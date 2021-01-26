Speaker Orban: We must return to the system of increasing pensions from January 1

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, the leader of PNL (National Liberal Party), on Tuesday stated that there will be no increase in taxes, fees in the 2021 budget, adding that there is no delay in making the budget, just some talks are "a little more complex" in the context of…

- The anti-Jewish pogrom of January 1941 represents "an unprecedented outburst of anger and cruelty" in Romania's history and no political force or movement should be allowed to push us again "to slide into recklessness and intolerance" Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, leader of the…

- The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, on Tuesday stated that he made the decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to send a message to the Romanians that there is no risk to take the vaccine and it is the only way to return to a normal life, according to AGERPRES.…

- The minimum wage will be indexed on Wednesday, in the Government meeting, by 3.1%, namely 70 lei gross, and the pensions will be increased this year at least by the inflation rate, Minister of Labor Raluca Turcan told private broadcaster Digi 24 Tuesday evening. As for pensions, she pointed…

- The plenum of the Chamber of Deputies approved, on Tuesday, the numerical and nominal composition of the permanent committees. The permanent committees of the Chamber are the following: * Committee for Economic Policy (chaired by the Social Democrat Party - PSD)* Committee for Budget-Finance…

- The Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that the Law on the new system of taxation of service pensions, which provides for the taxation of 85% of pensions exceeding the amount of 7,000 lei, is unconstitutional, said sources from CCR, according to AGERPRES. On June 17, the Chamber of Deputies…

- The National Liberal Party (PNL) requested the convening of the Standing Bureaus for the adoption of the bill initiated by the liberals on the abrogation of special pensions for parliamentarians, the leader of the liberal deputies, Florin Roman announced on Tuesday, who added that the resignation…

- The president of the National Council of Small and Medium Private Enterprises (CNIPMMR), Florin Jianu, said on Monday that the organization he represents agrees to an increase in the minimum wage from 1 January to cover the inflation rate, i.e. 2.2 pct, according to AGERPRES. "Tomorrow morning…