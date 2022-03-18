Ukrainian authors alongside Romanian and Belgian poets, together on International Poetry Day, on March 21

Stiri Recomandate

ALERTĂ: Un nor toxic s-ar putea forma deasupra Europei de Est, din cauza exploziilor proiectilelor folosite în Ucraina: Ce riscuri sunt să ajungă şi în România

ALERTĂ: Un nor toxic s-ar putea forma deasupra Europei de Est, din cauza exploziilor proiectilelor folosite în Ucraina: Ce riscuri sunt să ajungă şi în România

ALERTĂ: Un nor toxic s-ar putea forma deasupra Europei de Est, din cauza… [citeste mai departe]

Continuă repartizarea preșcolarilor și elevilor din Ucraina la unitățile din Timiș

Continuă repartizarea preșcolarilor și elevilor din Ucraina la unitățile din Timiș

În această săptămână, 31 de preșcolari și elevi refugiați din Ucraina au fost repartizați la diverse unități de învățământ din județul Timiș. Potrivit inspectorului școlar general al județului Timiș, Aura Danielescu, este vorba… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin, în fața a 200.000 de ruși: Știm ce să facem în continuare și cum să mergem mai departe

Vladimir Putin, în fața a 200.000 de ruși: Știm ce să facem în continuare și cum să mergem mai departe

Președintele rus Vladimir Putin a sosit vineri la concertul „Primăvara Crimeii” în complexul sportiv „Luzhniki” din Moscova. Concertul este programat să coincidă cu aniversarea reunificării… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment în Strâmtoarea Taiwan înaintea discuțiilor dintre președinții Chinei și Statelor Unite

Eveniment în Strâmtoarea Taiwan înaintea discuțiilor dintre președinții Chinei și Statelor Unite

Strâmtoarea Taiwan a fost traversată, ieri, de portavionul chinez Shandong. Acesta a fost urmărit de un distrugător american. Evenimentul a avut loc înainte de convorbirea dintre președinții celor… [citeste mai departe]

ALARMĂ în zona Lebăda: Incendiu uriaș, benzinărie și fabrică în pericol, intervin și pompierii suceveni – FOTO&VIDEO

ALARMĂ în zona Lebăda: Incendiu uriaș, benzinărie și fabrică în pericol, intervin și pompierii suceveni – FOTO&VIDEO

O stație de carburant și o fabrică de cartoane au fost puse în pericol din cauza unui incendiu de vegetație uscată, izbucnit în urmă cu puțin timp,… [citeste mai departe]

Oficial OMS: Pandemia de COVID-19 este departe de a se termina

Oficial OMS: Pandemia de COVID-19 este departe de a se termina

Un purtător de cuvânt al Organizației Mondiale a Sănătății (OMS) a declarat, vineri, că sfârșitul pandemiei de COVID-19 este încă departe, invocând o creștere a numărului de cazuri în ultima săptămână. „Suntem cu siguranță încă în plină pandemie”, a precizat Margaret Harris,… [citeste mai departe]

Jandarmii băcăuani prezenți la „Cafeneaua meseriilor”

Jandarmii băcăuani prezenți la „Cafeneaua meseriilor”

În această dimineață, jandarmii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Județean Bacău au fost prezenti la „Cafeneaua meseriilor „, activitate desfășurată în cantina Liceului Tehnologic „Alexandru Vlahuță” din localitatea Podu Turcului.                           Jandarmii le-au adus… [citeste mai departe]

Sfaturi și recomandări. Cum ar putea șoferii să economisească combustibilul chiar şi în proporţie de 50 la sută

Sfaturi și recomandări. Cum ar putea șoferii să economisească combustibilul chiar şi în proporţie de 50 la sută

Preţul unui litru de combustibil a ajuns la un nivel record din ultimii 20 de ani, îi tentează pe unii şoferi să renunţe la automobil. Totuşi, mecanicii şi instructorii… [citeste mai departe]

Produsul care apare de luni în toate magazinele Lidl România. Clienții se vor bate pe el

Produsul care apare de luni în toate magazinele Lidl România. Clienții se vor bate pe el

Retailerul Lidl vine cu noi produse pentru clienții săi. Toți clienții se vor bucura de ceea ce găsesc în magazine. Iar ceea ce se întâmplă în magazine, începând din 21 martie, va fi pe placul acestora. Lidl vine cu noi… [citeste mai departe]

Farul Constanta - CFR Cluj, sambata, in play-off: Gica Hagi - Speram sa repetam evolutia buna cu ei si sa fim mai inspirati“ (VIDEO)

Farul Constanta - CFR Cluj, sambata, in play-off: Gica Hagi - Speram sa repetam evolutia buna cu ei si sa fim mai inspirati“ (VIDEO)

Pentru acest meci, "marinariildquo; au doua probleme de lot. Farul Constanta sustine sambata, 19 martie, meciul din etapa a doua a turneului… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Ukrainian authors alongside Romanian and Belgian poets, together on International Poetry Day, on March 21

Publicat:
Ukrainian authors alongside Romanian and Belgian poets, together on International Poetry Day, on March 21

Ukrainian authors will participate, alongside Romanian and Belgian, Francophone and Dutch-speaking poets, in the events of this year's edition of the , organized by the of (MNLR) on March 21, Agerpres reports.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian Orthodox Church delivers RON 18,823,874 worth of aid for Ukrainian people

18:15, 14.03.2022 - The humanitarian aid delivered by the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) as of March 10 to the war-besieged Ukraine and its refugees is worth 18,823,874 RON, the Press Office of the Romanian Patriarchate informed on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Over 6,400 Ukrainians enter Romania on March 7 through PTF Siret, down compared to previous day

09:25, 08.03.2022 - More than 7,500 people entered the country through the Siret Border Crossing Point (PTF) on Monday, March 7, between 00.00 and 24.00, of whom more than 6,400 were Ukrainian citizens. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Almost 30,000 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania on Monday

08:45, 08.03.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Tuesday that on March 7, during a 24 hour interval, through border crossing points nationwide, 80,044 persons have entered Romania, including 29,636 Ukrainian citizens (dropping by 12.7% from the previous day). Fii la curent cu…

Romania's ambassador to USA: We gathered over 100,000 dollars for Ukrainian refugees

21:40, 02.03.2022 - Romania's ambassador to the United States of America, Andrei Muraru, announces that through the fundraising campaign initiated by the diplomatic mission, 100,000 dollars were raised for the Ukrainian refugees. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Carmen Iohannis, on Facebook: Spring with peace to all!

20:05, 01.03.2022 - Carmen Iohannis, the First Lady, has sent, on Tuesday, on her Facebook page, a message on the occasion of March 1. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…

Balți Bishop: The arrival of refugees from Ukraine is an examination of our faith and love

11:36, 01.03.2022 - His Grace Bishop Antonie has called for solidarity with Ukrainian refugees and prayers for both sides involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He said the current wave of refugees is “an examination of our faith and love.” Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Iohannis: Romanians' exemplary outreach is impressive, I am grateful and I thank them

15:25, 27.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis is thanking the Romanian people that were involved during these days to help the Ukrainian refugees, showing solidarity with the neighboring country, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

National Athenaeum in Iasi offers to support Ukrainian artists

23:00, 25.02.2022 - The Iasi National Athenaeum reports that it is launching a solidarity campaign for Ukrainian artists, in the context of the tragic situation in the neighbouring country. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 18 martie 2022
Bucuresti -4°C | 8°C
Iasi -5°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 7°C
Timisoara -3°C | 11°C
Constanta -3°C | 2°C
Brasov -8°C | 3°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 9°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 17.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 367.252,80 13.497.437,68
II (5/6) 2 61.208,80 -
III (4/6) 357 342,90 -
IV (3/6) 7.006 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 13.952.452,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 martie 2022
USD 4.484
EUR 4.9481
CHF 4.7921
GBP 5.8864
CAD 3.5567
XAU 278.595
JPY 3.765
CNY 0.7047
AED 1.2208
AUD 3.3074
MDL 0.2429
BGN 2.5299

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec