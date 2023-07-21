Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for semifinals of BCR Iasi Open tournament (WTA 125)Publicat:
The Romanian tennis player Irina Begu, the main seed, qualified on Friday evening for the semifinals of the BCR Iasi Open (WTA 125) tournament with total prizes of 100,000 euros, after defeating the Swiss Jil Teichmann 1-6, 6-4, 6-0.
Begu (32 years old, the 31st in the WTA) achieved a difficult victory, despite a last set won to zero, after two hours and 17 minutes.
