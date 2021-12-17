2022 state budget, built on cash budget deficit target estimated at 5.8 pct of GDP

Stiri Recomandate

Intervenție pentru asigurare zonă în cazul unui accident rutier în localitatea Colanu

Intervenție pentru asigurare zonă în cazul unui accident rutier în localitatea Colanu

Din primele informații au implicate două autovehicule, iar o persoană rănită ușor, neîncarceratăA acționat Detașamentul Târgoviște cu o autospecială de stingere cu apă și spumă și o ambulanță SMURD.La locul evenimentului echipajul… [citeste mai departe]

Lumea, condusă de bolnavi (47)

Lumea, condusă de bolnavi (47)

Pierre Accoceși dr. Pierre RentchnickDin cauza bolii pe care o avea, nedeclarată public, Gamelin prezenta și o serie de simptome psihiatrice. Acestea erau vizibile datorită unor mișcări anormale ale mâinilor sau picioarelor, prin pierderea de tonus muscular, dispariția bruscă a bunei dispoziții, iresponsabilitate, modificări de personalitate,… [citeste mai departe]

27 de oameni au murit într-un incendiu la o clinică de psihiatrie din Osaka. Focul ar fi fost pus intenționat

27 de oameni au murit într-un incendiu la o clinică de psihiatrie din Osaka. Focul ar fi fost pus intenționat

Cel puțin 27 de persoane au murit în urma unui incendiu care s-a produs, vineri, la o clinică de psihiatrie din orașul japonez Osaka. Presa locală scrie că poliția suspectează… [citeste mai departe]

Petrecere de Secret Santa, spartă de jandarmi

Petrecere de Secret Santa, spartă de jandarmi

O petrecere de Secret Santa desfăşurată la un restaurant din Baia Mare a fost oprită de jandarmi pentru nerespectarea restricţiilor impuse de pandemie. Apelul la 112 a fost făcut de către o persoană care locuia în apropiere, deranjată de gălăgia din local.  Oamenii legii s-au deplasat la faţa locului şi au… [citeste mai departe]

Bugetul pe anul 2022 a fost construit pe o ţintă de deficit bugetar cash estimată la 5,8% din PIB

Bugetul pe anul 2022 a fost construit pe o ţintă de deficit bugetar cash estimată la 5,8% din PIB

Bugetul pe anul 2022 a fost construit pe o ţintă de deficit bugetar cash estimată la 5,8% din PIB şi deficit ESA estimat la 6,2% din PIB, potrivit proiectului de Lege pentru aprobarea plafoanelor unor… [citeste mai departe]

Cenușa eroilor de la Revoluție a ajuns într-un canal din Popești-Leordeni. Cum li se păstrează amintirea și ce cred azi oamenii locului

Cenușa eroilor de la Revoluție a ajuns într-un canal din Popești-Leordeni. Cum li se păstrează amintirea și ce cred azi oamenii locului

Un canal văruit cu ani în urmă, acoperit grăbit c-o bucată de... ceva. Nicio jerbă n-are în jurul lui, nicio urmă de… [citeste mai departe]

Robert Glință s-a calificat în finala Campionatului Mondial de înot la 100 m spate

Robert Glință s-a calificat în finala Campionatului Mondial de înot la 100 m spate

Robert Glinţă s-a calificat joi în finala probei de 100 m spate la Campionatele Mondiale de înot în bazin scurt (25 metri) de la Abu Dhabi, cu al optulea timp din semifinale: 50 de secunde și 21 de sutimi. Și în serii Robert Glinţă… [citeste mai departe]

Pavilionul României la Expo Dubai 2020 a fost vizitat de ministrul afacerilor externe şi cooperării internaţionale al EAU

Pavilionul României la Expo Dubai 2020 a fost vizitat de ministrul afacerilor externe şi cooperării internaţionale al EAU

Pavilionul României la Expo 2020 Dubai a fost vizitat joi de ministrul afacerilor externe şi cooperării internaţionale al Emiratelor Arabe Unite, Alteţa… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătăţii a instituit o comisie de anchetă, după ce Curtea de Contruri a constatat încălcări privind administrarea vaccinurilor anti-COVID

Ministerul Sănătăţii a instituit o comisie de anchetă, după ce Curtea de Contruri a constatat încălcări privind administrarea vaccinurilor anti-COVID

Ministerul Sănătății a instituit o comisie de anchetă, care va verifica corectitudinea… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai insensibilă zodie din horoscop. Nu își arată niciodată emoțiile

Cea mai insensibilă zodie din horoscop. Nu își arată niciodată emoțiile

Specialiștii vin cu detalii despre cea mai insensibilă zodie din horoscopul nostru. Ce arată astrologii și care este nativul care este de neclintit în cazuri extreme? Află care este zodia care trăiește la extreme. Horoscop: cea mai insensibilă zodie… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

2022 state budget, built on cash budget deficit target estimated at 5.8 pct of GDP

Publicat:
2022 state budget, built on cash budget deficit target estimated at 5.8 pct of GDP

The 2022 state budget was built on a cash budget deficit ratio estimated at 5.8 pct of the and ESA deficit estimated at 6.2 pct of GDP, according to the draft law for the approval of the ceilings of some indicators specific to the fiscal framework for 2022, published on Friday by the Ministry of Finance (MF).

The spending with the personnel is estimated at 8.8 pct of GDP next year, while for 2023, the budget balance will be 4.4 pct of GDP and personnel expenditures 8.2 pct of GDP.

The proposed ceiling for government debt, according to the EU methodology,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Gov't to approve 2022 state budget draft law on Monday (sources)

20:05, 14.12.2021 - The draft law on the state budget for 2022 will be made public on Friday, and next Monday it will be approved by the Ciuca Cabinet and submitted for debate and adoption in Parliament, governmental sources informed on Tuesday, agerpres reports. According to the quoted sources, the assumed budget deficit…

FinMin Caciu: Government has approved budget rectification

17:05, 26.11.2021 - The government adopted on Friday this year's second budget rectification, maintaining the deficit target of 7.13 pct of GDP, announced the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu. "The rectification of the state budget has been adopted, we maintained the deficit target of 7.13 pct of GDP. We provided…

State budget deficit anticipated for 2021, 6.8% (CFA)

15:50, 26.11.2021 - Most financial analysts that took part in the CFA Romania survey (64.3%) anticipate that the economic impact of the coronavirus will last until the fourth trimester of the year 2022, and the evolution of the GDP in real terms, in 2021, will be 6.9%, while the state budget deficit is estimated at…

First documents for starting PNRR, approved by Gov't

16:55, 10.11.2021 - The Government approved in its Wednesday sitting the first two documents to start the Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). According to a release of the Executive, the documents are two memorandums by which the Government mandated the Ministry of European Investments and…

Six COVID-19 patients transferred from Bucharest to Lubeck, Kiel, Hamburg

15:06, 02.11.2021 - Six more COVID-19 patients from Romania were transferred on Tuesday to medical facilities in the German cities of Lubeck, Kiel and Hamburg for medical care, Romania's Emergency Management Department (DSU) informs. According to DSU, these are six patients in a critical state, intubated, stable,…

Secretary of state Baciu: There have been generated 4,541,456 digital certificates

16:50, 06.10.2021 - Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu told a press conference on Wednesday that up to this time 4,541,456 digital certificates were generated. He said that 30 companies still carry out vaccination for their own employees. According to the Secretary of State, a sale was…

Budget deficit up to 3.35 pct of GDP, after 8 months of 2021

19:35, 27.09.2021 - The general consolidated budget deficit climbed to 3.35 pct of GDP after the first eight months of this year, from 2.89 pct of GDP after seven months, yet the negative balance is decreasing compared to the same period last year. According to the budget execution published on Monday by the Ministry…

Air Force aircraft transports 4 COVID patients, in serious condition, from Bucharest to Targu Mures

22:06, 24.09.2021 - A C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, configured for medical missions, carries out, on Friday evening, a humanitarian transport mission, on the route Bucharest - Targu Mures, of four patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, who are in serious condition. According to a statement…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 17 decembrie 2021
Bucuresti 0°C | 6°C
Iasi 0°C | 5°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 4°C
Timisoara -2°C | 6°C
Constanta 1°C | 7°C
Brasov -1°C | 2°C
Baia Mare -2°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 16.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 187.729,20 637.729,20
II (5/6) 7 8.939,48 -
III (4/6) 279 224,28 -
IV (3/6) 5.732 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 934.842,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 decembrie 2021
USD 4.3793
EUR 4.9491
CHF 4.7348
GBP 5.817
CAD 3.4256
XAU 251.474
JPY 3.8362
CNY 0.6876
AED 1.1923
AUD 3.153
MDL 0.2477
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec