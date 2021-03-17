Speaker Orban: We discussed in coalition to support candidate for Ombudsman who is not political partisan

Speaker Orban: We discussed in coalition to support candidate for Ombudsman who is not political partisanPublicat:
Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban declared on Wednesday that it was discussed in the governing coalition that the proposal for the position of Ombudsman should be a politically nonpartisan person, according to AGERPRES.
"The idea is to support a candidate for the Ombudsman position who is not a political partisan, who has a career in the field of the observance of human rights, who obviously has a solid legal education. We will discuss several proposals, that is natural. When we have a solution, we will decide it and announce it publicly. We want the Ombudsman to be a…
