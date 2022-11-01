85 Ukrainian refugee families receive aid from Sucheava branch of the Red Cross

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Bucharest Sector 3 City Hall continues to provide support for refugee children and families from Ukraine by opening Blue Dot Sector 3 centre based on Nita Elinescu Street.

A campaign to support Ukrainian children was launched, on Thursday, in Romania, by a Ukrainian corporation that produces and distributes household goods and hygiene products.

The association "Sus inima" announced on Thursday, through a press release, the opening of the first school for refugee children from Ukraine in Romania, being a private school, where a single tuition of 200 lei for a year of study has to be paid.

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Tuesday, at the UN General Assembly, that the war in Ukraine has global consequences and emphasized that Romania will continue to support this country.

The capacity of Constanta Port must be improved or at least adapted to the current conditions, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, at UNGA77, in New York, expressing his hope of maintaining the understanding regarding the transit of grain from Ukraine on the Black Sea.

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu sent on Wednesday a firm message of solidarity with the Ukrainian people via Ukraine's ambassador in Bucharest Ihor Prokopchuk.

Parliament will be illuminated, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in the colors of the Ukrainian flag - blue and yellow, to mark the National Flag Day and the Independence Day celebrated by the neighboring country, the Chamber of Deputies informed.

About 120,000 people set foot in Romania on Tuesday, including 10,893 Ukrainian citizens (down 6.63% from the previous day), the General Inspectorate of Border Police reported on Wednesday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.