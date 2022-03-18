Ukrainian authors alongside Romanian and Belgian poets, together on International Poetry Day, on March 21

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The humanitarian aid delivered by the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) as of March 10 to the war-besieged Ukraine and its refugees is worth 18,823,874 RON, the Press Office of the Romanian Patriarchate informed on Monday.

More than 7,500 people entered the country through the Siret Border Crossing Point (PTF) on Monday, March 7, between 00.00 and 24.00, of whom more than 6,400 were Ukrainian citizens.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Tuesday that on March 7, during a 24 hour interval, through border crossing points nationwide, 80,044 persons have entered Romania, including 29,636 Ukrainian citizens (dropping by 12.7% from the previous day).

Romania's ambassador to the United States of America, Andrei Muraru, announces that through the fundraising campaign initiated by the diplomatic mission, 100,000 dollars were raised for the Ukrainian refugees.

Carmen Iohannis, the First Lady, has sent, on Tuesday, on her Facebook page, a message on the occasion of March 1.

His Grace Bishop Antonie has called for solidarity with Ukrainian refugees and prayers for both sides involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He said the current wave of refugees is "an examination of our faith and love."

President Klaus Iohannis is thanking the Romanian people that were involved during these days to help the Ukrainian refugees, showing solidarity with the neighboring country, Agerpres reports.

The Iasi National Athenaeum reports that it is launching a solidarity campaign for Ukrainian artists, in the context of the tragic situation in the neighbouring country.