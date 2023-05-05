AgriMin Daea online discussion with Moroccan counterpart Mohamed Sadiki regarding sheep export

Stiri Recomandate

„O să fim vedete!” Familia care l-a primit pe Regele Charles la Breb, în urmă cu 12 ani, merge la Londra pentru ceremonia încoronării

„O să fim vedete!” Familia care l-a primit pe Regele Charles la Breb, în urmă cu 12 ani, merge la Londra pentru ceremonia încoronării

Doi oameni simpli, din Maramureș, sunt invitați de onoare la ceremoniile de încoronare de la Londra. Este vorba despre… [citeste mai departe]

Siguranța elevilor în școli, prioritate pentru MAI și ME

Siguranța elevilor în școli, prioritate pentru MAI și ME

În luna aprilie a acestui an, MAI și Ministerul Educației au stabilit implementarea unei campanii de prevenire a faptelor de port sau folosire fără drept de obiecte periculoase în școli în unitățile de învățământ. Cele mai importante obiective ale campaniei constau în informarea… [citeste mai departe]

Care este casa visurilor tale? Imaginea aleasă va spune lucruri ascunse despre personalitatea ta

Care este casa visurilor tale? Imaginea aleasă va spune lucruri ascunse despre personalitatea ta

Testele de personalitate se bazează pe teoria că fiecare individ are anumite trăsături psihologice care îi definesc comportamentul și gândirea. Astfel, prin evaluarea acestor trăsături, se poate obține o imagine… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul ministru rus supranumit Măcelarul de la Mariupol s-a alăturat trupelor Wagner (video)

Fostul ministru rus supranumit Măcelarul de la Mariupol s-a alăturat trupelor Wagner (video)

Fostul ministru adjunct al apărării din Rusia, Mihail Mizinţev, zis şi „Măcelarul de la Mariupol”, s-ar fi alăturat grupului de mercenari Wagner în calitate de comandant adjunct, după ce a fost demis la sfârşitul… [citeste mai departe]

(doc) Tranzacțiile de gaze naturale din ultimul an, parțial desecretizate: Datele, publicate de ministrul Energiei

(doc) Tranzacțiile de gaze naturale din ultimul an, parțial desecretizate: Datele, publicate de ministrul Energiei

Ministrul Energiei, Victor Parlicov, anunță că au fost desecretizate parțial tranzacțiile de gaze naturale din ultimul an. Astfel, acesta a publicat pe rețele un tabel… [citeste mai departe]

Cum i-a mulțumit Marcel Ciolacu lui Ionel Arsene, condamnat definitiv, pentru ce-a făcut pentru nemțeni (video)

Cum i-a mulțumit Marcel Ciolacu lui Ionel Arsene, condamnat definitiv, pentru ce-a făcut pentru nemțeni (video)

Președintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, i-a mulțumit vineri lui Ionel Arsene pentru ceea ce a făcut pentru nemțeni și pentru județul Neamț.„Voi fi cel mai bun prieten al dvs. dacă… [citeste mai departe]

Cum va decurge încoronarea Regelui Charles al III-lea

Cum va decurge încoronarea Regelui Charles al III-lea

Încoronarea regelui Carol al III-lea va avea loc sâmbătă, 6 mai 2023, la Westminster Abbey din Londra, unde vor fi prezenți 2000 de invitați. În timpul ceremoniei, Regele va fi încoronat alături de Camilla, Regina Consoartă. Ceremonia urmează să înceapă, la ora 11:00, la Westminster Abbey, Regele… [citeste mai departe]

Mathieu Debuchy se va retrage la finalul acestui sezon

Mathieu Debuchy se va retrage la finalul acestui sezon

Fundaşul echipei Valenciennes, fostul internaţional francez Mathieu Debuchy, se va retrage la finalul acestui sezon, informează jurnalul La Voix du Nord.În vârstă de 37 de ani, Debuchy intenţionează să încheie campionatul cu Valenciennes, în Ligue 2, după care va agăţa ghetele în cui, conform… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 19 ani din Mănăstirea Humorului prins transportând 3 mc lemn de foc fără acte

Tânăr de 19 ani din Mănăstirea Humorului prins transportând 3 mc lemn de foc fără acte

Joi la orele 10:30, o patrulă din cadrul Secției 10 Poliție Rurală Gura Humorului a oprit pentru control pe raza localității, autoutilitara condusă de un bărbat de 19 ani din localitatea Mănăstirea Humorului, care… [citeste mai departe]

Fără Carte Verde în Rusia și Belarus din 1 iunie 2023: Ce asigurare auto îți trebuie ca să nu plătești daune în caz de accident

Fără Carte Verde în Rusia și Belarus din 1 iunie 2023: Ce asigurare auto îți trebuie ca să nu plătești daune în caz de accident

Șoferii români care circulă în Rusia și Belarus sau care se află în aceste țări nu vor mai fi acoperiți de sistemul Carte Verde… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

AgriMin Daea online discussion with Moroccan counterpart Mohamed Sadiki regarding sheep export

Publicat:
AgriMin Daea online discussion with Moroccan counterpart Mohamed Sadiki regarding sheep export

Agriculture Minister Petre Daea held a videoconference meeting on Friday with of Agriculture, , , and Water and , the topic of the meeting having been Morocco's need to import sheep and the strengthening of cooperation relations between the two countries.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Agriculture and (MADR), a Memorandum of Understanding is being drafted between the two countries on foreign trade issues.

CITESTE SI PM Ciuca: At the end of the month, there will be a rotation…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

AgriMin Daea meets his Ukrainian counterpart, Mikola Solski, about EC decision on imports from Ukraine

22:15, 03.05.2023 - The Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, informed on Wednesday his Ukrainian counterpart, Mikola Solski, about the provisions of the decision of the European Commission dated May 2, 2023, which establishes exceptional and temporary preventive measures regarding on imports of a limited number of products…

AgriMin Daea to participate in Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting in Luxembourg

13:35, 25.04.2023 - Agriculture Minister Daea to participate in Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting in Luxembourg.Agriculture Minister Petre Daea will participate on Tuesday in the Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting in Luxembourg, where topics of great interest for Romanian agricultural producers will be…

Almost 85k persons enter Romania on Friday, including 8,100 Ukrainians

13:10, 01.04.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that, on Friday, 85,631 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 8,101 Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, about 168,940 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more…

Gov't pays out over RON 1.3 million in animal breeding state aid

12:41, 29.03.2023 - The Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA) is paying out, through its county centres, state aid in the animal breeding sector under payment requests related to services provided in January 2023.According to a press release from APIA, the amount authorised for payment is RON 1.367…

MoU between ministries of Sports in Poland and Romania supporting national federations, exchange of expertise

15:45, 28.03.2023 - A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Sport and Tourism of the Republic of Poland and the Ministry of Sport of Romania was signed on Tuesday in Bucharest by the ministers of the two countries at a joint meeting of the Romanian and Polish governments.According to the spokesperson of…

MEP Dacian Ciolos requests PSD chairman to remove Agriculture minister from his position

15:11, 17.03.2023 - REPER MEP Dacian Ciolos requested, on Friday, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman, Marcel Ciolacu, to urgently remove the minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, "for the disastrous way in which he negotiated the compensations from the European Commission"."Romanian farmers are wronged because…

Gov't to consider necessary measures to protect insured against troubled insurer

12:10, 17.03.2023 - The government will support all the necessary measures to protect the interests of the insured affected by the negative developments in Romania's auto civil liability market, governmental spokesman Dan Carbunaru said on Friday."The Financial Oversight Authority (ASF), following an analysis carried…

Memorandum of scientific cooperation, signed by Romania and Israel

20:25, 27.02.2023 - The representatives of the ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization from Romania and those of the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology from the State of Israel signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a scientific cooperation program. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 mai 2023
USD 4.468
EUR 4.9273
CHF 5.0082
GBP 5.6318
CAD 3.308
XAU 292.774
JPY 3.3287
CNY 0.6465
AED 1.2167
AUD 3.0066
MDL 0.2488
BGN 2.5193

Urmareste stirile pe: