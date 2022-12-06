SRI: Suspicious envelopes received by Ukraine's Embassy picked up for examination

SRI: Suspicious envelopes received by Ukraine's Embassy picked up for examinationPublicat:
The envelopes with suspicious content which were received on Tuesday by the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest have been picked up for examination, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announced, told Agerpres.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați și documente…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Embassy in Bucharest receives two envelopes with possible suspicious content
12:41, 06.12.2022 - Policemen with the Bucharest Municipality General Police Directorate (DGPMB) - Precinct 1 were notified on Tuesday that around 11:00hrs, two envelopes that could have suspicious contents have been received by an Embassy located in the District 1, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…
Minister Aurescu takes part in G7+ meeting on Ukraine's energy infrastructure
09:11, 30.11.2022 - Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated, on Tuesday, in the G7+ meeting at the level of foreign ministers, on the topic of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, held on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting organized in Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
Aspen forum/ Stoltenberg: Romania has played, is playing important role in our efforts to support Ukraine
12:45, 29.11.2022 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that Romania has played and is playing an important role in the efforts of the North Atlantic Alliance to support Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
NATO 2022 Bucharest: Ministerial begins in Bucharest
10:10, 29.11.2022 - The meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs from the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance begins on Tuesday, in Bucharest, being the first high-level event of NATO in a state on the Eastern Flank, after the armed aggression unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Fii…
NATO2022 Bucharest: US secretary of state Antony Blinken to be received Tuesday by president Klaus Iohannis
13:25, 28.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis will receive US secretary of state Antony Blinken at the Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m., according to the Presidential Administration. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
SRI conducting anti terrorist exercise with maneuver ammunition in Bucharest, Giurgiu and Brasov
09:41, 08.11.2022 - An anti-terrorist exercise is to take place on Tuesday in several points of Bucharest, the counties of Giurgiu and Brasov, with the use of maneuver ammunition and pyrotechnic means, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announces, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
US Embassy: 2024 Diversity Visa Program Registration has begun
14:55, 05.10.2022 - The registration period for the 2024 Diversity Visa (DV) Program began on Wednesday and will end on November 8, the US State Department announced, according to a press release from the US Embassy in Bucharest, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
Heavy downpours forecast for 14 counties, weather fluctuations in Bucharest
10:56, 26.09.2022 - The National Weather Administration (ANM) on Monday issued a code yellow warning for heavy downpours valid throughout Tuesday evening in 14 Romanian counties. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…