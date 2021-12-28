Telefonica reaches agreement to cut about 2,700 jobs in Spain Spain’s Telefonica has reached an agreement with labour unions to cut some 15% of its domestic workforce via voluntary redundancies in a plan estimated to cost it 1.5 billion euros this year, the telecoms group said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “The plan to cut around 2,700 jobs in an increasingly competitive market in early […] The post Telefonica reaches agreement to cut about 2,700 jobs in Spain appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

- Spanish telecom group Telefonica has bought 5G network equipment from Swedish manufacturer Ericsson to replace some of the Huawei gear it has rolled out in Spain, Reuters has reported. The replacement of the next-generation mobile network equipment is part of Telefonica’s strategy announced in 2019…

- The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule, according to Reuters. The proposal comes as several EU states introduce additional requirements on travellers…

- European Union governments reaffirmed on Tuesday their promise to allow six Balkan countries to one day join the bloc, nudging the EU towards finally opening talks with North Macedonia and Albania, according to Reuters. For over a year, the EU’s plan to build a “ring of friends” from Ukraine to Tunisia…

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is among the applicants seeking to become Norway’s next central bank Governor, the country’s finance ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “The finance ministry contacted me in November and asked whether I would consider applying for the position. I’ve…

- US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose strong economic and other measures on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward, according to Reuters. After two hours of talks on the…

- The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…

- At least 45 people including 12 children died as a bus crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria hours before daybreak on Tuesday, officials said, according to Reuters. The coach, which was carrying mostly North Macedonian tourists back to Skopje, crashed on a highway, causing the deadly inferno.…

- Poland‘s prime minister repeatedly came under criticism during a tense debate in the European Parliament on Tuesday, with the EU’s chief executive warning Warsaw that its challenge to the supremacy of the 27-nation bloc’s law would not go unpunished, according to Reuters. “You’re arguments are not…