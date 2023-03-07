Twitter’s lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out

Stiri Recomandate

Ioan Balan solicită măsuri ferme pentru eliminarea riscului de extindere a pestei porcine africane la nivelul județului Suceava

Ioan Balan solicită măsuri ferme pentru eliminarea riscului de extindere a pestei porcine africane la nivelul județului Suceava

Deputatul PNL de Suceava, Ioan Balan, i-a solicitat ministrului agriculturii, Petre Daea, luarea de măsuri ferme pentru eliminarea riscului… [citeste mai departe]

S-a terminat cu criza de medici de la Urgențele Spitalului Județean de Urgență Bistrița: sunt zile în care sunt și 5 medici pe tură

S-a terminat cu criza de medici de la Urgențele Spitalului Județean de Urgență Bistrița: sunt zile în care sunt și 5 medici pe tură

Potrivit managerului Spitalului Județean de Urgență Bistrița, Gabriel Lazany nu se mai poate vorbi de o criză de medici la… [citeste mai departe]

România a livrat armatei ucrainene 100 de generatoare electrice: „Continuăm să oferim tot ceea ce este necesar pentru a învinge ocupantul”

România a livrat armatei ucrainene 100 de generatoare electrice: „Continuăm să oferim tot ceea ce este necesar pentru a învinge ocupantul”

Armata ucraineană a primit pe 6 martie 100 de generatoare electrice trimise de România, scrie site-ul Administrației… [citeste mai departe]

Test de personalitate. Leul pe care îl alegi spune ce partener de viață îți trebuie

Test de personalitate. Leul pe care îl alegi spune ce partener de viață îți trebuie

Ești în căutarea partenerului perfect, dar te întrebi ce tip de persoană ți s-ar potrivi cel mai bine? Fă-i testul și înțelege mai bine ce tip de însoțitor te-ar face să te simți împlinit. Află cine este partenerul tău ideal… [citeste mai departe]

Biletul unui deţinut politic, găsit după 70 de ani de restauratorii Cazinoului din Constanța în zidurile clădirii

Biletul unui deţinut politic, găsit după 70 de ani de restauratorii Cazinoului din Constanța în zidurile clădirii

Un bilet scris în limba germană de un deţinut politic care a lucrat în anii 1950 la renovarea Cazinoului din Constanţa a fost găsit în zidurile acestuia, după peste… [citeste mai departe]

Șofer beat prins de polițiști la volan, în Timiș. Avea o alcoolemie de peste unu la mie

Șofer beat prins de polițiști la volan, în Timiș. Avea o alcoolemie de peste unu la mie

Dosar penal pe numele unui bărbat de 61 de ani, la Bacova, județul Timiș. El este cercetat penal după ce a fost prins la volan deși consumase alcool. Bărbatul avea o alcoolemie de peste unu la mie. [citeste mai departe]

Ce trebuie să știi înainte să mănânci castraveți murați - ce uită să-ți spună nutriționiștii 

Ce trebuie să știi înainte să mănânci castraveți murați - ce uită să-ți spună nutriționiștii 

Una dintre muraturile cel mai frecvent consumate este varza murata. Este un aliment probiotic si contine substante anticancerigene, hepatoprotectori, vitaminele A, C, E, zinc, fibre alimentare… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul PSD Daniel Suciu cere „mii de scuze” după ce a afirmat în Parlament „că femeile se bucură de orice minut în plus”

Deputatul PSD Daniel Suciu cere „mii de scuze” după ce a afirmat în Parlament „că femeile se bucură de orice minut în plus”

Daniel Suciu a transmis marți, în ședința Camerei Deputaților, că regretă că a folosit fără intenție, cu o zi înainte, cuvinte și… [citeste mai departe]

Un aligator furat în urmă cu 20 de ani de la o grădină zoologică din Texas și crescut ca animal de companie a fost returnat

Un aligator furat în urmă cu 20 de ani de la o grădină zoologică din Texas și crescut ca animal de companie a fost returnat

Un aligator de peste 2 metri, care ar fi fost luat dintr-o grădină zoologică din Texas în urmă cu aproape 20 de ani, ca ou sau pui, a fost returnat,… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 376. Tensiuni între China și Statele Unite, pe fondul războiului din Europa

Război în Ucraina, ziua 376. Tensiuni între China și Statele Unite, pe fondul războiului din Europa

Preşedintele chinez, Xi Jinping, a denunţat, marţi, presupusele acţiuni ale Statelor Unite şi ale aliaţilor occidentali de subminare a Chinei, iar ministrul de Externe de la Beijing, Qin Gang,… [citeste mai departe]


Twitter’s lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out

Publicat:
Twitter’s lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out

Twitter‘s lead privacy regulator said on Tuesday she was concerned that the -owned U.S. firm had launched its subscription service in the region without consulting her office, despite a pledge to do so, according to Reuters. Twitter, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has in recent […] The post Twitter’s lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

