Speaker Orban: We must return to the system of increasing pensions from January 1

Speaker Orban: We must return to the system of increasing pensions from January 1Publicat:
Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban, the national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), major at rule, said on Tuesday that there should be a return to increasing state pensions in the early days of the year, arguing that giving laws that provide for raises in pensions and wages over several years is an "aberration."
"I am a supporter of the indexation system that takes into account the inflation rate, to compensate for the loss of purchasing power as a result of rising prices, meaning compensating 100% for inflation and up to 50% when it comes to the average gross…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PM Orban: Draft law needs more complex negotiations; there is no increase in taxes, fees
15:21, 26.01.2021 - The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, the leader of PNL (National Liberal Party), on Tuesday stated that there will be no increase in taxes, fees in the 2021 budget, adding that there is no delay in making the budget, just some talks are "a little more complex" in the context of…
Chamber's Orban: January 1941 Bucharest Pogrom, unprecedented outburst of cruelty in Romanian history
19:36, 21.01.2021 - The anti-Jewish pogrom of January 1941 represents "an unprecedented outburst of anger and cruelty" in Romania's history and no political force or movement should be allowed to push us again "to slide into recklessness and intolerance" Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, leader of the…
Speaker Orban: Vaccination campaign is essential for the future development of Romanian society, economy
11:35, 19.01.2021 - The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, on Tuesday stated that he made the decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to send a message to the Romanians that there is no risk to take the vaccine and it is the only way to return to a normal life, according to AGERPRES.…
LabMin Turcan: Minimum wage to be indexed, pensions to be increased this year at least with inflation rate
09:35, 13.01.2021 - The minimum wage will be indexed on Wednesday, in the Government meeting, by 3.1%, namely 70 lei gross, and the pensions will be increased this year at least by the inflation rate, Minister of Labor Raluca Turcan told private broadcaster Digi 24 Tuesday evening. As for pensions, she pointed…
Chamber of Deputies plenum approves numerical and nominal composition of permanent committees
22:25, 22.12.2020 - The plenum of the Chamber of Deputies approved, on Tuesday, the numerical and nominal composition of the permanent committees. The permanent committees of the Chamber are the following: * Committee for Economic Policy (chaired by the Social Democrat Party - PSD)* Committee for Budget-Finance…
CCR: Law on new system of taxation of service pensions ruled as unconstitutional (sources)
14:15, 15.12.2020 - The Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that the Law on the new system of taxation of service pensions, which provides for the taxation of 85% of pensions exceeding the amount of 7,000 lei, is unconstitutional, said sources from CCR, according to AGERPRES. On June 17, the Chamber of Deputies…
Roman: Ciolacu's resignation from Parliament - "bluff"; solution - abrogation of MPs' special pensions
12:20, 24.11.2020 - The National Liberal Party (PNL) requested the convening of the Standing Bureaus for the adoption of the bill initiated by the liberals on the abrogation of special pensions for parliamentarians, the leader of the liberal deputies, Florin Roman announced on Tuesday, who added that the resignation…
Employers' Association CNIPMMR agrees to minimum wage increase to cover inflation rate
15:50, 23.11.2020 - The president of the National Council of Small and Medium Private Enterprises (CNIPMMR), Florin Jianu, said on Monday that the organization he represents agrees to an increase in the minimum wage from 1 January to cover the inflation rate, i.e. 2.2 pct, according to AGERPRES. "Tomorrow morning…