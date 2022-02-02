UDMR's Csoma Botond: EU accession, an important step on Romania's road to sustainable development

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu, addressing on Wednesday the solemn sitting of Parliament devoted to Romania's EU accession, said that 15 years after this major event, a new political pact such as the Snagov moment is needed to set Romania on a clear direction in the EU in the next period.…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Wednesday, that the years that have passed since Romania's accession to the European Union have meant significant changes to the benefit of Romanian citizens. "The 15 years since the accession of Romania have meant significant changes to the benefit…

- Romania's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is a strategic goal after joining NATO and the EU, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, ahead of a visit to Bucharest by OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann, shortly after the opening of accession…

- AmCham welcomes Romania's success of being one of the six candidate countries with which the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has decided to open accession discussions, saying that it is highly important that all the relevant Romanian institutions and representatives…

- Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday that measures are needed with a direct impact on reducing the price of electricity and gas bills paid by consumers, namely the reduction of VAT and the elimination of the payment of the green certificate, solutions that have…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he would call on the European Partnership Summit to involve the European Union more intensely and more frequently in resolving conflicts affecting partners and give the chance to those who want to do more, giving as an example the Republic of Moldova,…

- Romania will have to break out of a "vicious circle" it has entered in recent years, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), said on Thursday evening, expressing hope that his coalition partners also want stability and solidarity for the country,…

- The National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, Florin Citu, declared that another "important" step has been taken regarding the future government program, and the talks with Social Democratic Party (PSD), Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the representatives of the minorities will continue…