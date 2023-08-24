Tajani takes aim at EU Central Bank: Rate hike hurts Italy’s growth

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The euro-area economy returned to growth while underlying inflation pressures persisted, supporting early arguments for the European Central Bank to raise interest rates again, according to Bloomberg. Second-quarter gross domestic product advanced by 0.3% from the previous three months after shrinking…

- Italy will not be able to reach the defence spending target of 2% of the country’s GDP as required by the NATO alliance unless it is unbundled from budget constraints, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto (Fratelli d’Italia/ECR) told parliament on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Crosetto reported on the…

- Consumer expectations for euro-area inflation continued to decline in May, adding to a steep drop in the previous month and coming as a relief for European Central Bank officials who are debating how much more monetary tightening is needed, according to Bloomberg. The anticipation for the next 12 months…

- Banca centrala a Italiei a anuntat marti ca a inghetat active in valoare de aproximativ doua miliarde de euro apartinand oligarhilor rusi, de la debutul invaziei in Ucraina in luna februarie a anului 2022, transmite Reuters, citata de Agerpres. The way Italy.. Italy froze the assets of Russian oligarchs…

- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has criticized the European Central Bank over repeatedly hiking interest rates to combat inflation, saying the “cure” may be worse than “the disease,” according to Politico. The ECB raised its interest rates to their highest level in more than 20 years this month,…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis designated Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu to take over now ex-prime minister Nicolae Ciuca as Romania’s interim prime minister on Monday, according to Euractiv. In 2021, when the social-democrats (PSD) and the Liberals (PNL), together with the Hungarian minority…

- The new concept of economic patriotism that aims to produce and consume as many Romanian goods as possible was presented by Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), before Romanian farmers on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The Romanian state must allocate “significant amounts”…

- The euro zone‘s top banks may take a hit if their financial clients, such as funds, insurers and clearing houses, withdrew their deposits or otherwise ran into trouble, the European Central Bank warned on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The ECB study looked into the risk of spillovers from so-called…