Ion Asaftei- din nou angajat la Consiliul Județean Neamț?

În lipsa unor confirmări oficiale sau a unor actualizări ale site-ului Consiliului Județean Neamț, ne vedem nevoiți să apelăm la (re)surse când vine vorba despre știri privind respectiva  instituție. Potrivit acestora, de astăzi, 4 ianuarie, Ion Asaftei, fost vicepreședinte al Consiliului… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai înţelepte decizii atunci când eşti într-un impas financiar. Obiceiurile mâncătoare de bani la care poţi renunţa o vreme

Educația financiară nu mai este un moft în zilele noastre. Nu a fost nici în trecut, însă avansul tehnologic pune presiune din… [citeste mai departe]

Apicultorii din Chile au venit cu stupii la protest. Mai mulți polițiști au fost înțepați de albine

Patru apicultori au fost reținuți în Chile în urma unei demonstrații prin care cereau sprijinul guvernului pentru industria apicolă. Oamenii au venit cu stupii la protest, iar polițiștii care… [citeste mai departe]

S-a stins din viaţă meşterul popular Toader Bârsan, ambasador al turismului maramureşean, avea 78 de ani

Meşterul popular Toader Bârsan - ambasador al turismului maramureşean - s-a stins din viaţă marţi, la vârsta de 78 de ani, conform Agerpres. Anunţul a fost făcut marţi de Episcopia Ortodoxă… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorul PNL Eugen Pîrvulescu a fost trimis în judecată de procurorii DNA

Senatorul PNL Eugen Pîrvulescu a fost trimis în judecată de procurorii DNA   Foto: arhivă Senatorul liberal Eugen Pîrvulescu a fost trimis în judecată de procurorii Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, într-un dosar în… [citeste mai departe]

Spionul de tastatură

În urmă cu vreo 10-15 ani, Vadim Tudor, dar și mulți ziariști de la publicații cotidiene, scriau că politicianul cutare e spion KGB, american sau francez. Se folosea și o formă mai blândă: „e omul rușilor” sau „omul francezilor”. În proporție de 80% – năluciri, răutăți, manevre de eliminare din joc, mai toate fără rezultat […] The post Spionul de tastatură… [citeste mai departe]

Din cei 92 de români confirmați cu OMICRON, 63 sunt vaccinați cu schema completă

Institutul Naţional de Sănătate Publică (INSP) a informat astăzi că până la data de 2 ianuarie 2022, au fost confirmate 92 de cazuri cu varianta Omicron în România. Potrivit INSP, 45,6% (42 cazuri) au avut istoric de călătorie în Marea… [citeste mai departe]

Încep lucrările la Parcul Feroviarilor

Ieri, 3 ianuarie 2022, s-a dat ordinul de începere al lucrărilor pentru proiectul ,,Revitalizare și activare Parcul Feroviarilor”. Organizarea de șantier va dura până la mijlocul lunii ianuarie, după care vor începe efectiv lucrările. Durata de realizare a execuției lucrărilor este de 20 luni de la momentul emiterii ordinului… [citeste mai departe]

La un pas de TRAGEDIE. Un pescar a fost salvat de la înec în lacul Ghidighici

Un tânăr în vârstă de 21 de ani şi-a văzut moartea cu ochii în timp ce pescuia pe lacul Ghidighici. Acesta s-a prăbuşit sub podul de gheaţă subţire.Totul s-a întâmplat lângă oraşul Vatra. În ajutorul bărbatului au intervenit salvamarii de la… [citeste mai departe]


VIDEO Imagini inedite la Grădina Zoologică din Washington: Vedeta, puiul de panda Xiao Qi Ji, face tumbe în zăpadă

Un pui de panda, , a fost surprins luni jucându-se în zapada la Gradina Zoologica din Washington DC, relateaza CBS News.

Gradina zoologica a precizat ca puiul uriaș de panda a fost destul de precaut la prima sa întâlnire cu zapada de anul trecut, însa simpaticul animalul în vârsta de 16 luni pare acum sa se bucure din plin de fenomen.

SNOW DAY: Panda cub rolled around in the snow Monday at the Smithsonian's in Washington, D.C. The zoo said the 16-month-old was wary during his first encounter with…

High school, secondary education pupils return to classes

08:40, 03.01.2022 - High school, secondary education pupils, as well as those in vocational and post-secondary education, return to classes on Monday after the winter holidays, agerpres reports. According to the calendar approved by the Ministry of Education, the pre-school and primary education pupils will have a holiday…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…

Romania’s budget deficit increases to 4.7% of GDP after 11 months

12:55, 27.12.2021 - Romania‘s Finance Ministry said on Monday that the country’s general consolidated budget deficit increased to 4.7% of the Gross Domestic Product  (GDP) after the first 11 months of 2021 compared to 4.03% of GDP between January and October, according to Agerpres. The execution of the general consolidated…

EU Commission approves Romania’s 2022-2027 regional aid map

15:36, 20.12.2021 - The European Commission announced on Monday that it has approved under the EU State aid rules, Romania‘s map for granting regional aid from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2027, within the framework of the revised Regional Aid Guidelines (RAG). “The revised RAG adopted by the Commission on 19 April 2021…

Budget completion, either December 24 or end-January in extraordinary session of Parliament (PSD)

14:05, 13.12.2021 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that there are two options for the state budget - it will either be adopted by December 24, or end-January in a special session of Parliament. Asked at the PSD headquarters if the budget law will be adopted by the…

MEAT: Romania-US strategic partnership, bridge for developing relations between business communities

10:35, 08.11.2021 - The strategic partnership between Romania and the United States is a bridge for developing bilateral co-operation between the Romanian and American business communities, according to a statement from the Romanian Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) released on Monday, agerpres…

Bogdan Aurescu - visit to US; to have consultations with Secretary of State Antony Blinken

13:46, 07.11.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will have, on Monday, in Washington D.C., consultations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as part of the visit he is conducting to the United States of America, on November 8 and 9, upon the invitation of his counterpart, MAE informs in a…

Romania's trade balance deficit increases over 3 billion euros in first eight months

12:10, 11.10.2021 - Romania's trade balance deficit (FOB / CIF) amounted to 14.602 billion euros in the first eight months of the year, up 3.087 billion euros from the same period last year, show the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Monday. According to official statistics, between…


