Several Government members get vaccinated against COVID-19

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- After getting a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that vaccination is the only way to end the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES. He added that the vaccine is safe. "I got vaccinated because I am convinced that is the only way can we end…

- Over 230,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID with the first batch, 809 registered common and minor reactions, declared on Tuesday, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita. "The total number of administered doses on December…

- President of the Romanian Senate Anca Dragu and Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban on Tuesday got vaccinated against COVID-19, according to AGERPRES. Dragu and Orban got the vaccine at the vaccination centre with the Dr. Carol Davila Central Military Emergency University…

- COVID-19 vaccination campaign coordinator Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday that people who do not have identity documents can also be vaccinated. "People without a piece of identification cannot register with the platform. They can go to the social assistance department of the town halls, they…

- The national committee for coordinating the anti-COVID vaccination informs that in the past 24 hours there were 17,846 people immunized with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, against the coronavirus, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Electronic…

- Vaccination against COVID-19 started on Monday at the "Prof. Dr. Dimitrie Gerota" Emergency Hospital, over 70 pct of the medical unit's staff opting to be vaccinated, said the director of the institution, doctor Alida Moise, according to AGERPRES. "In the coming days, almost the entire staff…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu considers that the moment of vaccinating the first person against COVID-19 in Romania is a "historical", "reference" one for Romania in the fight against the new coronavirus. "The first person vaccinated against COVID-19 in Romania and a historical/reference moment…

- The sitting of the Supreme Council for the Country's Defence (CSAT), the agenda of which includes the topic of the strategy for anti-COVID-19 vaccination in Romania, will take place next Thursday, announced the Presidential Administration. The CSAT sitting, led by President Klaus Iohannis,…