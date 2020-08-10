USR's Barna: 'August 10 rally' case - a hot potato, truth still unknown

USR's Barna: 'August 10 rally' case - a hot potato, truth still unknownPublicat:
Each day the truth about the 'August 10 rally' case remains undiscovered is a day lost for the honor of the Romanian state, considers Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna.
"Today, two years later, we still don't know the truth about that day's intervention. Although there are hundreds of complaints of the victims and thousands of minutes of footage documenting the authorities' heavy-handed intervention, we still don't have clear answers. The 'August 10' case has become a sort of hot potato that is being passed around in hopes that that day will be forgotten. But we do not…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
USR: Decision in August 10 file - a slap in the face of peaceful protesters; a failure of PNL gov't
17:46, 15.07.2020 - DIICOT's (Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism) decision in the August 10 file is "a shame" for the Romanian society, "a slap" in the face of the thousands of peaceful protesters and also a new failure of the Liberal government to make people trust the state institutions again,…
PM Orban: Decision to open restaurants, still pending
19:54, 10.07.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday in southeastern Tulcea that although he had discussions with HoReCa representatives about the possibility of opening restaurants, due to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 a decision to this effect has been postponed."Our objective is…
USR's Barna calls special pensions of lawmaker undue benefits, defiance
16:57, 17.06.2020 - National chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna says the bill under which special state pensions will be taxed 85% of the amount in excess of 7,000 lei solves part of the injustice, but the adoption of a proposal on the abolition of special pensions of lawmakers is also necessary. "Today,…
Political leaders agree to stop gov't direct procurement (sources)
14:09, 10.06.2020 - Chief emergency management official Raed Arafat had a meeting on Wednesday with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu on the state of alert that was also attended by leaders of several parliamentary groups, including Save Romania Union (USR) national chairman Dan Barna and Pro Romania…
UK ambassador Noble takes up challenge, cooks Romania-specific cabbage rolls
23:57, 09.06.2020 - British ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble presents in detail how to cook Romanian cabbage rolls ('sarmale'), in a video published on Tuesday on the Facebook page of the diplomatic mission.British ambassador to Romania, Andrew Noble, marks the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II by preparing…
USR's Barna proposes consultations among parliamentary parties to establish election date
16:24, 03.06.2020 - USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna on Wednesday said that setting a date for the local elections should be a "technical" decision and proposed "urgent" consultations between parliamentary parties on the issue, in the context in which, according to some sources, the Constitutional Court of…
Constitutional court chairman says anti-graft body has to apply law, court's rulings
16:24, 03.06.2020 - Chairman of the Constitutional Court (CCR) Valer Dorneanu told AGERPRES on Wednesday that the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) must apply the law and the rulings of the Constitutional Court, also wondering if the "mission" of the DNA chief Crin Bologa is to mobilise its prosecutors or to…