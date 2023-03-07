Twitter’s lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-outPublicat:
Twitter‘s lead European Union privacy regulator said on Tuesday she was concerned that the Elon Musk-owned U.S. firm had launched its Twitter Blue subscription service in the region without consulting her office, despite a pledge to do so, according to Reuters. Twitter, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has in recent […] The post Twitter’s lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
