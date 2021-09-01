USR PLUS ministers have no place in gov't as long as their viewpoint is not respected (Ciolos)

Stiri Recomandate

BREAKING Florin Cîțu, primele declarații după scandalul din ședința de Guvern

Premierul Florin Cîțu a făcut primele declarații după scandalul din ședința de Guvern. El a spus că în cazul programului Anghel Saligny procedurile au fost respectate, tocmai de aceea a fost pus pe ordinea de zi, evitând să răspundă dacă… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect pentru integrarea copiilor cu cerințe educaționale speciale

Scop proiectului este integrarea şi menţinerea copiilor cu cerinţe educaţionale speciale din mediul rural în învăţământul de masă.   Asociația Eu Respect a anunțat demararea proiectului #Împreună, derulat în parteneriat cu fundația Orange și având ca obiectiv facilitarea… [citeste mai departe]

Rugby / Etapa a doua a Campionatului Național de rugby în 7, în week-end, la Iaşi

Campionatul Național de rugby în 7 continuă, la sfârşitul acestei săptămâni, cu etapa a doua, ce va avea loc sâmbătă, 4 septembrie, la Iași. Cele nouă echipe participante au fost împărțite în trei grupe, în funcție de clasamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Brigitte şi Florin Pastramă nu se lasă. Afacerea cu care vor să se îmbogăţească după scandalul măştilor contrafăcute

Brigitte și Florin Pastramă au avut numeroase probleme după ce s-a aflat că vindeau măști contrafăcute, dar tot ce s-a întâmplat nu i-a pus la pământ… [citeste mai departe]

O tânără a căzut de pe un bloc cu nouă etaje când făcea un filmuleţ pentru Tik Tok

Un videoclip pentru TikTok i-a adus moartea unei tinere de 23 de ani, care s-a urcat pe acoperiş pentru a filma un videoclip pentru contul ei de socializare, în Turcia. Fata a alunecat şi a căzut de la etajul al nouălea,… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o modificare! Elena Lasconi a schimbat din nou organigrama Primăriei Câmpulung

În numai câteva zile s-a schimbat schimbarea în modul de organizare și funcționare a administrației locale din Câmpulung! Organigrama stabilită la început de an la propunerea primăriței Elena Lasconi se transformă continuu, în… [citeste mai departe]

„Legenda s-a întors acasă” este mesajul transmis de CFR Cluj. Care jucător s-a întors în Gruia?

Plecat încă din decembrie 2019, Juan Emmanuel Culio s-a întors, într-un final acasă, la echipa din Gruia. CFR Cluj a anunțat de curând reîntoarcerea legendei în echipă.„LEGENDA S-A ÎNTORS ACASĂ! Suntem… [citeste mai departe]

Protestul părinților nemulțumiți: Mediul de acasă este inapt pentru studii

Zeci de părinți s-au adunat în fața Guvernului pentru a cere autorităților să permită copiilor accesul copiilor la studii în regim normal la școală, dar nu mixt așa cum a fost anul trecut. [citeste mai departe]

Român arestat în Italia, după ce a încercat să fure o ambulanță. Bărbatul a atacat polițiștii

Bărbatul a sunat la numărul de urgenţă din Italia și a cerut ajutor pentru o persoană rănită. Doar că la fața locului personalul medical nu a găsit pe nimeni. Ba mai mult, tânărul de 26 de ani a… [citeste mai departe]

Veste de ultimă oră despre fetița Cristinei Cioran. Ce se întâmplă acum cu micuța Ema

Cristina Cioran a avut parte de multe încercări în ultima perioadă. Vedeta a trecut prin toate stările, fiind bucuroasă pentru că a devenit mămică, dar tristă pentru că fiica ei a fost ținută în spital, sub observația… [citeste mai departe]


USR PLUS ministers have no place in gov't as long as their viewpoint is not respected (Ciolos)

Publicat:
USR PLUS ministers have no place in gov't as long as their viewpoint is not respected (Ciolos)

, co-president of USR PLUS ( of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity), says that the party's ministers did not know that the project on the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme will be placed on the additional agenda of the government meeting and that it does not have approvals from the ministries of Justice and Transport. In a statement to Digi 24 private television, Ciolos said that, in his opinion, the USR PLUS ministers have nothing to look for in a government where their point of view is not respected.
"The meeting was suspended until 19:00. We…

