Wild Carpathia producer Charlie Ottley has stolen drone returned

Australia s-a calificat la barajul intercontinental cu Peru pentru calificarea la Cupa Mondială de fotbal din 2022

Australia s-a calificat la barajul intercontinental cu Peru pentru calificarea la Cupa Mondială de fotbal din 2022

Selecţionata Australiei s-a calificat la barajul intercontinental cu Peru pentru calificarea la Cupa Mondială de fotbal din 2022, după ce a învins formaţia Emiratelor Arabe… [citeste mai departe]

Începutul unui nou Război Rece: Rusia şi China se opun „ordinii mondiale bazate pe reguli”

Începutul unui nou Război Rece: Rusia şi China se opun „ordinii mondiale bazate pe reguli”

De când Rusia a invadat Ucraina, s-a vorbit mult despre ecourile celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial şi despre pericolele unui al treilea, dar momentul global actual seamănă mai mult cu o întoarcere a Războiului… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Nicuşor Dan traversează strada neregulamentar cu fetiţa în braţe. Sindicatul Europol: Îşi pune în pericol copilul

VIDEO Nicuşor Dan traversează strada neregulamentar cu fetiţa în braţe. Sindicatul Europol: Îşi pune în pericol copilul

Sindicatul Europol a publicat, marţi seară, imagini cu primarul general Nicuşor Dan care trece strada prin loc nepermis, cu fiica sa în braţe. Sindicaliştii… [citeste mai departe]

Experții trag semnalul de alarmă - Următoarea criză globală de sănătate? Lipsa de alimente

Experții trag semnalul de alarmă - Următoarea criză globală de sănătate? Lipsa de alimente

Lipsa tot mai mare de alimente ar putea reprezenta aceeași amenințare la adresa sănătății mondiale precum pandemia COVID-19, a avertizat o personalitate importantă din domeniul sănătății la nivel mondial, anunță… [citeste mai departe]

Corupţie: Arestarea în Dubai a doi dintre fraţii Gupta a avut efectul unui seism în Africa de Sud

Corupţie: Arestarea în Dubai a doi dintre fraţii Gupta a avut efectul unui seism în Africa de Sud

Arestarea în Dubai a doi dintre fraţii Gupta, principalii suspecţi în amplul scandal de corupţie care a dus la căderea fostului preşedinte sud-african Jacob Zuma, a avut efectul unui seism în Africa… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă schemă de ajutor pentru întreprinderi din orașe mici și comune, aprobată de CE. Granturi și garanții pentru împrumuturi

O nouă schemă de ajutor pentru întreprinderi din orașe mici și comune, aprobată de CE. Granturi și garanții pentru împrumuturi

O nouă schemă de ajutor pentru întreprinderi din orașe mici și comune, aprobată de CE. Granturi și garanții pentru împrumuturi Comisia… [citeste mai departe]

Video| Victor Rebengiuc revine pe scena Teatrului Bulandra în rolul principal în piesa Tatăl de Florian Zeller

Video| Victor Rebengiuc revine pe scena Teatrului Bulandra în rolul principal în piesa Tatăl de Florian Zeller

Actorul Victor Rebengiuc revine pe scena Teatrului Bulandra în rolul principal al "uneia dintre cele mai mari piese ale secolului" - "Tatăl" de Florian Zeller, în regia lui Cristi… [citeste mai departe]

Unde ni se duc delfinii?

Unde ni se duc delfinii?

„Câteva mii” de delfini au murit în Marea Neagră din cauza războiului din Ucraina, avertizează oamenii de știință care studiază regiunea. Într-o postare pe Facebook, un director de cercetare de la Parcul Național Natural Tuzla Estuaries din Ucraina a declarat că delfinii răniți au ajuns pe plajele mai multor țări, inclusiv Ucraina, Bulgaria, Turcia și… [citeste mai departe]

Patru persoane reținute după ce ar fi furat oi din mai multe ferme și stâne

Patru persoane reținute după ce ar fi furat oi din mai multe ferme și stâne

Patru persoane au fost reținute marți de polițiștii din Ialomița, fiind bănuite că ar fi furat oi din mai multe ferme și stâne, dar și fier. Prejudiciul produs ajunge la aproximativ 100.000 de lei. [citeste mai departe]

La Buftea, s-a reactivat tărâmul poveştilor, pentru 1 Iunie

La Buftea, s-a reactivat tărâmul poveştilor, pentru 1 Iunie

@Toate surprizele au fost oferite gratuit @ Distracția a fost gândită pentru copiii de toate vârstele @ Petrecerea a fost organizată și cu sprijinul voluntarilor Primarul Gheorghe Pistol: ”Atunci când ne respectăm copiii, ne respectăm pe noi!” De Ziua Copilului, Buftea a devenit… [citeste mai departe]


Wild Carpathia producer Charlie Ottley has stolen drone returned

Publicat:
Wild Carpathia producer Charlie Ottley has stolen drone returned

police have identified the man who found the filming drone stolen on Sunday evening from British journalist and producer by three minors who had snatched the filmmaker's backpack with the device and other video shooting equipment in the central . According to the police, the drone was to be returned to its owner during the day, Agerpres reports.

