USR's Barna: 'August 10 rally' case - a hot potato, truth still unknown

Stiri Recomandate

Ludovic Orban: Vom crește pensia minimă cu un procent similar creșterii punctului de pensie / VIDEO

Ludovic Orban: Vom crește pensia minimă cu un procent similar creșterii punctului de pensie / VIDEO

Premierul Ludovic Orban a declarat luni că în ședința de guvern de săptămâna aceasta „cel mai probabil” o să fie mărit punctul de pensie și cu un procent similar o să crească și pensia minimă. Orban… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal AMOROS la FCSB. A primit interzis din cauza Ginei Pistol: Ce face cu ea? E mai mare ca el! Îi mănâncă toţi banii!

Scandal AMOROS la FCSB. A primit interzis din cauza Ginei Pistol: Ce face cu ea? E mai mare ca el! Îi mănâncă toţi banii!

"Victor Pițurcă m-a sunat și m-a convins să vin la Steaua. Dar a plecat după trei luni și acolo a fost problema mea. A fost mai dificil după aceea.… [citeste mai departe]

Rețeaua Volvo se extinde în România: 8 dealeri și 9 service-uri la dispoziția clienților ...

Rețeaua Volvo se extinde în România: 8 dealeri și 9 service-uri la dispoziția clienților ...

Marca Volvo și-a extins oficial rețeaua de dealeri și service-uri autorizate în România. Începând din acest an, modelele brandului suedez, reprezentate de importatorul EIT Forum Auto, pot fi analizate și… [citeste mai departe]

Cum sa mentii calitatea aerului furnizat de aparatul de aer conditionat in functie de anotimp

Cum sa mentii calitatea aerului furnizat de aparatul de aer conditionat in functie de anotimp

Schimbarile climatice determina folosirea unui umidificator pentru uz zilnic mult mai devreme decat ne dorim. Caldura incepe sa actioneze inca din primavara si pana toamna tarziu. De aceea, aparatele de aer conditionat… [citeste mai departe]

ANM, alertă meteo: Jumătate de țară se află sub COD GALBEN

ANM, alertă meteo: Jumătate de țară se află sub COD GALBEN

ANM a emis o avertizare Cod Galben pentru nordul și centrul țării, pentru instabilitate atmosferică temporar accentuată. De asemenea, meteorologii au anunțat și o alertă meteo specială pentru București, pentru vreme caldă.... [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Finanțelor a lansat noi emisiuni de titluri de stat destinate exclusiv populaţiei, cu scadențe de până la 5 ani. Ce dobânzi oferă statul

Ministerul Finanțelor a lansat noi emisiuni de titluri de stat destinate exclusiv populaţiei, cu scadențe de până la 5 ani. Ce dobânzi oferă statul

Ministerul Finanțelor a lansat noi emisiuni de titluri de stat destinate exclusiv populaţiei,… [citeste mai departe]

Robins Wish, ilustrează ultimele zile ale actorului Robin Williams

Robins Wish, ilustrează ultimele zile ale actorului Robin Williams

Documentarul intitulat "Robin's Wish", care va fi lansat în curând, revine asupra ultimelor zile din viaţa actorului american Robin Williams, la şase ani de la moartea sa, potrivit Mediafax.Filmul, realizat de Tyler Norwood prezintă "ceea ce s-a întâmplat cu unul dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie la Călinești. A ars de viu, după ce a dat foc miriștii 

Tragedie la Călinești. A ars de viu, după ce a dat foc miriștii 

Tragedie la Călinești. A ars de viu, după ce a dat foc miriștii. Unul dintre multele incendii de vegetație cu care pompierii argeșeni s-au confruntat în ultimele zile s-a sfârșit tragic. Salvatorii veniți să stingă focul la Călinești au găsit un bărbat carbonizat,… [citeste mai departe]

De ce ales Nicolae Pană, primarul comunei Coșești, să intre în echipa PSD

De ce ales Nicolae Pană, primarul comunei Coșești, să intre în echipa PSD

De ce ales Nicolae Pană, primarul comunei Coșești, să intre în echipa PSD. Nicolae Pană, primarul comunei Coșești, a explicat azi, în conferința de presă săptămânală a partidului, de ce a ales să candideze pentru PSD. E a prezentat o serie dintre… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

USR's Barna: 'August 10 rally' case - a hot potato, truth still unknown

Publicat:
USR's Barna: 'August 10 rally' case - a hot potato, truth still unknown

Each day the truth about the 'August 10 rally' case remains undiscovered is a day lost for the honor of the Romanian state, considers Chairman of the (USR) .

"Today, two years later, we still don't know the truth about that day's intervention. Although there are hundreds of complaints of the victims and thousands of minutes of footage documenting the authorities' heavy-handed intervention, we still don't have clear answers. The 'August 10' case has become a sort of hot potato that is being passed around in hopes that that day will be forgotten. But we do not…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

USR: Decision in August 10 file - a slap in the face of peaceful protesters; a failure of PNL gov't

17:46, 15.07.2020 - DIICOT's (Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism) decision in the August 10 file is "a shame" for the Romanian society, "a slap" in the face of the thousands of peaceful protesters and also a new failure of the Liberal government to make people trust the state institutions again,…

PM Orban: Decision to open restaurants, still pending

19:54, 10.07.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday in southeastern Tulcea that although he had discussions with HoReCa representatives about the possibility of opening restaurants, due to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 a decision to this effect has been postponed."Our objective is…

USR's Barna calls special pensions of lawmaker undue benefits, defiance

16:57, 17.06.2020 - National chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna says the bill under which special state pensions will be taxed 85% of the amount in excess of 7,000 lei solves part of the injustice, but the adoption of a proposal on the abolition of special pensions of lawmakers is also necessary. "Today,…

Political leaders agree to stop gov't direct procurement (sources)

14:09, 10.06.2020 - Chief emergency management official Raed Arafat had a meeting on Wednesday with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu on the state of alert that was also attended by leaders of several parliamentary groups, including Save Romania Union (USR) national chairman Dan Barna and Pro Romania…

UK ambassador Noble takes up challenge, cooks Romania-specific cabbage rolls

23:57, 09.06.2020 - British ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble presents in detail how to cook Romanian cabbage rolls ('sarmale'), in a video published on Tuesday on the Facebook page of the diplomatic mission.British ambassador to Romania, Andrew Noble, marks the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II by preparing…

USR's Barna proposes consultations among parliamentary parties to establish election date

16:24, 03.06.2020 - USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna on Wednesday said that setting a date for the local elections should be a "technical" decision and proposed "urgent" consultations between parliamentary parties on the issue, in the context in which, according to some sources, the Constitutional Court of…

Constitutional court chairman says anti-graft body has to apply law, court's rulings

16:24, 03.06.2020 - Chairman of the Constitutional Court (CCR) Valer Dorneanu told AGERPRES on Wednesday that the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) must apply the law and the rulings of the Constitutional Court, also wondering if the "mission" of the DNA chief Crin Bologa is to mobilise its prosecutors or to…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 10 august 2020
Bucuresti 20°C | 33°C
Iasi 17°C | 31°C
Cluj-Napoca 15°C | 30°C
Timisoara 19°C | 34°C
Constanta 20°C | 30°C
Brasov 13°C | 28°C
Baia Mare 16°C | 30°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 09.08.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 365.289,60 7.008.347,12
II (5/6) 17 7.162,54 -
III (4/6) 680 179,06 -
IV (3/6) 10.921 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.579.503,52

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 august 2020
USD 4.0949
EUR 4.8375
CHF 4.4794
GBP 5.3607
CAD 3.0641
XAU 271
JPY 3.8756
CNY 0.5885
AED 1.1148
AUD 2.951
MDL 0.2458
BGN 2.4734

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec