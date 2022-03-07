Stela Popescu Theater, invited to Romania's gazebo at Expo 2020 Dubai

Stiri Recomandate

Românii susțin în continuare ucrainenii și sunt alături de ei în timpul acestui război, fapt pentru care, în centrul orașului Cluj-Napoca, patru steaguri ale României au fost înlocuite cu steaguri ale Ucrainei. Steaguri tricolore… [citeste mai departe]

Ovidiu Lipan Țăndărică e unul dintre artiștii consacrați ai României. E toboșar de zeci de ani, urcă și acum pe scenă la diverse… [citeste mai departe]

Nr.15 din 07 martie 2022 BULETIN INFORMATIV Pompierii ialomiteni au fost prezenti la datorie 24 de ore din 24 pentru interventia imediata la solicitarile cetatenilor si gestionarea optima a situatiilor de urgenta, produse la nivel local.In ultimele 72 de ore, misiunile acestora au vizat, in principal: 31 de cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

FC Barcelona şi Atletico Madrid au obţinut victorii în deplasare, duminică, în etapa a 27-a a campionatului de fotbal al Spaniei, conform Agerpres. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Forțele ruse l-au ucis, luni, pe primarul orașului Hostomel, Youri Prilipko, și pe alți doi camarazi ai săi în timp ce ofereau ajutor umanitar. Consiliul orașului a… [citeste mai departe]

Siguranţa alimentară a României, vecină directă cu Ucraina, unde milioane de cetăţeni au deja sau vor avea dificultăţi majore în aprovizionare, începe să ridice semne de întrebare, scrie Ziarul Financiar. [citeste mai departe]

Restricţii la cumpărarea de benzină şi motorină introduse de MOL în Ungaria Cererea de carburanţi la benzinăriile ungare a crescut la cote record, astfel că grupul petrolier maghiar MOL a introdus restricţii privind cantităţile care pot fi… [citeste mai departe]

Doliu la Colegiul Național „Emil Botta” din Adjud. Directorul Iulia Bădură a anunțat decesul profesoarei Elena Vasiliu: „Colegiul Național „Emil Botta” deplânge dispariția celei care a fost timp de 38 de ani director cu viziune, dascăl cu har la… [citeste mai departe]

Social Casa de Pensii Teleorman a început distribuirea biletelor de tratament balnear martie 7, 2022 11:20 Casa Județeană de Pensii Teleorman informează că, începând cu data de 07 martie 2022, se distribuie primele bilete de tratament balnear,… [citeste mai departe]

La aproape două săptămâni de la invadarea Ucrainei de către Rusia, echipele de negociere ale celor două țări sunt așteptate să poarte a treia rundă de discuții în cursul zilei de astăzi, după cum a anunțat sâmbătă, 5 martie, negociatorul ucrainean, David… [citeste mai departe]


Stela Popescu Theater, invited to Romania's gazebo at Expo 2020 Dubai

Stela Popescu Theater, invited to Romania's gazebo at Expo 2020 Dubai

will perform the artistic project "Woman, the eternal story" between March 10 and 16, during the events that will take place at Romania's gazebo at Expo 2020 Dubai, according to a press release sent by the culture institution to AGERPRES.

