Soccer: CFR Cluj, victorious during friendly match against Napredak Krusevac (3-0)

The soccer team CFR Cluj has defeated the Serbian formation of Napredak Krusevac with the score of 3-0 (0-0), on Tuesday, during the friendly match that took place in the training stage in Austria. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]