Senator Ciuca: Romania-Vietnam trade, approximately USD 440 million

Stiri Recomandate

Cooperare și transfer de cunoștințe între clustere de agricultură ecologică din bazinul cerealier al Dunării

Cooperare și transfer de cunoștințe între clustere de agricultură ecologică din bazinul cerealier al Dunării

În data de 17 ianuarie a.c., la Craiova a avut loc întâlnirea  fermierilor din cadrul clusterelor Bio Danubius Tulcea și Bio Oltenia Craiova, întâlnire ce a avut ca scop… [citeste mai departe]

Seceta pedologică, o nouă bătaie de cap pentru fermierii români. Care sunt zonele afectate

Seceta pedologică, o nouă bătaie de cap pentru fermierii români. Care sunt zonele afectate

Seceta pedologică, o nouă bătaie de cap pentru fermierii români. Care sunt zonele afectate Seceta pedologică, o nouă bătaie de cap pentru fermierii români. Care sunt zonele afectate În perioada 19-26 ianuarie, seceta… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Mediului: Aplicația programului Casa Verde Fotovoltaice, deblocată de marți

Ministerul Mediului: Aplicația programului Casa Verde Fotovoltaice, deblocată de marți

Aplicația programului Casa Verde Fotovoltaice, suspendat în septembrie 2023 printr-o decizie a instanței, se va debloca marți, de la ora 10.00, a anunțat luni Ministerul Mediului.Potrivit unui comunicat al ministerului, de… [citeste mai departe]

Modele de ficat imprimate 3D, dezvoltate de chirurgi britanici pentru a planifica intervenţii chirurgicale complexe

Modele de ficat imprimate 3D, dezvoltate de chirurgi britanici pentru a planifica intervenţii chirurgicale complexe

Un grup de chirurgi din Regatul Unit a lansat o nouă tehnică bazată pe modele imprimate 3D ale ficatului pacienţilor cu ajutorul căreia pot realiza, cu un risc redus, o… [citeste mai departe]

Luminița Anghel și fiul adoptiv, David Pușcaș, nu își vorbesc de 8 ani: „Mi-a dat block peste tot!”

Luminița Anghel și fiul adoptiv, David Pușcaș, nu își vorbesc de 8 ani: „Mi-a dat block peste tot!”

David Pușcaș (29 de ani) a fost înfiat de Luminița Anghel (55 de ani) de la vârsta de doi anișori, atunci când era căsătorită cu Marcel Pușcaș. Relația lor mamă – fiu părea că merge… [citeste mai departe]

Municipalitatea ieşeană anunţă că Ministerul Dezvoltării a lansat în dezbatere publică proiectul privind noua sală polivalentă a Iaşiului, cu 9.600 de locuri. Investiţia se ridică la 96 milioane de euro

Municipalitatea ieşeană anunţă că Ministerul Dezvoltării a lansat în dezbatere publică proiectul privind noua sală polivalentă a Iaşiului, cu 9.600 de locuri. Investiţia se ridică la 96 milioane de euro

Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Netanyahu, după ce rudele ostaticilor au intrat cu forța în Parlament: „Nu există nicio ofertă de schimb din partea Hamas”

Netanyahu, după ce rudele ostaticilor au intrat cu forța în Parlament: „Nu există nicio ofertă de schimb din partea Hamas”

Prim-ministrul israelian Benjamin Netanyahu a infirmat, luni, speculaţiile că în prezent se lucrează la o nouă eliberare de ostatici israelieni,… [citeste mai departe]

NOUTATE – A apărut cardul electronic de carburant. Cine îl va putea folosi

NOUTATE – A apărut cardul electronic de carburant. Cine îl va putea folosi

Noutăți anunțate de Ministerul Muncii zilele trecute. Asta după ce Guvernul a decis să simplifice procedura de acordare a drepturilor la transport interurban gratuit pentru persoanele cu handicap grav sau accentuat, fiind introdusă o nouă modalitate… [citeste mai departe]

Elon Musk a vizitat Auschwitz după ce a fost acuzat de antisemitism, iar mai multe companii mari și-au suspendat reclamele pe Twitter

Elon Musk a vizitat Auschwitz după ce a fost acuzat de antisemitism, iar mai multe companii mari și-au suspendat reclamele pe Twitter

Elon Musk a mers să viziteze locul lagărului de exterminare de la Auschwitz, la puțin timp după ce a fost acuzat că nu face suficient… [citeste mai departe]

Unităţile poştale vor fi închise, miercuri, de Ziua Unirii Principatelor

Unităţile poştale vor fi închise, miercuri, de Ziua Unirii Principatelor

Compania Naţională Poşta Română anunță că toate unităţile poştale din mediul rural şi urban vor fi închise, miercuri, 24 ianuarie, de Ziua Unirii Principatelor Române. Această zi liberă este acordată în conformitate cu prevederile Codului Muncii, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Senator Ciuca: Romania-Vietnam trade, approximately USD 440 million

Publicat:
Senator Ciuca: Romania-Vietnam trade, approximately USD 440 million

After meeting of in Bucharest on Monday, Chairman of the said that trade between the two countries is worth approximately USD 440 million, with potential for a boost.

"I have just finished the bilateral activity with the prime minister of the of Vietnam. It was an activity that took place at the invitation of the prime minister of Romania. We discussed the consolidation of bilateral relations and areas of interest (...) and Vietnam there is trade worth about USD 440 million and, of course,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ministry of Finance borrows 343.1 mln RON from banks on Monday

19:10, 22.01.2024 - The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Monday 343.1 million RON from the banks, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 169 months and an average return of 6.43% per year, according to data made public by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).The nominal value of the…

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens lower on most indices

11:35, 15.01.2024 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session lower on most indices, with a turnover of 7.9 million lei (1.6 million euros), 40 minutes after the start of trading.The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, recorded a depreciation of 0.05%,…

Agriculture agency employees to have equal pay as of January 2024

12:06, 20.12.2023 - Agriculture agency employees to have equal pay as of January 2024The salaries for the employees of the Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA) will be equalised starting January 2024, the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) informed on Wednesday. "After a week of protests by…

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes mixed session, with transactions of over 570 million euros

20:51, 18.12.2023 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed a Monday's mixed session, with the main BET index recording an increase of 0.41%, up to 15,472.07 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, appreciated by 0.42%.The total value of BVB trading exceeded…

Romania can become a natural gas hub, after Black Sea gas production starts (official)

13:30, 20.11.2023 - Romania can become a natural gas hub, after Black Sea gas production starts (official)All conditions will be in place for Romania to become a natural gas hub once production in the Black Sea starts, Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies Committee on the Environment and Ecological Balance Virgil Popescu,…

There will be no problems with Romania's natural gas supply this winter (official)

12:36, 20.11.2023 - There will be no problems with Romania's natural gas supply this winter (official)Romania will not have problems with the supply of natural gas this winter, regardless of what the weather will be like, given that Romania's storage capacity has increased in 2023 by 100 million cubic metres, Chairman…

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's session with growth on almost all indices

14:40, 30.10.2023 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's session with growth on almost all indices, with transactions of 6.45 million RON (1.3 million euros), carried out in the first 30 minutes after the start of operations.The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies,…

PSD's list of candidates for 2024 European election to be released at PES Congress in Bucharest

21:15, 24.10.2023 - The list of the Social Democrat candidates for next year's European elections will be unveiled on the occasion of the Congress of the Party of European Socialists (PES) due in Bucharest, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Tuesday."The list of the Social…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.5705
EUR 4.9768
CHF 5.2631
GBP 5.8079
CAD 3.4052
XAU 297.452
JPY 3.0882
CNY 0.6352
AED 1.2444
AUD 3.0119
MDL 0.2576
BGN 2.5446

Urmareste stirile pe: