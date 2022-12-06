SRI: Suspicious envelopes received by Ukraine's Embassy picked up for examination

Stiri Recomandate

Romanias 2023 budget built on 4.4pct of GDP govt deficit, 8.2pct of GDP personnel costs

Romania's draft 2023 national budget is built on a projected government deficit of 4.40% of GDP, both cash and ESA, and projected personnel costs of 8.2% of GDP, according to the draft law setting caps on indicators in the tax… [citeste mai departe]

Colegiul Economic Buzău- young Romanian influencers and journalists

Ca urmare a câștigării competiției Lider European și a contribuției la Revista 22, un grup de elevi (Badea Georgiana, Ciocan Ștefan, Grigore Karina, Vătăşelu Daria) însoțiți de profesor Poștovei Cătălina Ileana au fost invitați la Bruxelles, la sediul Comisiei Europene… [citeste mai departe]

Ce să vizitezi în Luxemburg. Obiective turistice în Luxemburg

Dacă plănuiești o călătorie în Luxemburg și nu știi ce să vizitezi, e bine de știut că sunt numeroase obiective turistice apreciate de călătorii din întreaga lume. Iată-le pe cele mai importante:Ce să vizitezi în LuxemburgDeși este o țară foarte mică, cu doar câteva sute… [citeste mai departe]

Suspans privind aderarea României la Schengen. Klaus Iohannis: Încă se discută

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat marți cu privire la aderarea României la Spațiul Schengen că încă au loc discuții și negocieri. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER… [citeste mai departe]

Aceste patru zodii sunt favorizate în decembrie. Succes pe toate planurile

  Astrologii vin cu vești bune pentru patru din cele 12 semne zodiacale. Urmează o perioadă foarte bună pentru acești patru nativi. Potrivit fanatik.ro, vor străluci în decembrie, căci pe toate planurile vor reuși să aibă succes, dar au parte și de câteva… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Constanta: Primaria Pecineaga vinde 20 de terenuri in ajun de Revelion. Unde sunt situate loturile

In Monitorul Oficial a fost publicat un anunt de servicii de vanzare de bunuri proprietate privata, prin licitatie, apartinand domeniului privat al comunei Pecineaga, judetul Constanta. Detalii… [citeste mai departe]

Noi contracte, in valoare de aproape 147 milioane lei, finantate prin PNRR, semnate de Ministerul Dezvoltarii. Vizata si o localitate din Constanta (DOCUMENT)

Ministrul Cseke Attila a semnat 105 noi contracte de finantare prin componenta C10 ndash;… [citeste mai departe]

Eleganță pe Red Carpet. Cum s-au îmbrăcat vedetele la The Fashion Awards 2022!

Eleganță pe Red Carpet. Cum s-au îmbrăcat vedetele la The Fashion Awards 2022! Ediția din acest an a The Fashion Awards a avut loc la Royal Albert Hall din Londra. Este vorba de o ceremonie dedicată industriei de modă, organizată anual… [citeste mai departe]

ANALIZĂ: Comerţul online generează anual zeci de mii de tone de deşeuri de ambalaje

”Comerţul electronic s-a dezvoltat puternic în România în ultimii 10 ani şi în special în perioada pandemiei, iar potrivit datelor publice analizate de Clean Recycle în România activează aproximativ 10.000 de platforme care comercializează… [citeste mai departe]


SRI: Suspicious envelopes received by Ukraine's Embassy picked up for examination

Publicat:
The envelopes with suspicious content which were received on Tuesday by the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest have been picked up for examination, the (SRI) announced, told Agerpres.

Embassy in Bucharest receives two envelopes with possible suspicious content

12:41, 06.12.2022 - Policemen with the Bucharest Municipality General Police Directorate (DGPMB) - Precinct 1 were notified on Tuesday that around 11:00hrs, two envelopes that could have suspicious contents have been received by an Embassy located in the District 1, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Minister Aurescu takes part in G7+ meeting on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

09:11, 30.11.2022 - Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated, on Tuesday, in the G7+ meeting at the level of foreign ministers, on the topic of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, held on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting organized in Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Aspen forum/ Stoltenberg: Romania has played, is playing important role in our efforts to support Ukraine

12:45, 29.11.2022 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that Romania has played and is playing an important role in the efforts of the North Atlantic Alliance to support Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

NATO 2022 Bucharest: Ministerial begins in Bucharest

10:10, 29.11.2022 - The meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs from the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance begins on Tuesday, in Bucharest, being the first high-level event of NATO in a state on the Eastern Flank, after the armed aggression unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Fii…

NATO2022 Bucharest: US secretary of state Antony Blinken to be received Tuesday by president Klaus Iohannis

13:25, 28.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis will receive US secretary of state Antony Blinken at the Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m., according to the Presidential Administration. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

SRI conducting anti terrorist exercise with maneuver ammunition in Bucharest, Giurgiu and Brasov

09:41, 08.11.2022 - An anti-terrorist exercise is to take place on Tuesday in several points of Bucharest, the counties of Giurgiu and Brasov, with the use of maneuver ammunition and pyrotechnic means, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announces, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

US Embassy: 2024 Diversity Visa Program Registration has begun

14:55, 05.10.2022 - The registration period for the 2024 Diversity Visa (DV) Program began on Wednesday and will end on November 8, the US State Department announced, according to a press release from the US Embassy in Bucharest, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Heavy downpours forecast for 14 counties, weather fluctuations in Bucharest

10:56, 26.09.2022 - The National Weather Administration (ANM) on Monday issued a code yellow warning for heavy downpours valid throughout Tuesday evening in 14 Romanian counties. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…


