UDMR's Csoma Botond: EU accession, an important step on Romania's road to sustainable development

Povestea România Sălbatică poate fi urmărită online pe TIFF Unlimited

Povestea „România Sălbatică”, filmul filmului, un making of al unei aventuri unice trăite de realizatorii celui mai amplu proiect de documentar dedicat naturii din ţara noastră, este online şi poate fi văzut exclusiv pe unlimited.tiff.ro. Peste 10 ani… [citeste mai departe]

România este o ţară sigură pentru investitori în ochii lui Adrian Câciu

România este o ţară sigură pentru investitori, iar Franţa reprezintă un partener strategic, fiind în topul investiţiilor străine directe, cu 5,64 miliarde de euro, a afirmat ministrul Finanţelor, Adrian Câciu, în cadrul unei întâlniri pe care a avut-o… [citeste mai departe]

Elevul care a cerut in instanta dizolvarea Consiliului Local Constanta este acum avocat si si-a deschis o firma

Informatiile privind infiintarea firmei au aparut recent in Monitorul Oficial al Romaniei. Fondatorii sunt Alexandru Bajdechi, Cristian George Farauanu, Constantin Alexandru Manda,… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Gentea, acuzat că a agresat jucătorii FC Argeș. Primarul reacționează:”Minciuni!”

Acuzații grave au venit către primarul Gentea, în urma unor informații apărute în presa centrală. Aceasta a scris că după ce FC Argeș a pierdut meciul cu U Craiova(scor 0-1), edilul ar fi intrat în vestiarul… [citeste mai departe]

Câte pensii are Alexandru Arșinel, de fapt. Românii s-au revoltat când au văzut sumele colosale

Alexandru Arșinel se bucură de pensii uriașe. Cunoscutul actor a reușit ca la bătrânețe să-și aranjeze lucrurile pentru ca nimic pe plan financiar să nu-i aducă bătăi de cap. Mulți dintre fanii acestuia… [citeste mai departe]

Royal Air Force: Aviaţia militară britanică a interceptat patru bombardiere strategice ruseşti

Aviaţia militară britanică a interceptat şi escortat miercuri patru bombardiere strategice ruseşti în zona sa de interes, a informat un purtător de cuvânt al Royal Air Force, potrivit Reuters. ''Avioane de… [citeste mai departe]

Vasile Dîncu anunță că este o chestiune de câteva zile până la sosirea militarilor americani la Câmpia Turzii

Odată cu anunțul SUA privind trimiterea celor aproximativ 1.000 de soldați în țara noastră, României „i s-a îndeplinit o cerere din 2014, de suplimentare a trupelor pe… [citeste mai departe]

Partidele de opoziţie din Serbia aleg un general în retragere drept candidat comun în scrutinul prezidenţial din aprilie

Principalele partide de opoziţie din Serbia au ales un general în retragere drept candidat comun împotriva preşedintelui Aleksandar Vucic în alegerile stabilite… [citeste mai departe]

Jigniri la finalul ședinței solemne din Parlament, chiar în fața unui ministru francez. Orban către Cîțu: Băi nesimțitule!

La sfârșitul ședinței solemne din Parlament, de miercuri, la care a participat și ministrul pentru Europa şi Afaceri externe al Republicii… [citeste mai departe]

Conversație telefonică între Putin și Johnson: Ce s-a discutat

Președintele Rusiei și prim-ministrul Marii Britanii au avut o convorbire telefonică, în cadrul căreia au făcut un schimb de opinii cu privire la problema garanțiilor de securitate și la situația din jurul Ucrainei. [citeste mai departe]


UDMR's Csoma Botond: EU accession, an important step on Romania's road to sustainable development

, accession to the has meant an important step on the road towards sustainable development and the opening towards a new social model, towards new perspectives benefiting all the citizens of this country, floor leader of the of Romania's (UDMR) deputies declared on Wednesday.

"There are 15 years since Romania's accession to the . After 1990, joining the and the EU were the key goals of our country. (...) 15 years have passed since and we were witness to major transformations. These

Parliament heads Ciolacu, Citu on Romania's EU accession

21:00, 02.02.2022 - Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu, addressing on Wednesday the solemn sitting of Parliament devoted to Romania's EU accession, said that 15 years after this major event, a new political pact such as the Snagov moment is needed to set Romania on a clear direction in the EU in the next period.…

PM Ciuca: The 15 years since Romania's accession to EU meant significant changes to citizens' benefit

20:45, 02.02.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Wednesday, that the years that have passed since Romania's accession to the European Union have meant significant changes to the benefit of Romanian citizens. "The 15 years since the accession of Romania have meant significant changes to the benefit…

PM Ciuca: Romania's accession to OECD is a strategic goal after joining NATO and EU

17:00, 27.01.2022 - Romania's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is a strategic goal after joining NATO and the EU, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, ahead of a visit to Bucharest by OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann, shortly after the opening of accession…

AmCham: Romania's inclusion among the six countries to begin discussions for OECD accession is a success

19:15, 26.01.2022 - AmCham welcomes Romania's success of being one of the six candidate countries with which the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has decided to open accession discussions, saying that it is highly important that all the relevant Romanian institutions and representatives…

USR's Ciolos argues reduced VAT, no green certificate payment on energy bills, proposed since autumn

08:50, 13.01.2022 - Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday that measures are needed with a direct impact on reducing the price of electricity and gas bills paid by consumers, namely the reduction of VAT and the elimination of the payment of the green certificate, solutions that have…

Iohannis, before the Eastern Partnership Summit: Let's give those who want to do more a chance

18:50, 15.12.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he would call on the European Partnership Summit to involve the European Union more intensely and more frequently in resolving conflicts affecting partners and give the chance to those who want to do more, giving as an example the Republic of Moldova,…

Kelemen Hunor: We have to break out of vicious circle; I am convinced that my colleagues also want stability

08:40, 03.12.2021 - Romania will have to break out of a "vicious circle" it has entered in recent years, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), said on Thursday evening, expressing hope that his coalition partners also want stability and solidarity for the country,…

Citu: We have taken another important step to complete governing program; more discussions tomorrow

18:06, 16.11.2021 - The National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, Florin Citu, declared that another "important" step has been taken regarding the future government program, and the talks with Social Democratic Party (PSD), Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the representatives of the minorities will continue…


