85 Ukrainian refugee families receive aid from Sucheava branch of the Red Cross

85 Ukrainian refugee families receive aid from Sucheava branch of the Red CrossPublicat:
A number of 85 families with more than 240 members refugees from Ukraine because of the armed conflict started in February have received help from the Suceava Red Cross, Director of the organisation's county branch Corneliu Dediu announced on Tuesday, told Agerpres.
