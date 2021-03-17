Speaker Orban: We discussed in coalition to support candidate for Ombudsman who is not political partisan

Stiri Recomandate

Comisia Europeană propune crearea unei adeverinţe electronice verzi pentru a facilita libera circulaţie în interiorul UE în timpul pandemiei de COVID-19

Comisia Europeană a propus miercuri crearea unei adeverinţe electronice verzi pentru a… [citeste mai departe]

A fost prezentată ”adeverința electronică verde” COVID-19. Ce conține și cum se va face verificarea

Comisia Europeană a prezentat, azi, propunerea pentru certificatul digital de vaccinare, valabil la nivel comunitar. Acesta va constitui dovada că deținătorul a fost vaccinat împotriva… [citeste mai departe]

Apel pentru construcția a 100 de spitale în România

Inițiativa aparține Asociației Colegiului Pacienților din România, care solicită urgent Guvernului, Ministerului Sănătății și Ministerului Investițiilor si Proiectelor Europene alocarea a 10% din fondurile Planului Național de Redresare și Reziliență pentru construcția și dotarea de spitale… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepreședinta CE Vera Jurova: Anul acesta, România ar putea scăpa de MCV

Vicepreședinta CE Vera Jurova: Anul acesta, România ar putea scăpa de MCV Věra Jourová. Foto: tvnewsroom.consilium.europa.eu. Vicepreședinta Comisiei Europene Vera Jurova pentru valori europene și transparență a declarat în exclusivitate… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare cu Covid-19 a depășit 3 la mia de locuitori în 45 de localități din Timiș

În Timișoara, rata de infectare cu coronavirus crește ușor miercuri, 17 martie, la 7,98. În schimb, la nivelul județului scade ușor. Sunt 45 de localități în care rata depășește pragul de 3 la mia de locuitori.… [citeste mai departe]

Pregătiri pentru înscrierea copiilor la clasa pregătitoare

Pregătiri pentru înscrierea copiilor la clasa pregătitoare Unitățile de învățământ și inspectoratele școlare vor afișa, începând de astăzi, circumscripțiile școlare, planul de școlarizare propus și numărul de clase pregătitoare alocate în vederea înscrierii… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Accident rutier la intersectia bulevardului 1 Mai cu strada Caraiman

Accident rutier in municipiul Constanta.In urma cu cateva momente, Inspectoratul pentru Situatii de Urgenta Dobrogea a fost solicitat sa intervina in municipiul ConstantaDin primele informatii este vorba despre un accident rutier produs la intersectia… [citeste mai departe]

Cine îl va înlocui pe Ciprian Tătărușanu în poarta naționalei? Părerea unui membru din „Generației de Aur”: „Pe varianta asta se va merge”

Selecționerul echipei naționale a României, Mirel Rădoi (39 de ani), a anunțat lotul pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Cum va arăta certificatul de vaccinare în UE. Adeverințele vor fi gratuite, în format digital sau pe hârtie

Comisia Europeană a prezentat miercuri propunerea pentru certificatul digital de vaccinare, valabil la nivel comunitar, în încercarea de a impulsiona sectorul turismului, grav… [citeste mai departe]

Vreme de iarnă în aproape toată țara. Anunțul făcut de ANM

ANM a anunțat ninsori în aproape toată țara, la mijlocul lunii martie. În acest moment sunt în vigoare mai multe avertizări de tip cod galben și portocaliu. De mâine dimineață vor fi valabile alte atenționări meteo. Condiții de iarnă vor fi până în data de 20 martie, cel… [citeste mai departe]


Speaker Orban: We discussed in coalition to support candidate for Ombudsman who is not political partisan

Publicat:
Speaker of the Chamber of declared on Wednesday that it was discussed in the governing coalition that the proposal for the position of Ombudsman should be a politically nonpartisan person, according to AGERPRES.

"The idea is to support a candidate for the Ombudsman position who is not a political partisan, who has a career in the field of the observance of human rights, who obviously has a solid legal education. We will discuss several proposals, that is natural. When we have a solution, we will decide it and announce it publicly. We want the Ombudsman to be a…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Parliament plenary session to ratify Council's Decision (EU, EURATOM) 2020/2053, cancelled

13:11, 10.03.2021 - The joint standing bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday cancelled the joint plenary of Parliament, which was to be held from 2 p.m., for the ratification of Council Decision (EU, EURATOM) 2020/2053 of 14 December 2020 on the European Union's own resources system, according…

Speaker Orban: Priority on concluding PNRR talks to reach form to be sent to EC

16:31, 08.03.2021 - Chamber of Deputies Speaker and National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban said that the main topic discussed in Monday's coalition meeting focused on the structure of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), emphasising that for the Liberals the plan completion was a priority,…

Chamber defeats simple motion against HelathMin Voiculescu

13:55, 17.02.2021 - At a plenary meeting on Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies defeated, 140 to 161 and one abstention, a simple motion against the health minister tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), according to AGERPRES. Under the regulations, it takes a majority of attending lawmakers for a simple…

Statutory committee to report on three bills repealing special state pensions

13:56, 16.02.2021 - Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the bills repealing special state pensions of lawmakers initiated by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be sent to…

Citu: There is no divergence in the governing coalition on budget

23:40, 10.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that there is no divergence in the governing coalition on the 2021 budget. "There is no divergence in the governing coalition on the budget. We all want more money in the budget. (...) 7.1% of GDP is a very large deficit. This means that fiscal policy…

Chamber to discuss opposition motion Monday, vote on it Wednesday

16:05, 10.02.2021 - The simple motion tabled by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) against Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu debated on Monday, February 15, and voted on Wednesday, February 17, according to the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban, according to AGERPRES. "A motion has been…

Speaker Orban: We must return to the system of increasing pensions from January 1

15:55, 26.01.2021 - Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban, the national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), major at rule, said on Tuesday that there should be a return to increasing state pensions in the early days of the year, arguing that giving laws that provide for raises in pensions and wages…

PSD senator Robert Cazanciuc: Start of year to be under sign of social conflict

21:30, 13.01.2021 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Robert Cazanciuc told a Wednesday's press conference that the start of the year will be under the sign of social conflict, because a governing coalition was established without taking into account the vote of Romanians. "As we anticipated at the end of last year,…


