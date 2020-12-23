Social-democrats' Ciolacu: PSD won't vote the Citu gov't, a still-born government

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu ruled out the possibility of forming a PSD-PNL (National Liberal Party) government, adding that he is "waiting for Ludovic Orban to resign" as prime minister, because "Romanians have requested this by vote". Asked on private broadcaster…

- National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that one of the reasons for his criticism of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban is that he has done no Cabinet reshuffle since November last year, according to AGERPRES. "One of the things I am taking issue with…

- The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, also chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), stated on Thursday that he will summon a joint plenum of Parliament on the issue of special pensions "when the PNL [National Liberal Party] and USR [Save Romania Union] unblock the activity…

- The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Friday, in Buzau, where he participated in the launching of the electoral campaign for the parliamentary elections, that the Government led by Ludovic Orban is the most "incompetent and corrupt" government since the Revolution…

- Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that President Klaus Iohannis has come to "pledge his personal credibility" in order to save a "corrupt", "out of grip" government, instead of doing so for Romania as an entirety, according to AGERPRES."We, the PSD,…

- President Klaus Iohannis commented, on Wednesday, the photographs in which the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, and several Social Democrat leaders are sitting at the table together, stating they are not very interested of the rules imposed in the context of the COVID-19…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu suggested on Wednesday a debate between the Social-Democrat and National Liberal Party's experts on ways to fight the COVID-19 pandemic."The health and safety of the Romanians are paramount. Nothing is more important than that. All…

- The Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Radu Oprea has requested, on Wednesday, that the Government publish the budget for next year, claiming that the Liberals intend to increase taxes, according to AGERPRES."It's been a week since I asked PNL [National Liberal Party] present the budget…