is on an official visit to Bucharest on Monday to reaffirm the UK's commitment to protecting European security and strengthening close relations with Romania, the Embassy of the United Kingdom informs.

Romania received, on Thursday, 5,060 doses of monkeypox vaccine, based on a donation contract concluded between the Ministry of Health and the European Commission, the ministry informs in a press release.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and 2.627 million RON (540,827 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 40 minutes after the start of trades.

Sibiu International Airport will open six new routes in the next period, with state aid worth over 2.2 million euros, the contribution being over 370,000 euros per route, over a period of three years, according to a decision adopted unanimously by the county councilors on Thursday.