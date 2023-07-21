Trade turnover rose by 5.3pct January through March (gross series)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Scheduled events for July 21EXECUTIVE:- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu participates in the ceremony dedicated to athletes who won medals in international competitions (European Games and Special Olympics) and to the swearing in of the athletes and coaches who are part of the Romanian team at the European…

- Decrees appointing new Ministers of Labour and Family signed by President Iohannis.President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decrees appointing the new Ministers of Labour and Family, according to a press release issued by the Presidential Administration, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI Romania…

- Irina Begu qualifies for the final round of BCR Iasi Open.Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified on Tuesday for the final round of the BCR Iasi Open (WTA 125) tournament, with total prize money of 100,000 euros, after defeating French player Chloe Paquet 7-6 (7/4), 6-1, told Agerpres. CITESTE…

- Scheduled events for July 18PRESIDENCY:- President Klaus Iohannis participates in the Summit of the European Union - Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU-CELAC), organized in Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium CITESTE SI Romania's natural gas imports down 36.3pct, production up 6.6pct.,…

- President Iohannis: Let's join forces for a real change in the lives of cancer patients. President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday launched a call for unity and solidarity in the fight against cancer to bring a "real change in the lives of people affected by this devastating disease.", told Agerpres.…

- Growth coefficient of average net earnings in March 2023 stands at 15,426.83 compared to January 1990. The growth coefficient of the average net salary earnings on economy in March 2023 compared to January 1990 was 15,426.83 and 3,581.03 compared to February 1992, the National Institute of Statistics…

- PM Ciuca: Respect for heroes of our nation-measure of respect for Romania itself and our future. The respect for all the heroes of our nation is the measure of respect for Romania itself and for the future, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, in a message sent on the occasion of Heroes'…

- Trade balance deficit down 5.6pct in Q1.Romania's trade deficit in the first quarter of this year was 6.082 billion euros, down 399.7 million euros (-5.6%) compared to the same period last year, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published Wednesday. CITESTE SI Independence…