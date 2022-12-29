Tennis: Simona Halep, Nicholas David Ionel named best players of 2022 by Tennis Federation

Tennis: Simona Halep, Nicholas David Ionel named best players of 2022 by Tennis FederationPublicat:
Simona Halep, WTA's 10th, and Nicholas David Ionel, ATP's 229, have been named the best players of 2022 by the Romanian Tennis Federation (FRT).
