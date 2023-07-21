Trade turnover rose by 5.3pct January through March (gross series)

Stiri Recomandate

În Brazilia au fost comise în 2022 peste opt violuri pe oră, un nou maxim istoric

În Brazilia au fost comise anul trecut peste opt violuri pe oră, în medie, iar 61,4% din victime au fost copii sub 14 ani, arată un raport publicat joi de Forumul brazilian de securitate publică, citat de AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Dezvoltarii, Adrian Vestea, in vizita la Timisoara! Care este stadiul proiectelor de edificare a caminelor studentesti?

Ministerul Dezvoltarii aloca peste 600 milioane lei pentru construirea a 15 camine studentesti si crearea a 4.853 de locuri de cazare. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Noi apeluri de proiecte lansate de ADR Vest. Ce domenii pot obține finanțare

Agenția pentru Dezvoltare Regională Vest a lansat șapte noi apeluri de proiecte competitive în cadrul programului Regional Vest 2021-2027, care se adaugă celor șapte apeluri lansate la sfârșitul lunii trecute. Au fost aprobate ghidurile de finanțare… [citeste mai departe]

Reuters: Novatek va depăşi Gazprom și va deveni principalul furnizor de gaze ruseşti al Europei

Majorarea livrărilor de gaze naturale lichefiate (GNL) de la compania rusă Novatek va ajuta grupul să ajungă principalul furnizor de combustibil al Europei, depăşind firma de stat Gazprom, arată calculele… [citeste mai departe]

LA REMEȚI – Fetiță de 11 ani lovită de mașină. Care e starea fetei

Grav accident de circulație petrecut ieri, 20 iulie, la ora 19.13. Polițiștii Secției 6 Poliție Rurală Sarasău au intervenit la evenimentul rutier produs pe DN 19 în localitatea Remeți. „La fața locului, polițiștii au stabilit faptul că un autoturism condus… [citeste mai departe]

Cine-a fost părintele Cleopa - crâmpeie din viața duhovnicului de la Mănăstirea Sihăstria ...

Vrednicul de pomenire Arhimandritul Cleopa Ilie s-a născut în comuna Suliţa, judeţul Botoşani, fiind al cincilea copil din cei zece fraţi. Părinţii săi, Alexandru şi Ana, erau agricultori şi duceau o viaţă… [citeste mai departe]

Trade turnover rose by 5.3pct January through March (gross series)

Trade turnover rose by 5.3pct January through March (gross series)The turnover in the wholesale trade, except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased, in nominal terms, in the first five months of the year, both as a gross series and as a series adjusted… [citeste mai departe]

Noi mărturii din centrele de plasament din Teleorman! Cum sunt pedepsiți copiii

Potrivit declarațiilor copilului, el a fost constrâns să dea declarații cu privire la faptul că a apelat 119 - număr unic de telefon la nivel național pentru cazurile de abuzuri la adresa celor mici. De asemenea, adolescentul a dezvăluit… [citeste mai departe]

Finanțarea serialelor TV, motiv de ceartă la Kiev? Ministrul ucrainean al Culturii și-a dat demisia

Ministrul ucrainean al Culturii, Oleksandr Tkachenko, şi-a anunţat demisia vineri dimineaţa, după ”neînţelegeri” cu privire la utilizarea fondurilor publice pentru proiecte culturale, în timp ce Kievul… [citeste mai departe]

Doi răniţi grav după coliziunea unui tren cu un autoturism, la Câmpulung Moldovenesc

Două persoane au fost grav rănite în urma coliziunii unui tren cu un autoturism, în noaptea de joi spre vineri, pe raza municipiului Câmpulung Moldovenesc, a informat purtătorul de cuvânt al ISU Suceava, Alin Găleată, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]


The turnover in the wholesale trade, except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased, in nominal terms, in the first five months of the year, both as a gross series and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, by 5.3% and 8%, respectively, compared to the similar period last year, told Agerpres.

