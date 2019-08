First half-year trade businesses up 6.8 pct

The retail trade turnover volume (except the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) in the gross series, recorded a 6.8 pct growth in the first half of the year 2019 as compared to the similar period of 2018, due to an increase in the non-food products sales (+9.7 pct), the retail trade of fuels for motor vehicles… [citeste mai departe]