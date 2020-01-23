Alina Eremia – Poarta – Ma

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Alina Eremia, artista Global Records, are o putere fantastica de a se reinventa. Fiecare piesa lansata este ca un capitol care ii dezvaluie o noua latura a personalitații. Puțini sunt cei care știu ca Alina a fost pe scena, inainte sa invețe chiar sa scrie. O intalnire care i-a ramas aproape de suflet…

- Save Romania Union (USR) proposed more than 60 amendments to the law on the state budget for 2020, among which one referring to the postponement of the application of the law on introducing special pensions for mayors, the head of this political party, Dan Barna, made the announcement on Monday. …

- Alina Eremia și-a surprins fanii cu cea mai recenta imagine postata pe contul de socializare. Artista și-a facut un nou tatuaj și le-a aratat prietenilor virtuali, cum arata desenul.Alina Eremia a ales sa iși tatuaze un mesaj deasupra cotuluistang. „Mi-am pictat pielea din nou ? #tatuajnou", ascris…

- In timp ce numarul copiilor in judetul Maramures continua sa scada, iar scolile sunt comasate, unele institutii din catune au prea multi copii. Este vorba de acele zone unde predomina populatia de rromi. Una dintre acestea se afla in Tara Lapusului. Numarul copiilor nascuti anual in catunul Ponorata,…