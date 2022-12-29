Tennis: Simona Halep, Nicholas David Ionel named best players of 2022 by Tennis Federation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Parliament's plenary meeting passed on Wednesday the state budget draft for 2023.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday he did not believe decoupling Romania from Bulgaria on the accession to the Schengen file was a good solution, adding that such an option would be a last resort solution.

Romanian tennis players Nicholas David Ionel and Filip Cristian Jianu qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of 16 at the challenger tournament in Yokkaichi (Japan) - the Yokkaichi Challenger, with prizes worth 53,120 USD, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed the decrees accrediting the Romanian ambassadors in Denmark and Slovenia, told Agerpres.

Table tennis player Bernadette Szocs said on Tuesday that she wholeheartedly wishes for Simona Halep, who tested positive for roxadustat during an anti-doping check, to prove she is innocent, told Agerpres.

Romania's best tennis player Simona Halep announced on Friday, on her Instagram page, that she tested positive, at an anti-doping control, for a substance called Roxadustat. AGERPRES

The facade from the Constitution Square of the Parliament Palace will be illuminated in blue on Tuesday, between 19:00 and 19:30, to mark the EU Anti-Trafficking Day.

Foreign leaders, including Prince Edward, the brother of King Charles III, are set to gather for the Duke of Edinburgh International Award Forum, which will take place in Cluj-Napoca, October 11-14.