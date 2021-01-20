Several Government members get vaccinated against COVID-19

Stiri Recomandate

Elveția va organiza un referendum privind carantina anti-Covid-19

Elveția ar putea deveni prima și probabil singura țară care va da cetățenilor săi dreptul de a decide direct asupra restricțiilor impuse din cauza coronavirusului. Țara Cantoanelor va organiza un referendum privind carantina anti-Covid-19. Votul ar putea avea loc în iunie.… [citeste mai departe]

Joe Biden vrea să înăsprească restricțiile de călătorie în SUA

Joe Biden vrea să înăsprească restricțiile de călătorie în SUA când preia funcția de președinte, care să vizeze persoanele care vin sau tranzitează anumite țări, inversând astfel o măsură de relaxare adoptată de Donald Trump. Preşedintele ales Joe Biden intenţionează… [citeste mai departe]

Rafila o contrazice pe Adina Alberts: Dumeavoastră trăiţi în China?

Adina Alberts a mărturisit în exclusivitate la Sinteza Zilei că se va vaccina cu ''un alt vaccin dintr-un viitor foarte apropiat''. Este vorba despre cel de la AstraZeneca. ''Cu acela doresc să îmi vaccinez şi părinţii care au 84 de ani'', a spus medicul chirurg… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus: Balcanii de Vest mai au de aşteptat câteva săptămâni pentru a obţine vaccinuri anti-COVID-19 (Schinas)

Uniunea Europeană s-a preocupat în mod activ să le furnizeze partenerilor săi din Balcanii de Vest vaccinuri anti-COVID-19, cu toate acestea statele din regiune… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Negrescu: Educația din România a rămas în urmă ca urmare a modului în care a fost gestionat învățământul în timpul pandemiei

Vicepreședintele Comisiei pentru Educație și Cultură din Parlamentul European, Victor Negrescu, a atras atenția în… [citeste mai departe]

Leicester a urcat provizoriu pe primul loc în Premier League, după 2-0 cu Chelsea

Leicester a învins, marţi, pe teren propriu, cu scorul de 2-0 (2-0), formaţia Chelsea, într-un meci restanţă din etapa a XVIII-a a campionatului englez Premier League, potrivit news.ro. Au marcat: Ndidi '6 şi Maddison '41. Într-un alt… [citeste mai departe]

Salvamontiștii din Straja îi învață, gratuit, pe copii să schieze

Salvamontiștii din stațiunea montană Straja îi învață, gratuit, pe copii cum să schieze. Sunt 60 de copii, beneficiari ai Asociației Salvați Copiii – Filiala Hunedoara,  copii ai căror părinți sunt plecați la muncă în străinătate. În fiecare sfârșit de săptămână,… [citeste mai departe]

Premiile Académie des Lumières - Filme de Emmanuel Mouret şi Filippo Meneghetti sunt marile câştigătoare

Lungmetrajele „Les choses qu'on dit, les choses qu'on fait”, de Emmanuel Mouret, şi „Deux”, de Filippo Meneghetti, sunt marile câştigătoare ale premiilor acordate marţi seară de Académie… [citeste mai departe]

Gennaro Gattuso compară prietenia cu Andrea Pirlo, cu cea dintre Bud Spencer şi Terence Hill

Gennaro Gattuso, tehnicianul echipei de fotbal Napoli, a rezumat marea sa prietenie cu Andrea Pirlo, antrenorul echipei Juventus Torino, pe care îl va întâlni pentru prima oară miercuri în Supercupa Italiei, comparându-se… [citeste mai departe]

Cum acționează și ce conține vaccinul anti-COVID-19. Explicația medicului Virgil Musta

Ne aflăm în plină campanie de vaccinare împotriva noului coronavirus și românii au multe nelămuriri cu privire la acest vaccin. Medicul Virgil Musta a explicat detaliat cum acționează, de fapt, vaccinul anti-COVID-19 și… [citeste mai departe]


Several Government members get vaccinated against COVID-19

Publicat:
Several Government members get vaccinated against COVID-19

Deputy Prime Ministers Kelemen Hunor and , as well as Minister of and Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare were vaccinated on Wednesday against COVID-19, according to AGERPRES.

Subsequently, the first dose of vaccine was received by and .

The six members of the Government were immunized at the vaccination center of the "Dr. " Central Military Emergency University Hospital.

The second stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign started last Friday, the first vaccinated

