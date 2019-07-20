PM Dancila: Kovesi's activity raises question marks; President wouldn't support other with same issues

Stiri Recomandate

Cod Galben de vreme rea în județul Alba. Averse, descărcări electrice, grindină. ZONELE VIZATE

Meteorologii au emis o avertizare de tip Cod Galben de vreme rea, pentru județul Alba, zona de munte de peste cota 1800, în intervalul orar 15.00 –  16.00. Se vor semnala: descărcări electrice, grindină… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţia Metropolitană din Londra a anunţat că a fost victima unui atac cibernetic

Poliţia Metropolitană din Londra (Met), cunoscută şi sub numele de Scotland Yard, a raportat sâmbătă că pagina sa web, contul de Twitter şi cel de email au fost ţinta unui atac cibernetic, informează Press Association şi EFE. [citeste mai departe]

Membru PSD Mureș, către Dăncilă: Dacă o blondă va conduce țara, să fie a noastră!

Un membru al PSD Mureș a spus, sâmbătă, înaintea alegerilor din organizația locală, că dacă Traian Băsescu „a creat răul și ura în România că va conduce o blondă”, atunci „această blondă frumoasă și doamnă să fie a noastră”,… [citeste mai departe]

Viorica Dăncilă: Nu am luat în calcul respingerea de către preşedinte a propunerilor de miniştri. Sper să am luni un răspuns

"Este weekend. Nu am niciun răspuns de la domnul preşedinte Iohannis. Sper ca luni să am un răspuns. Nu am luat în calcul respingerea vreunei… [citeste mai departe]

Atenționare COD GALBEN de vreme rea la munte, în județul Alba. Descarcari electrice, grindină de mici dimensiuni

Ziarul Unirea Atenționare COD GALBEN de vreme rea la munte, în județul Alba. Descarcari electrice, grindină de mici dimensiuni Atenționare COD GALBEN de vreme rea la munte,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum s-a afișat Ozana Barabancea la mare. Și-a etalat mândră noua siluetă

Ozana Barabancea se relaxează la mare. Artista și-a făcut numeroase fotografii la plajă, etalându-și mândră noua siluetă. Artista lirică a trecut printr-o transfomare de look radicală și acest lucru se vede. A slăbit foarte mult și acum afișează… [citeste mai departe]

Viorica Dăncilă, aşteptată la Sibiu de protestatari nu cu intenţii bune

"Vorbeam cu Mihai Fifor şi îmi spunea: mergem la Sibiu, sunt vreo sută de cetăţeni care ne aşteaptă acolo, nu cu intenţii bune. Sunt dintre cei care s-au învăţat că pot rezolva lucrurile prin jigniri, prin ţipete, prin cuvinte urâte. Nu ne este teamă… [citeste mai departe]

Jurgen Klopp, enervat de sezonul lung al lui Mané: „Ați mai auzit de anul cu 13 luni?” 

Jurgen Klopp, managerul lui Liverpool, le-a amintit ziariștilor că mai sunt doar două săptămâni până la Supercupa cu City, iar senegalezul Sadio Mané de-abia acum începe vacanța. Când Liverpool a reluat pregătirea… [citeste mai departe]

SURPRIZĂ - Ionuț Negoiță vrei să îi ofere GRATIS Dinamo București lui Ion Țiriac: Să facă performanță

Finanțatorul Dinamo București, Ionuț Negoiță, a declarat sâmbătă, că ar dori să îi ofere, fără nicio sumă de bani, clubul omului de afaceri Ion Țiriac (80 de ani), cu condiția… [citeste mai departe]

Focar de pestă porcină la Ruse - Bulgaria

"Toţi porcii de la această fermă, aproximativ 17.000 de capete, vor fi eutanasiaţi" a declarat un purtător de cuvânt de la Autoritatea sanitar veterinară din Bulgaria. Purtătoarea de cuvânt a adăugat că toţi porcii crescuţi în gospodăriile amplasate în zona de carantină de 3 kilometri instituită în jurul satului… [citeste mai departe]


PM Dancila: Kovesi's activity raises question marks; President wouldn't support other with same issues

Publicat:
on Saturday has said, about the discussion of with France's President about the support for for the leadership of the 's Office, that there are question marks regarding Kovesi's activity, for which she was dismissed, underscoring that it is clear that the head of state wouldn't endorse any other person having the same issues
"I have stated my view. As long as a person has question marks regarding his or her activity, the moment she was dismissed for the activity she had carried out, I believe…

