Social-democrats' Ciolacu: PSD won't vote the Citu gov't, a still-born government

Noul ministru al propus al Finanţelor spune că bugetul pe 2021 va fi transmis Parlamentului la începutul anului viitor. Guvernul nu va majora sau introduce taxe noi

Noul ministru al propus al Finanţelor spune că bugetul pe 2021 va fi transmis Parlamentului la începutul anului viitor. Guvernul nu va majora sau introduce taxe noi

Noul ministru al propus al Finanţelor spune că bugetul pe 2021 va… [citeste mai departe]

Sărbători Fericite! Organizația UDMR Sălaj

Sărbători Fericite! Organizația UDMR Sălaj

Apropiata sărbătoare a Naşterii Domnului să aducă tuturor sălăjenilor sănătate, bunăstare, fericire şi împlinirea speranţei de mai bine.Sărbători Fericite! Organizația UDMR Sălaj

Barna, despre prezenţa lui Cîmpeanu în Guvern: Dincolo de o persoană sau alta, avem un program de guvernare

Barna, despre prezenţa lui Cîmpeanu în Guvern: Dincolo de o persoană sau alta, avem un program de guvernare

Copreşedintele USR PLUS Dan Barna, întrebat dacă împărtăşeşte punctul de vedere al lui Dacian Cioloş în ce priveşte prezenţa lui Sorin Cîmpeanu în Guvern, a declarat că priorităţile…

Florin Cîţu: Proiectul de buget o să fie gata în prima parte a anului viitor. Îintim un deficit bugetar în jur de 7%

Florin Cîţu: Proiectul de buget o să fie gata în prima parte a anului viitor. Îintim un deficit bugetar în jur de 7%

„Proiectul de buget o să fie gata în prima parte a anului viitor. Majoritatea detaliilor sunt puse la punct. Ceea ce ştim foarte bine este că ţintim un deficit…

Prima reacție a președintelui PSD, după învestirea Guvernului Cîțu: Ciolaniada Dreptei Rapace, gata să fure tot în regim de urgență

Prima reacție a președintelui PSD, după învestirea Guvernului Cîțu: Ciolaniada Dreptei Rapace, gata să fure tot în regim de urgență

Marcel Ciolacu, președintele PSD, afirmă că România nu are nevoie de o nouă guvernare de tip CDR, însă exact acest lucru…

Fotbal: Foşti internaţionali englezi, îngrijoraţi de legătura dintre lovirea mingii cu capul şi demenţă

Fotbal: Foşti internaţionali englezi, îngrijoraţi de legătura dintre lovirea mingii cu capul şi demenţă

Nouă foşti fotbalişti profesionişti englezi, printre care doi foşti internaţionali, i-au scris miercuri secretarului pentru Sport în guvernul britanic, Oliver Dowden, cerându-i ca…

Gabriel MUREȘAN, Primarul comunei Zimbor: -Craciun fericit!

Gabriel MUREȘAN, Primarul comunei Zimbor: -Craciun fericit!

Fie ca Sfânta Sărbătoare a Naşterii Mântuitorului nostru Iisus Hristos și Anul Nou să vă găsească alături de cei dragi, în pace şi bucurie. Transmit tuturor locuitorilor comunei Zimbor, angajaţilor primăriei şi consilierilor locali să aibă parte de sărbători fericite alături de cei…

FOTO| Tablete pentru elevii defavorizați și echipamente IT pentru profesori, la Școala Gimnazială „Mihai Eminescu" din Alba Iulia. Aproape 5000 de lei pentru susținerea educației online

FOTO| Tablete pentru elevii defavorizați și echipamente IT pentru profesori, la Școala Gimnazială „Mihai Eminescu” din Alba Iulia. Aproape 5000 de lei pentru susținerea educației online

Școala Gimnazială…

Reacția Moscovei, la criticile reprezentanților UE: Chemăm partenerii noștri să renunțe la politica „dublelor standarde" și să impună decizii politice care le sunt convenabile

Reacția Moscovei, la criticile reprezentanților UE: Chemăm partenerii noștri să renunțe la politica „dublelor standarde” și să impună decizii politice care le sunt convenabile

Autoritățile de la Moscova…

Amendă de 2.500 de lei pentru turiştii care nu respectă regulile şi rămân pe pârtii după închiderea acestora, la Sinaia

Amendă de 2.500 de lei pentru turiştii care nu respectă regulile şi rămân pe pârtii după închiderea acestora, la Sinaia

Autorităţile din Sinaia au decis aplicarea unor amenzi de 2.500 de lei turiştilor care nu respectă regulile stabilite pentru domeniul schiabil al…


Social-democrats' Ciolacu: PSD won't vote the Citu gov't, a still-born government

Publicat:
Social-democrats' Ciolacu: PSD won't vote the Citu gov't, a still-born government

The PSD () will not vote for the Citu government, which "is already still born", the Social-democrat leader said in the Parliament's plenary meeting on Wednesday. He told the leader of the PNL (, which proposed the PM, ed. n.), , that he had lost the general election and that the Romanians "sent the liberals home" because they "put the health, life, jobs and education of children at risk".
"But you didn't get it. Instead of going home, you shook hands under the table in your chase for the bone. (...) You've got a…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


