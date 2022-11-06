Voluntary pension funds posted 3.34 B RON in assets in September, up 0.5pct

Voluntary pension funds posted 3.34 B RON in assets in September, up 0.5pctPublicat:
Voluntary pension funds postes assets worth 3.34 billion RON, at the end of September 2022, up 0.5pct compared to the level recorded on the same date of the previous year, according to a report of the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF), told Agerpres.
