Simona Halep loses to Caroline Wozniacki in Australian Open final

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world's #1, was defeated 7-6 (2) 3-6 6-4 by the Danish Caroline Wozniacki, world's #2, on Saturday, in Melbourne, in the Australian Open's final. Halep (26 year-old) missed for the third time a Grand Slam title, after losing other… [citeste mai departe]