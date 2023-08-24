Tajani takes aim at EU Central Bank: Rate hike hurts Italy’s growthPublicat:
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has criticized the European Central Bank’s decision to raise rates and asked it to do the exact opposite to encourage growth, according to Euractiv. The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Fratelli d’Italia/ECR) has not been shy about criticizing the European Central Bank (ECB) and its President, Christine Lagarde. On […] The post Tajani takes aim at EU Central Bank: Rate hike hurts Italy’s growth appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
