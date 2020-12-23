Social-democrats' Ciolacu: PSD won't vote the Citu gov't, a still-born government

Social-democrats' Ciolacu: PSD won't vote the Citu gov't, a still-born governmentPublicat:
The PSD (Social Democratic Party) will not vote for the Citu government, which "is already still born", the Social-democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu said in the Parliament's plenary meeting on Wednesday. He told the leader of the PNL (National Liberal Party, which proposed the PM, ed. n.), Ludovic Orban, that he had lost the general election and that the Romanians "sent the liberals home" because they "put the health, life, jobs and education of children at risk".
"But you didn't get it. Instead of going home, you shook hands under the table in your chase for the bone. (...) You've got a…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
ParliamentaryElections2020/ Marcel Ciolacu rules out possibility of PSD-PNL government; waiting for Orban to resign
23:55, 06.12.2020 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu ruled out the possibility of forming a PSD-PNL (National Liberal Party) government, adding that he is "waiting for Ludovic Orban to resign" as prime minister, because "Romanians have requested this by vote". Asked on private broadcaster…
ParliamentaryElection2020/ PSD leader takes issue with PM Orban's 'no-reshuffle' stance
13:56, 02.12.2020 - National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that one of the reasons for his criticism of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban is that he has done no Cabinet reshuffle since November last year, according to AGERPRES. "One of the things I am taking issue with…
PSD's Ciolacu: I will call joint sitting when PNL, USR unblock Senate's activity
20:10, 26.11.2020 - The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, also chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), stated on Thursday that he will summon a joint plenum of Parliament on the issue of special pensions "when the PNL [National Liberal Party] and USR [Save Romania Union] unblock the activity…
PSD's Ciolacu: Orban Gov't, most incompetent and corrupt government post-Revolution
13:45, 06.11.2020 - The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Friday, in Buzau, where he participated in the launching of the electoral campaign for the parliamentary elections, that the Government led by Ludovic Orban is the most "incompetent and corrupt" government since the Revolution…
PSD leader Ciolacu: Iohannis pledging his personal credibility to bail out corrupt, out-of-grip Gov't
15:40, 04.11.2020 - Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that President Klaus Iohannis has come to "pledge his personal credibility" in order to save a "corrupt", "out of grip" government, instead of doing so for Romania as an entirety, according to AGERPRES."We, the PSD,…
Iohannis: If we had a PSD government in this pandemic, it would've been very, very bad
21:05, 28.10.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis commented, on Wednesday, the photographs in which the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, and several Social Democrat leaders are sitting at the table together, stating they are not very interested of the rules imposed in the context of the COVID-19…
Social-Democrat leader Ciolacu challenges PNL experts to Covid debate with PSD pundits
18:30, 28.10.2020 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu suggested on Wednesday a debate between the Social-Democrat and National Liberal Party's experts on ways to fight the COVID-19 pandemic."The health and safety of the Romanians are paramount. Nothing is more important than that. All…
PSD requests Gov't publish budget on 2021, claiming they intend to increase taxes
15:35, 28.10.2020 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Radu Oprea has requested, on Wednesday, that the Government publish the budget for next year, claiming that the Liberals intend to increase taxes, according to AGERPRES."It's been a week since I asked PNL [National Liberal Party] present the budget…