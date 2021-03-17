Speaker Orban: We discussed in coalition to support candidate for Ombudsman who is not political partisan

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The joint standing bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday cancelled the joint plenary of Parliament, which was to be held from 2 p.m., for the ratification of Council Decision (EU, EURATOM) 2020/2053 of 14 December 2020 on the European Union's own resources system, according…

- Chamber of Deputies Speaker and National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban said that the main topic discussed in Monday's coalition meeting focused on the structure of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), emphasising that for the Liberals the plan completion was a priority,…

- At a plenary meeting on Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies defeated, 140 to 161 and one abstention, a simple motion against the health minister tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), according to AGERPRES. Under the regulations, it takes a majority of attending lawmakers for a simple…

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the bills repealing special state pensions of lawmakers initiated by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be sent to…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that there is no divergence in the governing coalition on the 2021 budget. "There is no divergence in the governing coalition on the budget. We all want more money in the budget. (...) 7.1% of GDP is a very large deficit. This means that fiscal policy…

- The simple motion tabled by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) against Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu debated on Monday, February 15, and voted on Wednesday, February 17, according to the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban, according to AGERPRES. "A motion has been…

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban, the national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), major at rule, said on Tuesday that there should be a return to increasing state pensions in the early days of the year, arguing that giving laws that provide for raises in pensions and wages…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Robert Cazanciuc told a Wednesday's press conference that the start of the year will be under the sign of social conflict, because a governing coalition was established without taking into account the vote of Romanians. "As we anticipated at the end of last year,…