Swimmer David Popovici breaks world junior record in men's 200 m freestyle

Stiri Recomandate

Household total monthly income averages out at 5,476 lei in Q1 2021; expenses, 84.7 pct of revenues

Household total monthly income averages out at 5,476 lei in Q1 2021; expenses, 84.7 pct of revenues

The average total monthly income per Romanian household was 5,476 lei in Q1 this year - 2,157 lei per person - and total expenditures reached 4,640 lei per household (1,828 lei per person) or 84.7 percent… [citeste mai departe]

Petre Neacsa, director in Ministerul Transporturilor, arestat la Constanta pentru luare de mita, cere sa fie pus in libertate

Petre Neacsa, director in Ministerul Transporturilor, arestat la Constanta pentru luare de mita, cere sa fie pus in libertate

Petre Neacsa este acuzat de luare de mita. Potrivit DNA, inculpatul ar fi primit de la unul dintre oamenii de afaceri, beneficiari ai contractelor de… [citeste mai departe]

Artişti din 6 ţări, la Festivalul de Muzică Veche de la Miercurea Ciuc

Artişti din 6 ţări, la Festivalul de Muzică Veche de la Miercurea Ciuc

Artişti din şase ţări vor concerta la Festivalul de Muzică Veche de la Miercurea Ciuc, care se va desfăşura în perioada 10-18 iulie, printre invitaţi numărându-se şi Corul Naţional de Cameră Madrigal din Bucureşti. Într-un comunicat transmis presei de… [citeste mai departe]

#DobrogeaDigitala: Odiseea editarii Poeziilor lui Eminescu in prima suta de ani. 1884-1984“, de Pericle Martinescu - Mihai Eminescu, poetul ajuns celebru in urma imbolnavirii sale

#DobrogeaDigitala: Odiseea editarii Poeziilor lui Eminescu in prima suta de ani. 1884-1984“, de Pericle Martinescu - Mihai Eminescu, poetul ajuns celebru in urma imbolnavirii sale

Nu e om in Romania care sa nu stie cine… [citeste mai departe]

Novak Djokovici, a şaptea finală jucată la Wimbledon

Novak Djokovici, a şaptea finală jucată la Wimbledon

Liderul ATP, sârbul Novak Djokovici, s-a calificat pentru a şaptea oară în finala turneului de la Wimbledon, vineri, după meciul cu canadianul Denis Shapovalov, locul 12 ATP şi cap de serie numărul 10. Djokovici s-a impus în penultimul act, scor 7-6 (3), 7-5,7-5, după două ore şi 44 de minute… [citeste mai departe]

Mascatii asteptati cu cafeaua calda: Politistul din Constanta, care anunta perchezitiile, condamnat definitiv. Motivare

Mascatii asteptati cu cafeaua calda: Politistul din Constanta, care anunta perchezitiile, condamnat definitiv. Motivare

Conform proceselor verbale de efectuare a perchezitiilor domiciliare, a rezultat in afara de orice dubiu si faptul ca informatiile furnizate de lucratorul de politie… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Educației anunță controale la liceele cu ZERO PROMOVABILITATE la BACALAUREAT 2021. TREI dintre acestea sunt în Alba

Ministrul Educației anunță controale la liceele cu ZERO PROMOVABILITATE la BACALAUREAT 2021. TREI dintre acestea sunt în Alba

La un număr de 36 de licee din România rata de promovabilitate la examenul de Bacalaureat a fost ZERO. Dintre acestea trei licee cu promovabilitate… [citeste mai departe]

Teodor Oroveanu, inginerul roman care a introdus metode moderne de calcul ale conductelor pentru petrol

Teodor Oroveanu, inginerul roman care a introdus metode moderne de calcul ale conductelor pentru petrol

Teodor Oroveanu a fost un inginer roman renumit. S a nascut pe data de 10 iulie 1920 si a decedat pe data de 5 martie 2005, la varsta de 84 de ani. Acum 101 ani se nastea Teodor Oroveanu , inginerul… [citeste mai departe]

Delegația Română PSD din Parlamentul European: Moldova are șansa de a-și consolida direcția europeană

Delegația Română PSD din Parlamentul European: Moldova are șansa de a-și consolida direcția europeană

Delegația Română PSD din Parlamentul European îşi exprimă sprijinul pentru Republica Moldova și le transmite cetățenilor acesteia că votul de duminică va avea rolul de a decide consolidarea… [citeste mai departe]

S-a aflat finala la dublu feminin la Wimbledon

S-a aflat finala la dublu feminin la Wimbledon

Perechea Su-Wei Hsieh/Elise Mertens (Taiwan/Belgia) va juca împotriva cuplului rus Veronika Kudermetova/Elena Vesnina, în finala de dublu feminin de la Wimbledon. Su-Wei Hsieh şi Elise Mertens au învins în semifinale cuplul japonez Ena Shibahara/Shuko Aoyama, scor 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. Rusoaicele Kudermetova şi Vesnina… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Swimmer David Popovici breaks world junior record in men's 200 m freestyle

Publicat:
Swimmer David Popovici breaks world junior record in men's 200 m freestyle

Romanian broke the world junior record in the men's 200 m freestyle on Friday, at the 2021 European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome, securing a place in the final of the event.

After taking down the world record in the 100 m freestyle twice in just a few days, the athlete trained by coach clocked 1:45.26 in the 200 m freestyle semifinals. The previous world record had been set by (1:45.92) on November 19, 2020 in Gimcheon (South Korea).

Popovici, who qualified for the , scored the third time…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Iohannis: Romania remains firmly committed to the Three Seas Initiative

13:00, 09.07.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis says Romania remains "firmly committed" to the Three Seas Initiative through "pragmatic action in support of concrete solutions to narrow gaps and strengthen resilience in the region. At a joint news conference held in Sofia on Friday with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen…

Swimming: David Popovici, gold medalist at European Junior Championships in 100 m freestyle, with world record

09:15, 09.07.2021 - Romanian athlete David Popovici, qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, won the gold medal in the 100 m freestyle, on Thursday evening, at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome, with a new world record for juniors. Popovici was timed in the final with a time of 47 sec 30/100, improving…

Record drug seizure: 1.4 tonnes of heroin found in Constanta Port

18:40, 20.05.2021 - A record amount of drugs, 1,452 kg of heroin, was found in containers in the Constanta Port, being seized by DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) together with judicial police officers from the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (DCCO) - the Anti-Drug Department,…

16-year-old swimmer David Popovici locks up berth for Tokyo Olympics

15:00, 18.05.2021 - 16-year-old swimmer David Popovici locked up a berth for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, after successfully passing the qualifications in the 100m freestyle event of the European Swimming Championships in Budapest, informs the official website of the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation…

Former PM Dancila appointed strategy consultant with central bank's administrative office

13:41, 18.05.2021 - Former Social Democrat Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has been appointed as of May 15 strategy consultant with the administrative office of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), the central bank's press office said in a statement. "We confirm that Mrs. Viorica Dancila has been hired starting…

Tennis: Sorana Cirstea qualifies for semifinals in Istanbul (WTA)

18:26, 23.04.2021 - Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified on Friday for the semifinals of the WTA tournament in Istanbul, with total prizes of 235,238 dollars, after the forfeit of French Fiona Ferro. Ferro retired for medical reasons after Cirstea won the first set 6-4 and was 40-40 in the first game of the…

Romania loses 1-3 to Italy in Billie Jean King Cup World Group play-off

15:56, 18.04.2021 - Romania lost 1-3 to Italy in the Billie Jean King Cup World Group play-off, after Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeated Mihaela Buzarnescu on Saturday 5-7, 6-7 (5). Earlier in the day, the hopes of the Romanian team had briefly rekindled after Elena Gabriela Ruse took down Jasmine Paolini, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4,…

Italy leads Romania 1-0 in Billie Jean King Cup, after victory of Elisabetta Cocciaretto

18:26, 16.04.2021 - The Italian women's tennis team leads the Romanian team, 1-0, after Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeated Irina Maria Bara, 6-1, 6-4, on Friday, in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs, in the Polyvalent Hall in western Cluj-Napoca. Cocciaretto (20 years old, WTA's 111st) prevailed in one hour and…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 10 iulie 2021
Bucuresti 18°C | 31°C
Iasi 18°C | 31°C
Cluj-Napoca 16°C | 29°C
Timisoara 20°C | 32°C
Constanta 21°C | 29°C
Brasov 13°C | 30°C
Baia Mare 18°C | 30°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 08.07.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 160.938,00 1.038.243,60
II (5/6) 8 6.705,75 -
III (4/6) 475 112,93 -
IV (3/6) 6.471 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.339.665,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 iulie 2021
USD 4.1596
EUR 4.9281
CHF 4.5468
GBP 5.7364
CAD 3.3238
XAU 241.371
JPY 3.7798
CNY 0.6411
AED 1.1324
AUD 3.1003
MDL 0.2303
BGN 2.5197

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec