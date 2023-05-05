AgriMin Daea online discussion with Moroccan counterpart Mohamed Sadiki regarding sheep export

AgriMin Daea online discussion with Moroccan counterpart Mohamed Sadiki regarding sheep exportPublicat:
Agriculture Minister Petre Daea held a videoconference meeting on Friday with Moroccan Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development, and Water and Forests Mohamed Sadiki, the topic of the meeting having been Morocco's need to import sheep and the strengthening of cooperation relations between the two countries.
According to a post on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), a Memorandum of Understanding is being drafted between the two countries on foreign trade issues.CITESTE SI PM Ciuca: At the end of the month, there will be a rotation…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
AgriMin Daea meets his Ukrainian counterpart, Mikola Solski, about EC decision on imports from Ukraine
22:15, 03.05.2023 - The Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, informed on Wednesday his Ukrainian counterpart, Mikola Solski, about the provisions of the decision of the European Commission dated May 2, 2023, which establishes exceptional and temporary preventive measures regarding on imports of a limited number of products…
AgriMin Daea to participate in Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting in Luxembourg
13:35, 25.04.2023 - Agriculture Minister Daea to participate in Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting in Luxembourg.Agriculture Minister Petre Daea will participate on Tuesday in the Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting in Luxembourg, where topics of great interest for Romanian agricultural producers will be…
Almost 85k persons enter Romania on Friday, including 8,100 Ukrainians
13:10, 01.04.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that, on Friday, 85,631 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 8,101 Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, about 168,940 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more…
Gov't pays out over RON 1.3 million in animal breeding state aid
12:41, 29.03.2023 - The Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA) is paying out, through its county centres, state aid in the animal breeding sector under payment requests related to services provided in January 2023.According to a press release from APIA, the amount authorised for payment is RON 1.367…
MoU between ministries of Sports in Poland and Romania supporting national federations, exchange of expertise
15:45, 28.03.2023 - A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Sport and Tourism of the Republic of Poland and the Ministry of Sport of Romania was signed on Tuesday in Bucharest by the ministers of the two countries at a joint meeting of the Romanian and Polish governments.According to the spokesperson of…
MEP Dacian Ciolos requests PSD chairman to remove Agriculture minister from his position
15:11, 17.03.2023 - REPER MEP Dacian Ciolos requested, on Friday, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman, Marcel Ciolacu, to urgently remove the minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, "for the disastrous way in which he negotiated the compensations from the European Commission"."Romanian farmers are wronged because…
Gov't to consider necessary measures to protect insured against troubled insurer
12:10, 17.03.2023 - The government will support all the necessary measures to protect the interests of the insured affected by the negative developments in Romania's auto civil liability market, governmental spokesman Dan Carbunaru said on Friday."The Financial Oversight Authority (ASF), following an analysis carried…
Memorandum of scientific cooperation, signed by Romania and Israel
20:25, 27.02.2023 - The representatives of the ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization from Romania and those of the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology from the State of Israel signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a scientific cooperation program. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…