Team’s TORONTO the colorado avalanche good best 20 cheap jerseys

Stiri Recomandate

ALERTĂ - Fostul șef DIPI află dacă va rămâne după gratii: Gelu Oltean contestă arestul preventiv

ALERTĂ - Fostul șef DIPI află dacă va rămâne după gratii: Gelu Oltean contestă arestul preventiv

Fostul șef al DIPI Gelu Oltean a fost adus joi cu duba la Tribunalul Brașov. El va contesta măsura arestului preventiv.Amintim că Gelu Oltean, Vanessa Youness şi Thomas Lishman au fost arestaţi… [citeste mai departe]

Mirel Rădoi i-a luat locul lui Cosmin Contra ca selecționer al echipei naționale a României

Mirel Rădoi i-a luat locul lui Cosmin Contra ca selecționer al echipei naționale a României

Mirel Rădoi i-a luat locul lui Cosmin Contra în funcția de selecționer al echipei naționale a României. Fostul antrenor al selecționatei de tineret la debuta pe banca "tricolorilor" mari la 26 martie, în barajul… [citeste mai departe]

FCSB în Ghencea? Marius Lăcătuș, reacție sinceră în direct la TV: „Nu îi văd vreodată, nu depinde de ei”

FCSB în Ghencea? Marius Lăcătuș, reacție sinceră în direct la TV: „Nu îi văd vreodată, nu depinde de ei”

Marius Lăcătuș (55 de ani), fost antrenor la FCSB și CSA Steaua, în prezent liber de contract, a avut în această dimineață una dintre primele intervenții televizate… [citeste mai departe]

La 19 ani, a intrat cu maşina într-un cap de pod şi s-a răsturnat din cauza alcoolului

La 19 ani, a intrat cu maşina într-un cap de pod şi s-a răsturnat din cauza alcoolului

Un tânăr în vârstă de 19 ani, din Vatra Dornei, a intrat cu maşina pe care o conducea într-un cap de pod, după care autoturismul s-a răsturnat. Tânărul a fost diagnosticat cu echimoze şi un traumatism nazal minor, scăpând… [citeste mai departe]

La Revoluţie, democraţia din România a pornit de sub nivelul zero

La Revoluţie, democraţia din România a pornit de sub nivelul zero

La Revoluţie, democraţia din România a pornit "de sub nivelul zero" Ambasadorul SUA, Adrian Zuckerman, la vernisajul expoziţiei de fotografii consacrate împlinirii a 30 de ani de la Revoluţia din România din decembrie 1989. Foto: Nicu Popescu RADIO ROMÂNIA… [citeste mai departe]

Partida dinre Sepsi OSK şi Chindia Târgovişte va începe mai devreme de ora anunțată inițial

Partida dinre Sepsi OSK şi Chindia Târgovişte va începe mai devreme de ora anunțată inițial

Partida de duminică, dintre Sepsi OSK şi Chindia Târgovişte va începe la ora 16.45 şi nu la ora 17.00 cum fusese anunţat iniţial, informează lpf.ro, potrivit news.ro.Programul etapei a 22-a Joi, 19 decembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Angajații MAI din Afganistan meritau un cadou de sărbători înmânat, nemijlocit, de ministrul lor

Angajații MAI din Afganistan meritau un cadou de sărbători înmânat, nemijlocit, de ministrul lor

Ministrul Marcel Vela a fost, în pragul Sărbătorilor de iarnă, alături de jandarmii Ministerului Afacerilor Interne dislocați în teatrul de operații din Kabul, pentru a le transmite un mesaj de recunoștință… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Badin, Deloitte: Modificarea OUG 114 a avut un impact pozitiv pentru mediul de business Romanesc

Dan Badin, Deloitte: Modificarea OUG 114 a avut un impact pozitiv pentru mediul de business Romanesc

Modificarea Ordonantei 114, in sensul eliminarii masurilor considerate nocive, ar putea reprezenta un moment de referinta in restabilirea increderii investitorilor in mediul de business romanesc, insa,… [citeste mai departe]

Patronul firmei care a făcut deratizarea în blocul din Timişoara, unde au murit trei persoane, eliberat din arest

Patronul firmei care a făcut deratizarea în blocul din Timişoara, unde au murit trei persoane, eliberat din arest

Patronul firmei de deratizare care a produs tripla tragedie din strada Mioriţa din Timişoara în urmă cu o lună, Buţă Ioan Sorin, a fost plasat în arest la domiciliu, după… [citeste mai departe]

Rock pentru Revoluție și povestea imnului „Timișoara“, care s-a născut în urmă cu 30 de ani VIDEO

Rock pentru Revoluție și povestea imnului „Timișoara“, care s-a născut în urmă cu 30 de ani VIDEO

Melodia „Timișoara“ de Pro Musica, considerată cel mai frumos imn al Revoluției din 1989, are parte de un nou remix, varianta 2019 a acesteia fiind apreciată așa cum se cuvine de către melomanii… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Team’s TORONTO the colorado avalanche good best 20 cheap jerseys

Publicat:
Team’s TORONTO the colorado avalanche good best 20 cheap jerseys

Last season, the Colonels’ special teams unit ranked No. I’m really proud of myself for staying this patient with the knee and taking my time. That’s a tough October and we persevered as NFL Jerseys Nike a group. Michael Ouweleen, evp and CMO of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim NFL Jerseys Nike and Boomerang, will serve as the interim president. The second-year speedy receiver has been shut out completely in each of the past two games after hauling in 133 yards and a touchdown in Week 7. African World Cup Qualifier. No, same music, but I listen to a lot of Swedish music here, too. HALL OF FAME The…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe gazetadebistrita.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: gazetadebistrita.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Chamber: Draft enabling gov't to issue ordinances in parliamentary recess, sent back to committees

12:23, 18.12.2019 - The Chamber of Deputies plenary session sent back for 15 minutes to the judicial and budget committees the draft enabling the government to issue ordinances during the parliamentary recess.  The Chamber's judicial and budget committees adopted on Tuesday a report rejecting this draft. The…

Draft law on elimination of special pensions adopted by Chamber of Deputies' Committee for labour

18:49, 17.12.2019 - Committee for labour of the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday adopted a favourable report on the draft law that eliminates the special pensions, except for those for the military and structures within the Ministry of Interior. The report was adopted by one vote against and three abstentions. …

2020 budget draft built on economic growth of 4.1 pct and budget deficit of 3.59 pct

09:43, 17.12.2019 - The draft budget for the year 2020 is built on an economic growth of 4.1 pct, a budget deficit of 3.59 pct and an average inflation rate of 3.1 pct, according to the Report on the macroeconomic situation on 2020 and its projection on years 2021-2023 published on Tuesday morning on the website of…

PM Orban: No draft law to increase retirement age

21:05, 10.12.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that there is no draft law on increasing the retirement age.Asked if there is a draft law at the Labor and Social Justice Ministry to increase the retirement age, he denied, maintaining it is a "fake news, trademark of a particular party". "I…

Manhattan, «insula unde ne facem arcuri»

19:25, 18.11.2019 - Am intrat in America noaptea, prin nordul statului New York. Prima localitate intalnita a fost orașul de granița Buffalo. Prin centru am zarit statuia de mici dimensiuni a unui taur. Orașul respira putere precum numele, chiar și in comparație cu Toronto, de unde veneam. Strazile se incolaceau una peste…

FinMin Citu: We must come up with budget as quickly as possible

12:34, 05.11.2019 - Freshly installed Minister of Finance Florin Citu announced on Tuesday morning that he will try to present a draft budget by mid-December, specifying, however, that the document left by former Minister Eugen Teodorovici apllies to 28 ministries while the current structure has only 16 ministries. …

AEP's Mituletu-Buica: I will present political decision-makers an electoral code draft

13:52, 29.10.2019 - President of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) Constantin Mituletu-Buica informed on Tuesday that he would present the political decision-makers a draft electoral code and a draft code for the organisation and functioning of political parties, the second one also including pieces of information…

Aradenii din Diaspora au inceput sa voteze. Vin voturile din Canada!

08:07, 16.10.2019 - Vorbim de o prima incercare a votului prin corespondența, aplicat legislației electorale din Romania. Astfel, cei care au intenționat sa iși exprime votul in acest fel au fost nevoiți sa se inscrie in bazele de date ale Autoritații Electorale Permanente, solicitand documentele aferente votului. O…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 19 decembrie 2019
Bucuresti 2°C | 12°C
Iasi 2°C | 12°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 7°C
Timisoara 3°C | 13°C
Constanta 7°C | 12°C
Brasov 1°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 15.12.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 498.336,80 21.479.436,16
II (5/6) 13 28.750,20 -
III (4/6) 627 596,09 -
IV (3/6) 12.768 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 22.609.981,36

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 decembrie 2019
USD 4.2911
EUR 4.7773
CHF 4.3786
GBP 5.6227
CAD 3.263
XAU 204.048
JPY 3.9203
CNY 0.6134
AED 1.1683
AUD 2.9406
MDL 0.248
BGN 2.4426

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec