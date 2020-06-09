Ten more Romanian nationals working for a Birkenfeld slaughterhouse, positive to SARS-CoV-2

Stiri Recomandate

Ionuţ Popa, omul încurcat de Gigi Becali, a ajuns în comă! Ce spun medicii despre starea fostului antrenor

Unul dintre personajele spumoase ale fotbalului românesc, Ionuţ Popa (67 de ani) s-a confruntat cu probleme grave de sănătate de la începutul anului. Iar acum, din păcate, situaţia… [citeste mai departe]

Curtea Supremă a Braziliei ordonă guvernului să publice datele complete asupra pandemiei de COVID-19

Un judecător de la Curtea Supremă a Braziliei a ordonat ca guvernul să înceapă să publice din nou date complete asupra pandemiei de COVID-19, considerând că sunt necesare pentru protejarea sănătăţii… [citeste mai departe]

Copilul care a prezis apariția coronavirusului anunţă o altă catastrofă! Vezi ce se va întâmpla la sfârșit de an

09 Preziceri sumbre pentru omenire! Copilul-geniu, care a uimit lumea și a prezis coronavirusul, anunță alte catastrofe ce urmează să se întâmple în curând! Oferta… [citeste mai departe]

Detalii ÎNFIORĂTOARE de la accidentul în care au murit 2 polițiști: Mașina A LUAT FOC, după impactul cu un copac, fiind CARBONIZAȚI

Apar informații înfiorătoare despre accidentul de marți seară, în care au murit doi polițiști care se aflau în patrulare,… [citeste mai departe]

DINAMO. Comunicat de ultim moment al acționarilor din „DDB”: „Sunteți gata pentru un moment istoric?” » Planul GIGANTIC pus la cale în culise

DINAMO. În timp ce lista posibililor investitori continuă să se mărească pe zi ce trece, suporterii… [citeste mai departe]

Ce condiții ar trebui să respecte magazinele după redeschiderea mall-urilor? Alexandru Rafila: Aglomerația produce transmiterea bolii

Medicul Alexandru Rafila a explicat la Digi24 că decizia privind redeschiderea mall-urilor, după 15 iunie, este o măsură rațională,… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Tudor Popescu descifrează mesajul preşedintelui: „PNL, împreună cu Klaus Iohannis, nu au interesul prelungirii stării de alertă”

Jurnalistul Cristian Tudor Popescu a analizat, la Digi24, discursul lui Klaus Iohannis de marți, în care a… [citeste mai departe]

Subsolurile mai multor case şi peste 100 de curţi şi gospodării din județul Harghita au fost inundate

Subsolurile a aproximativ 70 de case şi peste 100 de curţi şi gospodării din localitatea Căpâlniţa au fost inundate marţi seara, în urma unei ploi torenţiale care a dus la ieşirea din matcă… [citeste mai departe]

Ionuț Popa ar fi în comă » Tehnicianul ar fi suferit un stop cardiorespirator

Ionuț Popa (67 de ani), antrenor care se confrunta de mult timp cu grave probleme de sănătate, ar fi în comă, scrie presa din Arad. Tehnicianul ar fi suferit un stop cardiorespirator, iar starea sa ar fi una critică. „Este în stare gravă.… [citeste mai departe]


Ten more Romanian nationals working for a Birkenfeld slaughterhouse, positive to SARS-CoV-2

Publicat:
Ten more Romanian nationals who were working for a slaughterhouse in the German town of Birkenfeld, where a novel coronavirus outbreak was found, were confirmed infected with the SARS-CoV-2, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.

"According to information communicated publicly by the German authorities, the third test round of all workers who had previously been tested negatively was completed. Of the 750 people tested, 16 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 contamination were detected, 10 of which are Romanian citizens. At the same time, 23 workers of the slaughterhouse (including…

Agriculture Ministry employee tests positive for SARS-CoV-2

15:31, 04.06.2020 - An employee of the Agriculture Ministry tested positive for COVID-19 and he is under medical supervision, whereas all those who came into contact with the respective person have been isolated at home, Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros told a press briefing on Thursday."On 2 June, an employee…

47 Romanian workers at Dissen slaugherhouse confirmed with COVID-19, another 57 quarantined

13:30, 22.05.2020 - The Foreign Affairs Ministry said that the German authorities announced that 47 Romanians are among the COVID-19 infection cases confirmed among the workers of a slaughterhouse in Dissen - Lower Saxony.Another 57 Romanian citizens have been placed in quarantine as contacts of infected persons,…

Romanian citizens among workers confirmed with COVID-19 at meat processing company in Dissen

17:43, 21.05.2020 - The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) has informed on Thursday that, among the persons confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 at the meat processing company in the German town of Dissen, were also Romanian citizens. MAE announced that, as soon as information surfaced related to the identification of some COVID-19…

German side to pay medical care for over 200 Romanians in Birkenfeld infected with SARS-CoV-2

17:13, 29.04.2020 - The over 200 Romanian employees of a slaughterhouse in Birkenfeld, near the German city of Pforzheim, confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus have medical insurance, and the German side will pay for their quarantine, possibly hospitalization, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).The…

Thirty-two health care workers of Sibiu county hospital, railway hospital, ambulance, COVID-19 infected

16:58, 21.04.2020 - As many as 32 employees of the Sibiu Emergency Clinical Hospital, Sibiu Railway Hospital and the Sibiu Ambulance Service are infected with COVID-19, according to a press statement released by the Sibiu Prefecture on Tuesday. Most of the medical staff infected with the novel coronavirus are working…

Romania's industrial production, down 2.6pct, Jan.-Feb. 2020

10:12, 14.04.2020 - Romania's industrial production was down 2.6%, both when adjusted for working days and seasonality and as gross series, in the first two months of 2020 from the same period of 2019 year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Tuesday. According the same data, in February 2020, industrial…

18 medics, 9 nurses, tested positive for 2019-nCoV, admitted in Section of Infectious Diseases of SJU Suceava

13:57, 23.03.2020 - As many as 18 medics from the Emergency County Hospital (SJU) Suceava (6 pct) and nine nurses (2 pct) tested positive for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), all being admitted in isolation in the expanded section of Infectious Diseases, according to a press release from the SJU. The cited source…

Recommendations issued for Romanian workers in Italy experiencing employment-related problems

00:38, 14.03.2020 - On Friday, Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published several recommendations for Romanian nationals who are in Italy and have problems related to employment contracts. According to a MAE press statement, the recommendations come amid steps being taken by Italian authorities in order to manage…


