Ukraine has received 300,000 of EU’s promised million shells says foreign minister

Ukraine has received 300,000 of EU’s promised million shells says foreign ministerPublicat:
The European Union has delivered about 300,000 of its promised million shells to Ukraine so far, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday while attending a NATO meeting in Brussels, according to Reuters. Speaking to reporters on the event's sidelines, Kuleba called for greater alignment of Ukraine's and NATO's defence industries to ensure Kyiv
