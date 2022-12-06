SRI: Suspicious envelopes received by Ukraine's Embassy picked up for examination The envelopes with suspicious content which were received on Tuesday by the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest have been picked up for examination, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announced, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

