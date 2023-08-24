Tajani takes aim at EU Central Bank: Rate hike hurts Italy’s growth

Stiri Recomandate

Festivalul Intercultural ProEtnica începe astăzi, la Sighișoara

Festivalul Intercultural ProEtnica începe astăzi, la Sighișoara

Cea de-a 19-a ediţie a Festivalului Intercultural ProEtnica 2023 are loc în perioada 24-27 august, la Sighişoara. Evenimentul va reuni reprezentanţi ai celor 20 de minorităţi naţionale din România. Sighişoara este şi anul acesta capitala dialogului intercultural şi un… [citeste mai departe]

Doi tineri au comandat cea mai scumpă masă pe litoralul românesc, dar au fugit fără să plătească: „Puteau să ia un șnițel” VIDEO

Doi tineri au comandat cea mai scumpă masă pe litoralul românesc, dar au fugit fără să plătească: „Puteau să ia un șnițel” VIDEO

Un episod neplăcut a avut loc la un restaurant din Mangalia, unde un băiat a încercat (probabil) să o impresioneze… [citeste mai departe]

Royal Crown Trophy, expoziție canină de prestigiu în Sebeș, în calendarul Federației Chinologice Internaționale. PROGRAMUL evenimentului!

Royal Crown Trophy, expoziție canină de prestigiu în Sebeș, în calendarul Federației Chinologice Internaționale. PROGRAMUL evenimentului!

Municipiul Sebeș se pregătește să găzduiască cea de-a 13-a ediție a competiției chinologice organizată în județul… [citeste mai departe]

Facelift-uri pentru Mercedes EQA și EQB: grile noi și mai multă autonomie

Facelift-uri pentru Mercedes EQA și EQB: grile noi și mai multă autonomie

Constructorul german tocmai a lansat noi versiuni actualizate pentru crossover-ul EQA și SUV-ul EQB, ambele electrice. Cele două modele primesc modificări estetice minore, dar și tehnologie la bord îmbunătățită, un sistem multimedia actualizat și,… [citeste mai departe]

Ungaria vrea prelungirea interdicției UE asupra importului de cereale ucrainene și după 15 septembrie

Ungaria vrea prelungirea interdicției UE asupra importului de cereale ucrainene și după 15 septembrie

Ungaria vrea ca interdicţia UE privind vânzările interne de cereale ucrainene să fie extinsă în cele cinci state membre ale UE care se învecinează cu Ucraina, după ce măsura actuală se încheie… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Limbii Romane, celebrata de Academia Romana si de Academia de Stiinte a Moldovei

Ziua Limbii Romane, celebrata de Academia Romana si de Academia de Stiinte a Moldovei

Manifestarea va fi deschisa de acad. Ioan Aurel Pop, presedintele Academiei Romane, si de acad. Ion Tighineanu, presedintele Academiei de Stiinte a Moldovei.Anul acesta, 2023, Ziua Limbii Romane va fi sarbatorita impreuna de Academia… [citeste mai departe]

Ce mesaj le-a transmis rudelor însoțitoarea de bord din avionul lui Prigojin, înainte de decolare

Ce mesaj le-a transmis rudelor însoțitoarea de bord din avionul lui Prigojin, înainte de decolare

Însoțitoarea de bord Kristina Raspopova, care se afla în avionul prăbușit ieri în Rusia, a transmis familiei, chiar înainte să decoleze, un mesaj devenit important acum pentru anchetatorii care încearcă… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat care s-a dat preot a furat din cutia milei dintr-o biserică din București

Un bărbat care s-a dat preot a furat din cutia milei dintr-o biserică din București

Bărbatul a sustras din cutia amenajată pentru colectare a unei biserici Sectorul 6 din Capitală o sumă de bani, fiind ulterior depistat și audiat de polițiști pentru infracțiunea de „furt calificat”, informează News.ro.„La data… [citeste mai departe]

Piese bazate pe fapte reale, versuri emoționante și conversații în rândul audienței: Cum a arătat primul weekend al proiectului “Seri de Teatru și Muzică la Pontul Euxin

Piese bazate pe fapte reale, versuri emoționante și conversații în rândul audienței: Cum a arătat primul weekend al proiectului “Seri de Teatru și Muzică la Pontul Euxin

Ediția a V-a a proiectului “Seri de Teatru… [citeste mai departe]

Biroul pentru Imigrari:Aproximativ 60 de misiuni de indepartare sub escorta a strainilor de pe teritoriul Romaniei

Biroul pentru Imigrari:Aproximativ 60 de misiuni de indepartare sub escorta a strainilor de pe teritoriul Romaniei

Comunicat de presa Bucuresti, 24 august 2023 IN DOUA SAPTAMANI, POLITISTII DE IMIGRARI AU DESFASURAT APROXIMATIV 60 DE MISIUNI DE INDEPARTARE SUB ESCORTA In prima jumatate… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Tajani takes aim at EU Central Bank: Rate hike hurts Italy’s growth

Publicat:
Tajani takes aim at EU Central Bank: Rate hike hurts Italy’s growth

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has criticized the ’s decision to raise rates and asked it to do the exact opposite to encourage growth, according to Euractiv. The government of (Fratelli d’Italia/ECR) has not been shy about criticizing the (ECB) and its President, . On […] The post Tajani takes aim at EU Central Bank: Rate hike hurts Italy’s growth appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Eurozone returns to growth while core inflation remains strong

13:15, 31.07.2023 - The euro-area economy returned to growth while underlying inflation pressures persisted, supporting early arguments for the European Central Bank to raise interest rates again, according to Bloomberg. Second-quarter gross domestic product advanced by 0.3% from the previous three months after shrinking…

Italy far from reaching NATO spending targets

11:50, 20.07.2023 - Italy will not be able to reach the defence spending target of 2% of the country’s GDP as required by the NATO alliance unless it is unbundled from budget constraints, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto (Fratelli d’Italia/ECR) told parliament on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Crosetto reported on the…

ECB says consumer inflation expectations continue to decline

12:16, 05.07.2023 - Consumer expectations for euro-area inflation continued to decline in May, adding to a steep drop in the previous month and coming as a relief for European Central Bank officials who are debating how much more monetary tightening is needed, according to Bloomberg. The anticipation for the next 12 months…

Italia a decis sa sechestreze conturi bancare, vile, iahturi si automobile ale oligarhilor rusi, in valoare de 2 miliarde de euro

19:36, 04.07.2023 - Banca centrala a Italiei a anuntat marti ca a inghetat active in valoare de aproximativ doua miliarde de euro apartinand oligarhilor rusi, de la debutul invaziei in Ucraina in luna februarie a anului 2022, transmite Reuters, citata de Agerpres. The way Italy.. Italy froze the assets of Russian oligarchs…

Italy voices anger at ECB interest rate hikes

14:51, 28.06.2023 - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has criticized the European Central Bank over repeatedly hiking interest rates to combat inflation, saying the “cure” may be worse than “the disease,” according to Politico. The ECB raised its interest rates to their highest level in more than 20 years this month,…

Romania’s PM Ciuca resigns, leaves interim job to justice minister

10:05, 13.06.2023 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis designated Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu to take over now ex-prime minister Nicolae Ciuca as Romania’s interim prime minister on Monday, according to Euractiv.  In 2021, when the social-democrats (PSD) and the Liberals (PNL), together with the Hungarian minority…

Romania’s social-democrat leader proposes new concept of economic patriotism

11:56, 08.06.2023 - The new concept of economic patriotism that aims to produce and consume as many Romanian goods as possible was presented by Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), before Romanian farmers on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The Romanian state must allocate “significant amounts”…

ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble

14:00, 30.05.2023 - The euro zone‘s top banks may take a hit if their financial clients, such as funds, insurers and clearing houses, withdrew their deposits or otherwise ran into trouble, the European Central Bank warned on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The ECB study looked into the risk of spillovers from so-called…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 august 2023
USD 4.5471
EUR 4.9345
CHF 5.1635
GBP 5.7633
CAD 3.3574
XAU 280.74
JPY 3.1272
CNY 0.6247
AED 1.2379
AUD 2.9316
MDL 0.2557
BGN 2.5229

Urmareste stirile pe: