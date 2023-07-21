Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for semifinals of BCR Iasi Open tournament (WTA 125)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Ministry of Culture will allocate 16.3 million euros for setting up the National Museum of the Anti-Communist Revolution of December 1989, and the works are estimated to start next year, minister Raluca Turcan told a press conference held on Friday in western Timisoara.Raluca Turcan mentioned…

- Referring to the war in Ukraine, Hungary's Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen declared on Friday at the Summer University in Baile Tusnad that an armistice is needed, after which peace negotiations should begin, and therefore he called for a cease-fire followed by peace negotiations as soon as possible.The…

Table tennis - EG 2023: Romania women's team to play final against Germany. The Romanian women's table tennis team qualified for the finals of the European Games in Krakow - Malopolska (Poland), on Friday, after defeating the French team 3-1, in the semifinals, told Agerpres.

Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for the 3rd round at Roland Garros. The Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified for the 3rd round at Roland Garros on Wednesday, after a victory in two sets against the Italian Sara Errani, 6-3, 6-0, told Agerpres.

- Romania is placed on the clean energy map of the world thanks to the constant and substantial support offered by the United States of America and the coherent vision of the Romanian state for the development of the national civil nuclear program, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Saturday.…

Tennis: Irina Bara and Andreea Prisacariu to be opponents in semifinals of ITF tournament in Bodrum. Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Andreea Prisacariu will be opponents in the semifinals of the ITF tournament in Bodrum (Turkey), with total prizes of 60,000 dollars, after the victories on…

- Madrid, April 28 /Agerpres/ - The Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian was defeated by the Russian Anastasia Potapova, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, on Friday, in the second round of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Madrid, equipped with total prizes of 7,705,780 EUR.Jaqueline Cristian (24 years old, the 168th…

The Romanian tennis player Irina Bara qualified, on Friday, for the semifinals of the ITF tournament in Istanbul, with total prizes of 60,000 USD, after achieving two clear victories on the same day.