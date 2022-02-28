U.S. targets Russia’s central bank in latest sanctions action

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Two U.S. military planes could be seen landing at a Polish airport on Monday morning and more were expected later in the day, bringing the bulk of the extra troops that President Joe Biden ordered to Europe last week over the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters. Biden has ordered nearly 3,000 troops…

- European Union regulators said on Monday that rapid action is needed to update how cross-border financial services are scrutinised and consumers remain protected as the sector becomes digitalised with “Big Tech” playing an increased role, according to Reuters. People are using smartphones to buy and…

- Britain will sanction businesses and people with the closest links to Kremlin chief President Vladimir Putin if Russia takes any action against Ukraine, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday, according to Reuters. “We are very clear that if Russia takes further action against Ukraine,…

- The head of Denmark’s military intelligence service, Lars Findsen, has been jailed, charged with leaking classified material, local media reported on Monday according to Bloomberg. Last month, Danish police arrested four current and former intelligence workers on charges they had leaked highly classified…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday that it has approved a E305mln loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), to be used to co-finance the construction of a regional hospital in Cluj, according to See News. “The loan represents approximately 67% of the net cost of the project,” said…

- Natural gas prices in Europe started the year extending the sharp drop seen in the last month as rising flows eased concerns that supplies could lack during the winter, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark European gas for next month dropped as much as 6.2% to 66 euros a megawatt-hour on Monday, falling…

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is among the applicants seeking to become Norway’s next central bank Governor, the country’s finance ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “The finance ministry contacted me in November and asked whether I would consider applying for the position. I’ve…

- US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose strong economic and other measures on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward, according to Reuters. After two hours of talks on the…