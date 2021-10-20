USR's Ciolos: Lawmakers have rejected only solution they had on table

USR's Ciolos: Lawmakers have rejected only solution they had on tablePublicat:
Lawmakers rejected the only solution they had on the table, Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday after Parliament rejected the list of his proposed Cabinet by a vote.
"We talked and the MPs talked the solutions, but they rejected the only solution they had on the table, because it is precisely those who accused us and accused me of blocking the finding of a solution by the fact that we came to Parliament today with a government proposal and a government programme, are exactly the ones who prolonged the situation of political crisis in which we find ourselves. (...) USR (Save Romania Union)…
