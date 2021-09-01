USR PLUS ministers have no place in gov't as long as their viewpoint is not respected (Ciolos)Publicat:
Dacian Ciolos, co-president of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity), says that the party's ministers did not know that the project on the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme will be placed on the additional agenda of the government meeting and that it does not have approvals from the ministries of Justice and Transport. In a statement to Digi 24 private television, Ciolos said that, in his opinion, the USR PLUS ministers have nothing to look for in a government where their point of view is not respected.
"The meeting was suspended until 19:00. We…
