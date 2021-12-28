Telefonica reaches agreement to cut about 2,700 jobs in Spain

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO| Revelion 2022 la Alba Iulia: Spectacol de artificii, șampanie și calendare cu Cetatea Alba Carolina, în noaptea dintre ani

O focă nădușită dă din coadă după bani

A devenit publică demisia lui Ghinea din conducerea USR, nu și din partid. În condiții normale, o demisie este problema individuală a celui în cauză. La Ghinea, însă, demisia devine o problemă de interes mai larg, prin motivația ei. Ghinea nu demisionează din conducerea USR pentru principii, ci pentru bani. El… [citeste mai departe]

Max Verstappen a fost desemnat pilotul anului în Formula 1

Noul campion mondial de Formula 1, Max Verstappen, a fost desemnat pilotul anului de colegii săi, a anunţat marţi F1, scrie site-ul radioteleviziunii belgiene RTBF. Olandezul de la Red Bull i-a devansat pe rivalul său pentru titlu, britanicul Lewis Hamilton de la Mercedes, şi pe compatriotul… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat unificarea: Spitalul Curteanu va funcționa în subordinea Județeanului

Ministrul Cseke Attila a anunțat că Guvernul a decis marți, la propunerea Ministerului Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice și Administrației, că Spitalul Municipal din Oradea se va reorganiza, devenind unitate a Spitalului… [citeste mai departe]

INTERVIU Medicul lui Benjamin Netanyahu a ajuns consilierul personal al lui Nicolae Ciucă: Herman Berkovits explică cum scapă Israelul de COVID-19

Profesorul Herman Berkovits, medicul şi prietenul fostului premier israelian, Benjamin Netanyahu, este… [citeste mai departe]

Şoferiţă filmată conducând haotic pe DN19, în Bihor. Ce au descoperit poliţiştii VIDEO

O şoferiţă din Bihor s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce s-a urcat beată la volan, provocând haos pe DN 19, unde a fost filmată de camera de bord a maşinii care circula în spatele ei intrând de mai multe ori pe sensul… [citeste mai departe]

CRIMĂ MACABRĂ la VĂLENI DÂMBOVIȚA, șoferul care s-a răsturnat cu mașina pe DN 72A Gemenea, înainte și-a omorât soţia, apoi a plecat cu maşina

CRIMĂ MACABRĂ la VĂLENI DÂMBOVIȚA,șoferul care s-a răsturnat cu mașina pe DN 72A Gemenea, înainte… [citeste mai departe]

2,5 milioane de lei pentru repararea străzilor, a drumurilor comunale și sătești din Bistra, în următorii 3 ani

2,5 milioane de lei pentru repararea străzilor, a drumurilor comunale și sătești din Bistra, în următorii 3 ani Primăria comunei Bistra alocă 2,5 milioane de lei pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Doliu în lumea filmului! Un regizor a ales să moară la 46 de ani prin sinucidere asistată

El a învins un cancer agresiv la rinichi în 2009 şi apoi în 2012, când i-a revenit şi s-a metastazat, anunţă Variety.Dar durerea puternică şi intoleranţa din ce în ce mai mare la medicamente l-au obligat să-şi încheie… [citeste mai departe]

Certificatul verde agită spiritele în coaliție / Lider PNL: Nu suntem departe de anarhie. Șoşocii şi alţi vadimi mai mici ar trebui luaţi pe sus

Preşedintele PNL Bucureşti, Ciprian Ciucu, afirmă că "tărăgănarea" adoptării certificatului verde… [citeste mai departe]


Telefonica reaches agreement to cut about 2,700 jobs in Spain

Publicat:
Telefonica reaches agreement to cut about 2,700 jobs in Spain

Spain’s Telefonica has reached an agreement with labour unions to cut some 15% of its domestic workforce via voluntary redundancies in a plan estimated to cost it 1.5 billion euros this year, the telecoms group said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “The plan to cut around 2,700 jobs in an increasingly competitive market in early […] The post Telefonica reaches agreement to cut about 2,700 jobs in Spain appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

