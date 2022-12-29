Tennis: Simona Halep, Nicholas David Ionel named best players of 2022 by Tennis Federation

Stiri Recomandate

Suspansul continuă la spitalul județean

REȘIȚA – Anul 2022 se va încheia tot cu datorii, iar acest lucru nu va putea fi trecut cu vederea. Afirmația a fost făcută de președintele Consiliului Județean (CJ), Romeo Dunca, cu referire la cele petrecute în ultima ședință de anul acesta a forului pe care-l conduce! După cum am mai scris, din cele 10 milioane de… [citeste mai departe]

Netanyahu a revenit oficial la putere - Guvernul condus de liderul Likud a primit votul de învestitură în Parlamentul Israelului

Guvernul de dreapta condus de premierul Benjamin Netanyahu a primit, joi, votul de învestitură al Parlamentului israelian (Knesset), cu o… [citeste mai departe]

Noua ordine mondială și ascensiunea puterilor de mijloc

Invazia trupelor lui  Vladimir Putin în Ucraina a pus capăt reconcilierii de după războiul rece dintre Rusia și Occident. Rivalitățile dintre SUA și China s-au intensificat, pe măsură ce Beijingul și-a sporit presiunea militară asupra Taiwanului, iar Washingtonul a înăsprit controalele… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul ministru al Dezvoltării, Ion Ștefan, a ajuns la spital după un accident rutier

Fostul ministru al Dezvoltării, Ion Ștefan, a ajuns la spital, joi după-amiază, după ce a fost implicat într-un accident rutier, în apropiere de Focșani. Accidentul s-a petrecut pe E 85, între Focșani și Garoafa. În urma impactului,… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la Sălicea. Arde o casă modulară

În urmă cu puțin timp, un incendiu a izbucnit la o casă modulară din satul Sălicea, comuna Ciurila. Se pare că arde o casă modulară, intervenția pompierilor fiind în plină desfășurare. Vom reveni cu amănunte. sursă foto: ISU Cluj Articolul Incendiu la Sălicea. Arde o casă modulară apare prima dată în TurdaNews… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul Hells Angels România a fost arestat. Acesta voia să vândă arme și mașini blindate în SUA

Cine este liderul „Hell's Angels” România, care a fost arestat de polițiștii CapitaleiMarius Lazăr a fost prins de polițiștii Capitalei în locuința lui din orașul Voluntari, Ilfov, unde locuia alături… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Cluj: Buletin informativ - 29.12.2022

Nr. 176560 405 din 29 decembrie 2022 BULETIN DE PRESA DEPISTAT POZITIV LA PREZENTA SUBSTANTELOR INTERZISE La data de 28 decembrie a.c., in jurul orei 23.15, politistii din cadrul Politiei municipiului Dej au oprit pentru control, un autoturism condus pe strada Avram Iancu, de un barbat in varsta de 35 de ani, din municipiul… [citeste mai departe]

Ucis cu sânge rece în propria casă

Un sucevean a fost ucis cu sânge rece în propria casă. S-a întâmplat de Crăciun la Drăgușeni însă bărbatul a fost găsit marți seară de un prieten care a venit în vizită la el. În urma autopsiei s-a constatat că victima avea mai multe coaste și o mână rupte precum și plăgi în zona capului […] The post Ucis cu sânge rece în propria… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr român a furat maşina unei poliţiste şi a rănit cinci persoane, în Austria

Un tânăr român în vârstă de doar 14 ani a provocat un adevărat dezastru în Austria. A furat maşina unei poliţiste şi a provocat un accident în care a distrus trei maşini. Cinci oameni au fost răniţi, iar un poliţist ajuns… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Lucrările la noua Clinică de Radioterapie și Imagistică din Vâlcea sunt aproape de final! Președintele CJ: Lucrările sunt în grafic!

Constantin Rădulescu, președintele Consiliului Județean Vâlcea, a anunțat care e stadiul lucrărilor la noua… [citeste mai departe]


Tennis: Simona Halep, Nicholas David Ionel named best players of 2022 by Tennis Federation

, WTA's 10th, and , ATP's 229, have been named the best players of 2022 by the (FRT).

