Senate adopts draft on public pensions

Senate adopts draft on public pensionsSenate on Tuesday adopted the draft law on the public pensions systems, according to which pensions of the more than 4.7 beneficiaries will be recalculated based on a new formula. There were 85 cast "in favour" of the project, six "against" and 19 "abstentions." Most of the amendments… [citeste mai departe]