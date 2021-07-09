Swimmer David Popovici breaks world junior record in men's 200 m freestyle

Swimmer David Popovici breaks world junior record in men's 200 m freestylePublicat:
Romanian swimmer David Popovici broke the world junior record in the men's 200 m freestyle on Friday, at the 2021 European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome, securing a place in the final of the event.
After taking down the world record in the 100 m freestyle twice in just a few days, the athlete trained by coach Adrian Radulescu clocked 1:45.26 in the 200 m freestyle semifinals. The previous world record had been set by South Korean Sunwoo Hwang (1:45.92) on November 19, 2020 in Gimcheon (South Korea).
Popovici, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, scored the third time…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Iohannis: Romania remains firmly committed to the Three Seas Initiative
13:00, 09.07.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis says Romania remains "firmly committed" to the Three Seas Initiative through "pragmatic action in support of concrete solutions to narrow gaps and strengthen resilience in the region. At a joint news conference held in Sofia on Friday with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen…
Swimming: David Popovici, gold medalist at European Junior Championships in 100 m freestyle, with world record
09:15, 09.07.2021 - Romanian athlete David Popovici, qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, won the gold medal in the 100 m freestyle, on Thursday evening, at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome, with a new world record for juniors. Popovici was timed in the final with a time of 47 sec 30/100, improving…
Record drug seizure: 1.4 tonnes of heroin found in Constanta Port
18:40, 20.05.2021 - A record amount of drugs, 1,452 kg of heroin, was found in containers in the Constanta Port, being seized by DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) together with judicial police officers from the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (DCCO) - the Anti-Drug Department,…
16-year-old swimmer David Popovici locks up berth for Tokyo Olympics
15:00, 18.05.2021 - 16-year-old swimmer David Popovici locked up a berth for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, after successfully passing the qualifications in the 100m freestyle event of the European Swimming Championships in Budapest, informs the official website of the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation…
Former PM Dancila appointed strategy consultant with central bank's administrative office
13:41, 18.05.2021 - Former Social Democrat Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has been appointed as of May 15 strategy consultant with the administrative office of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), the central bank's press office said in a statement. "We confirm that Mrs. Viorica Dancila has been hired starting…
Tennis: Sorana Cirstea qualifies for semifinals in Istanbul (WTA)
18:26, 23.04.2021 - Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified on Friday for the semifinals of the WTA tournament in Istanbul, with total prizes of 235,238 dollars, after the forfeit of French Fiona Ferro. Ferro retired for medical reasons after Cirstea won the first set 6-4 and was 40-40 in the first game of the…
Romania loses 1-3 to Italy in Billie Jean King Cup World Group play-off
15:56, 18.04.2021 - Romania lost 1-3 to Italy in the Billie Jean King Cup World Group play-off, after Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeated Mihaela Buzarnescu on Saturday 5-7, 6-7 (5). Earlier in the day, the hopes of the Romanian team had briefly rekindled after Elena Gabriela Ruse took down Jasmine Paolini, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4,…
Italy leads Romania 1-0 in Billie Jean King Cup, after victory of Elisabetta Cocciaretto
18:26, 16.04.2021 - The Italian women's tennis team leads the Romanian team, 1-0, after Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeated Irina Maria Bara, 6-1, 6-4, on Friday, in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs, in the Polyvalent Hall in western Cluj-Napoca. Cocciaretto (20 years old, WTA's 111st) prevailed in one hour and…