Speaker Orban: We must return to the system of increasing pensions from January 1

Rețelele sociale din Rusia șterg postările care cheamă la manifestații de sprijin pentru liderul opoziției, Aleksei Navalnîi, aflat în închisoare. Autoritățile susțin că astfel de postări incită ilegal minorii să participe… [citeste mai departe]

Organizaţia Mondială… [citeste mai departe]

Procurorii DIICOT au efectuat marți, 26 ianuarie, 10 percheziții domiciliare în județele Bistrița-Năsăud, Mureș și Bihor, la locuințele unor persoane suspectate de săvârșirea infracțiunilor de trafic de minori și proxenetism. [citeste mai departe]

E durere mare pentru marele artist Tudor Gheorghe. Soția acestuia a decedat, la vârsta de 86 de ani. Georgeta Luchian Tudor era actriță la Teatrul Național ”Marin Sorescu” din Craiova. Soţia lui Tudor Gheorghe a murit De altfel, anunțul trist a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii suceveni au fost sesizați de un specialist de la Delgazgrid SA cu privire la faptul că la panoul electric amplasat în parcarea Shopping City Suceava, care deserveşte cu energie electrică patinoarul din parcare, este o branşare ilegală la reţeaua electrică.… [citeste mai departe]

Actrița Georgeta Luchian Tudor, soția răposatului Tudor Gheorghe, a murit. Anunțul a fost făcut de Teatrul Național „Marin Sorescu” din Craiova. Femeia avea 86 de ani. „Teatrul Naţional Marin Sorescu anunţă cu tristeţe plecarea la cele veşnice a actriţei Georgeta Luchian… [citeste mai departe]

Județul Gorj înregistrează încă un deces din cauza Covid-19. Situația epidemiologică, la nivelul județului Gorj, se prezintă astfel: 756 de persoane în carantină la domiciliu/locația declarată și 5.614 persoane confirmate cu Covid-19, din care: 5.212 persoane sunt vindecate, externate și… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu, președintele PSD, a anunțat că, miercuri partidul va prezenta un buget alternativ și susține că abordarea din bugetul pregătit de Guvern este greșită: „Avem în față numai austeritate, t... [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Comitetului Național de vaccinare COVID, Valeriu Gheorghiță, a precizat, marți, că vaccinările vor fi reprogramate, din cauza deficitului de doze. În urmă cu exact trei… [citeste mai departe]

Mai mult de jumătate dintre români spun că vor folosi mai puţini bani cash, dar unul… [citeste mai departe]


Speaker Orban: We must return to the system of increasing pensions from January 1

Publicat:
Speaker Orban: We must return to the system of increasing pensions from January 1

Speaker of the Chamber of , the national chairman of the (PNL), major at rule, said on Tuesday that there should be a return to increasing state pensions in the early days of the year, arguing that giving laws that provide for raises in pensions and wages over several years is an "aberration."

"I am a supporter of the indexation system that takes into account the inflation rate, to compensate for the loss of purchasing power as a result of rising prices, meaning compensating 100% for inflation and up to 50% when it comes to the average gross…

