Temporary measures in the justice field applicable during state o alert adopted by Senate

ALERTĂ Agenţia Europeană pentru Medicamente anunță miercuri sau joi dacă AstraZeneca provoacă cheagurile de sânge

ALERTĂ Agenţia Europeană pentru Medicamente anunță miercuri sau joi dacă AstraZeneca provoacă cheagurile de sânge

Agenţia Europeană pentru Medicamente (EMA) a anunţat, marţi, că în 7 sau 8 aprilie va fi prezentat rezultatul evaluării sale cu privire la eventuala legătură… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Constanta: 499 de persoane confirmate cu COVID-19, internate in spitale

Judetul Constanta: 499 de persoane confirmate cu COVID-19, internate in spitale

Situatia actualizata la nivelul judetului Constanta. De la debutul pandemiei cu noul coronavirus, la nivelul judetului Constanta au fost confirmate 39.440 de persoane infectate cu SARS CoV 2. Pana in prezent, 1.007 persoane au decedat din randul… [citeste mai departe]

Pronosticul lui Alexandru Rafila: Când ar putea deveni masca opţională

Pronosticul lui Alexandru Rafila: Când ar putea deveni masca opţională

Reprezentantul României la OMS, Alexandru Rafila, a declarat marți la Antena 3 că românii ar putea scăpa în toamnă de mască doar dacă 'vom avea o transmitere sporadică' a coronavirusului. El a indicat că acest lucru s-ar putea realiza când se va atinge pragul… [citeste mai departe]

Cele 11 nave cu animale din România, blocate în Canalul Suez, au ajuns la destinaţie

Cele 11 nave cu animale din România, blocate în Canalul Suez, au ajuns la destinaţie

Cele 11 nave cu animale din România, destinate exportului, au ajuns la destinaţie, iar potrivit informaţiilor primite de la comandanţii a şapte nave mortalitatea înregistrată în rândul animalelor a fost în medie de 0,22%, informează… [citeste mai departe]

De ce Jador și Zanni nu se înțeleg deloc la Survivor România 2021. S-a aflat motivul adevărat

De ce Jador și Zanni nu se înțeleg deloc la Survivor România 2021. S-a aflat motivul adevărat

Jador și Zanni nu se înțeleg prea bine în competiția ”Survivor România 2021”. Deși înainte de ea se amuzau împreună atunci când se găseau la studio, alături de Alex Velea, factorii perturbatori regăsiți în… [citeste mai departe]

CFR Cluj poate deveni campioană în Liga 1 pentru al patrulea sezon consecutiv

CFR Cluj poate deveni campioană în Liga 1 pentru al patrulea sezon consecutiv

Cu toate astea, Iuliu Mureşan, fost conducător la CFR Cluj, este de părere că tot echipa lui Edi Iordănescu va ieşi triumfătoare la finalul sezonului.,,CFR Cluj nu poate să ia titlul cu jocul acesta. Dar CFR-ul poate să ia titlul, asta e sigur.… [citeste mai departe]

Contre dure între ministrul Justiției și cel al Internelor pentru stăpânirea polițiștilor judiciari. Lucian Bode: Acest lucru este imposibil

Contre dure între ministrul Justiției și cel al Internelor pentru stăpânirea polițiștilor judiciari. Lucian Bode: Acest lucru este imposibil

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Lucian Bode, consideră că este imposibil ca poliţiştii judiciari să treacă de… [citeste mai departe]

FC Barcelona - Philippe Coutinho nu va mai juca în acest sezon

FC Barcelona - Philippe Coutinho nu va mai juca în acest sezon

Mijlocaşul brazilian al echipei FC Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho, în vârstă de 28 de ani, nu va mai juca fotbal în acest sezon, din cauza accidentării suferite la genunchi, informează AFP, potrivit news.ro. Coutinho nu va participa la Copa America (11 iunie - 10 iulie), a anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

Protest „fobie la xenofobie”, în fața Primăriei din Timișoara. Dominic Fritz printre manifestanți

Protest „fobie la xenofobie", în fața Primăriei din Timișoara. Dominic Fritz printre manifestanți

Câteva zeci de persoane au manifestat, marţi după-amiaza, în faţa Primăriei Timişoara, ca reacţie la protestele care au avut loc săptămâna trecută în oraş şi pe parcursul cărora s-au auzit… [citeste mai departe]


Temporary measures in the justice field applicable during state o alert adopted by Senate

Publicat:
Temporary measures in the justice field applicable during state o alert adopted by Senate

on Tuesday adopted a draft law initiated by the Government on the temporary measures to be taken in the field of justice against coronavirus applicable during the state of alert state, as well as for a period of 30 days after the end of the state of alert, meant to ensure an adequate protection of the magistrates, of the specialized auxiliary personnel and the related personnel within the judicial bodies, as well as of the litigants.

"Considering the fact that there are no legal provisions in the existing laws that allow measures to be taken regarding the judicial activity…

Iohannis rules out Easter lockdown and confirms new curfew time

17:35, 10.03.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday that the authorities are not considering implementing any lockdown measures for Easter but that the state of alert will be extended as the pandemic figures in the past week are concerning, according to actmedia.eu. Iohannis…

2021 state budget bill, sent to Parliament for debate and approval

12:45, 23.02.2021 - The 2021 state budget bill was sent to Parliament on Tuesday morning for debate and approval, according to an information from the Government, according to AGERPRES. On Monday evening, the Citu Cabinet approved the 2021 state budget bill in its final form, with the approval of the Legislative…

CNSU proposes extension of alert state in Romania for another 30 days

15:40, 10.02.2021 - The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted, on Wednesday, a new decision proposing the extension of the alert state for a period of 30 days, starting February 12, on Romania's territory, keeping in place the preventive measures adopted at national level and the inclusion of outbreaks…

Istvan Zahoranszki, appointed Deputy Secretary General of Gov't

08:30, 03.02.2021 - Istvan Zahoranszki has been appointed Deputy Secretary General of the Government, in rank of Secretary of State, through a decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu, according to AGERPRES. The decision was published in the Official Journal on Tuesday.

Gov't Deputy Secretary General Costel Barbu released from office

08:40, 20.01.2021 - Deputy General Secretary of the Government, with the rank of Secretary of State, Costel Barbu has been released from office, by a decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu, according to AGERPRES. The decision was published on Tuesday in the Official Journal and will take effect on January 21,…

President Iohannis: There will be no more ordinances in justice field; there will be no more reasons to it

19:56, 12.01.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that, in the future, there will be no more emergency ordinances in the field of justice, with the most recent normative act of this kind to be also the last one. "It was an exceptional situation, which was created - maybe you will have the impression that…

State of alert in Romania extended by 30 days from January 13

15:21, 12.01.2021 - The Romanian government approved at a meeting on Tuesday extending by 30 days the state of alert in Romania from January 13. According to a governmental press statement, the decision on extending the state of alert and establishing measures to be applied during it to prevent and combat the…

Emergency Committee adopts proposal for 30-day extension of state of alert

10:35, 12.01.2021 - The National Committee for Emergency Situations adopted on Monday the decision regarding the 30-day extension, starting January 13, of the state of alert in Romania as well as of the specific measures to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 infection that have been in force until now. The…


