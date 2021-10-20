USR's Ciolos: Lawmakers have rejected only solution they had on table

Stiri Recomandate

Misterul morții liderului prieten cu Nicolae Ceaușescu

La 20 octombrie 2011, liderul libian Muammar Gaddafi a fost ucis. La acea vreme, rebelii Consiliului Național de Tranziție (CNT), susținuți de SUA, Franța și Marea Britanie, luptau împotriva armatei libiene. Tripoli căzuse în mâinile CNT, Gaddafi era pe fugă. Rebelii au suspectat că s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Cegeka preia DAS Solutions în Moldova

Cegeka, furnizor de top de soluții IT&C, a încheiat un parteneriat cu DAS Solutions în Chișinău, Moldova. Prin așa-numitul ‘asset deal’, Cegeka preia 25 de angajați și 12 contracte cu clienți la nivel internațional. Cele două companii nu dezvăluie detaliile financiare ale achiziției. Creșterea nivelului de cunoștințe de tehnologie… [citeste mai departe]

Medicul român Radu Lupescu a primit Ordinul Național al Meritului, conferit de președintele Franței, pentru lupta anti-Covid

Doctorul Radu Lupescu este un medic român anestezist și de terapie intensivă, stabilit în Franța. El este, de asemenea, președintele… [citeste mai departe]

Beneficiarii de ajutor social care se angajează primesc venitul minim garantat încă șase luni

Persoanele care primesc ajutor social şi se angajează pentru o perioadă de cel puţin doi ani, vor primi venitul minim garantat pentru încă șase luni după începerea activităţii în muncă, informează Agenţia Naţională… [citeste mai departe]

Premieră istorică. Medicii americani au reuşit să realizeze un transplant de la animal la om

Un transplat de rinichi de la un animal la un om a fost realizat cu succes de o echipa de medici din New York. Un pacient aflat în moarte cerebrală a primit un rinichi crescut într-un porc modificat genetic.… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV! SURSE: Cine sunt primii liberali care au votat Cabinetul Cioloș

La ora 12 a început votul în plenul Parlamentului pentru Guvernul Dacian Cioloș. Dacă UDMR a anunțat că parlamentarii formațiunii conduse de Kelemen Hunor nu vor participa la vot, ceilalți parteneri ai fostei coaliții de guvernare, liberalii, au deja primii… [citeste mai departe]

USR respinge în continuarea refacerea coaliției cu PNL dacă nu renunță la Florin Cîțu: Nu discutăm non-soluții

Premierul desemnat a amintit că Florin Cîțu este cel care a adunat o majoritatea în Parlament și ”a trimis guvernul condus de el acasă”."Florin Cîțu a picat în Parlament.… [citeste mai departe]

În Timiş, 581 de persoane confirmate cu Sars-Cov-2, în ultimele 24 de ore, 308 fiind din Timişoara

În judeţul Timiş, în ultimele 24 de ore, 581 persoane au fost confirmate cu Sars-Cov-2, fiind efectuate 3.647 teste, dintre care 1.701 teste rapide. În Timişoara au fost confirmate 308 cazuri. În… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Parlament George Simion: După ce ne jucăm cu bilele pe aici, să ne punem la aceeaşi masă şi să găsim o soluţie

Deputatul AUR George Simion a declarat miercuri, în plenul Parlamentului, că nominalizarea lui Dacian Cioloş pentru funcţia de premier a fost o pierdere… [citeste mai departe]

Sultanul Erdogan nu se lasă la ţarul Putin şi împăratul Xi. A plecat în cucerirea Africii VIDEO

Preşedintele Recep Tayyip Erdogan a început duminică, 17 octombrie, un turneu  pe continentul african, care a devenit o axă majoră a strategiei turceşti de influenţă în ultimii douăzeci de ani. Mai… [citeste mai departe]


USR's Ciolos: Lawmakers have rejected only solution they had on table

Publicat:
Lawmakers rejected the only solution they had on the table, said on Wednesday after Parliament rejected the list of his proposed Cabinet by a vote.

"We talked and the MPs talked the solutions, but they rejected the only solution they had on the table, because it is precisely those who accused us and accused me of blocking the finding of a solution by the fact that we came to Parliament today with a government proposal and a government programme, are exactly the ones who prolonged the situation of political crisis in which we find ourselves. (...) USR ()…

