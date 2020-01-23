Alina Eremia – Poarta – Ma

Stiri Recomandate

Simona Halep este în turul III la Australian Open! Reacția româncei: „A fost puțin periculos”

Simona Halep, 28 de ani, 3 WTA, s-a calificat azi în turul 3 la Australian Open, primul turneu de Mare Șlem al anului, după o victorie cu peripeții în final împotriva jucătoarei britanice Harriet Dart,… [citeste mai departe]

Deputat USR: ”Teodor Meleșcanu căpușează statul de mai bine de 50 de ani”. Cât câștigă din pensie și salarii

Teodor Meleșcanu, în cazul căruia Curtea Constituțională a decis miercuri că a fost ales ilegal la conducerea Senatului, are o pensie de aproape 9.000 de lei… [citeste mai departe]

Valentin Cojocaru a fost împrumutat de FC Viitorul la FC Voluntari

FC Viitorul Constanţa a ajuns la un acord cu FC Voluntari pentru împrumutul portarului Valentin Cojocaru la gruparea ilfoveană potrivit news.ro.Acesta va evolua la FC Voluntari până la finalul acestui sezon, cu opţiune de transfer definitiv. "FC Viitorul îi mulţumeşte… [citeste mai departe]

Nu uitati sa donati 3,5% din impozit catre ONG-uri! Cum si pana cand se poate depune declaratia 230

Persoanele fizice care realizeaza venituri din salarii si asimilate salariilor si/sau venituri din pensii pot directiona si in acest an o parte din impozitul pe venit catre organizatiile non-guvernamentale… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima oră! Viorel Morari a fost suspendat de CSP din funcția de procuror șef la PA

La cererea procurorului general, Alexandr Stoianoglo, Viorel Morari a fost suspendat de către membrii Consiliului Superior al Procurorilor (CSP) din funcția de procuror șef la Procuratura Anticorupție (PA), scrie unimedia.info. [citeste mai departe]

Proteste violente împotriva Forumului de la Davos - Au fost folosite tunuri cu apă și gloanțe de cauciuc

Poliţia elveţiană a folosit gaze lacrimogene, tunuri cu apă şi a tras gloanţe de cauciuc la Zurich pentru a dispersa manifestanţi care au aprins focuri de artificii şi au aruncat cu sticle,… [citeste mai departe]

Secția de Maternitate și Pediatrie a Spitalului Orășenesc Cugir, MODERNIZATĂ. Proiect de peste 13.000.000 de lei

Ziarul Unirea Secția de Maternitate și Pediatrie a Spitalului Orășenesc Cugir, MODERNIZATĂ. Proiect de peste 13.000.000 de lei Primaria Orasului Cugir a emis ordinul… [citeste mai departe]

Doi răniţi după ce un şofer în vârstă de 23 de ani a pierdut controlul asupra maşinii

 Un tânăr de 23 de ani s-a izbit cu maşina într-un stâlp din piatră, acesta şi un pasager din autoturism fiind răniţi.În noaptea de marţi spre miercuri, în jurul orei 01.00, în timp ce conducea un autoturism pe DJ… [citeste mai departe]

Ateliere de confecţionat Felicitări pentru cei dragi

Începând de anul acesta, Muzeul "Vasile Pârvan", Bârlad vă propune o nouă serie de ateliere de creaţie, desfăşurate sub egida secţiei Personalităţi Bârlădene şi Bibliotecă. Astfel, în prag de primăvară, în intervalul 1 februarie - 1 martie 2020, au loc atelierele de confecţionat "Felicitări… [citeste mai departe]

De ce milionarii, miliardarii și Greta Thunberg sunt într-un tren cu traseu NECUNOSCUT

De obicei, trenurile pot merge atât pe distanțe lungi (de cursă lungă), cât și pe distanțe mai scurte (de cursă scurtă). Însă atunci când se vorbește despre traseul necunoscut al unui tren, oricât de metaforic ar suna acest… [citeste mai departe]


VFX Techniques: Creating a CG Flag with After Effects

Video Receipes: How to Make a Perfect Caffe Macchiato

Dj Dark – Autumn Vibes (September 2019)

Dj Dark – Beach Memories (August Session)

Alina Eremia: „L-am cunoscut pe Horia Brenciu cand aveam 4 ani!”

15:59, 20.01.2020 - Alina Eremia, artista Global Records, are o putere fantastica de a se reinventa. Fiecare piesa lansata este ca un capitol care ii dezvaluie o noua latura a personalitații. Puțini sunt cei care știu ca Alina a fost pe scena, inainte sa invețe chiar sa scrie. O intalnire care i-a ramas aproape de suflet…

Barna, after meeting PM: Important victory, prorogation of special pensions for mayors by one year

13:00, 23.12.2019 - Save Romania Union (USR) proposed more than 60 amendments to the law on the state budget for 2020, among which one referring to the postponement of the application of the law on introducing special pensions for mayors, the head of this political party, Dan Barna, made the announcement on Monday. …

Alina Eremia s-a tatuat din nou. Cum arata desenul artistei. „Mi-am pictat pielea”

17:34, 26.11.2019 - Alina Eremia și-a surprins fanii cu cea mai recenta imagine postata pe contul de socializare. Artista și-a facut un nou tatuaj și le-a aratat prietenilor virtuali, cum arata desenul.Alina Eremia a ales sa iși tatuaze un mesaj deasupra cotuluistang. „Mi-am pictat pielea din nou ? #tatuajnou", ascris…

Copiii rromii inghesuiti in Scoala din Ponorata

15:27, 18.11.2019 - In timp ce numarul copiilor in judetul Maramures continua sa scada, iar scolile sunt comasate, unele institutii din catune au prea multi copii. Este vorba de acele zone unde predomina populatia de rromi. Una dintre acestea se afla in Tara Lapusului. Numarul copiilor nascuti anual in catunul Ponorata,…


