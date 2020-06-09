Ten more Romanian nationals working for a Birkenfeld slaughterhouse, positive to SARS-CoV-2 Ten more Romanian nationals who were working for a slaughterhouse in the German town of Birkenfeld, where a novel coronavirus outbreak was found, were confirmed infected with the SARS-CoV-2, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs. "According to information communicated publicly by the German authorities, the third test round of all workers who had previously been tested negatively was completed. Of the 750 people tested, 16 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 contamination were detected, 10 of which are Romanian citizens. At the same time, 23 workers of the slaughterhouse (including… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

