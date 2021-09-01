USR PLUS ministers have no place in gov't as long as their viewpoint is not respected (Ciolos)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chairman of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Unity, Liberty and Solidarity), said on Wednesday evening, for public TV broadcaster TVR, that he has a "fair and balanced relationship" with the head of state, but there are topics where they have different points…

- The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated that the Social Democrats will submit a motion of censure against the government at the beginning of the parliamentary session, mentioning that it will probably be submitted after the party congresses of the National Liberal…

- The co-chairman of USR (Save Romania Union) PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) alliance Dacian Ciolos, declared on Thursday, during a press conference in central Sibiu, that his party does not intend to get out of governing. "I met with Vlad Voiculescu (co-founder of PLUS, ed. n.),…

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is requesting the governing coalition withdraw political support from Florin Citu and come to Parliament with a new Prime Minister, reasoning that there is a moral incompatibility "of the current Prime Minister with the position he holds." "The…

- The budget rectification is an attribute of the governing coalition, and the PM cannot decide by himself, the co-chairman of the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty Unity and Solidarity alliance) Dacian Ciolos declared. He highlighted that USR PLUS formulated a few proposals which…

- The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu told the private Romania TV broadcaster Wednesday night that it is out of the question that the party he leads supports a minority PNL government, among the solutions he mentioned being a PSD minority government or early elections.…

- Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chair of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), said on Wednesday that a proposal to abolish or cap special pensions would be put forward in the autumn and that in the context of a clear coalition decision, the individual viewpoint…

- The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) is to discuss on July 7 the notice regarding the Senate's decision relating to the appointment of the chair of the Monitoring Council for the implementation of Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Emanuel Botnariu, officials of the CCR mentioned…