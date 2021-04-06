Senate passes ordinance amending law on measures to protect national economic interests

Stiri Recomandate

ALERTĂ Agenţia Europeană pentru Medicamente anunță miercuri sau joi dacă AstraZeneca provoacă cheagurile de sânge

Agenţia Europeană pentru Medicamente (EMA) a anunţat, marţi, că în 7 sau 8 aprilie va fi prezentat rezultatul evaluării sale cu privire la eventuala legătură… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Constanta: 499 de persoane confirmate cu COVID-19, internate in spitale

Situatia actualizata la nivelul judetului Constanta. De la debutul pandemiei cu noul coronavirus, la nivelul judetului Constanta au fost confirmate 39.440 de persoane infectate cu SARS CoV 2. Pana in prezent, 1.007 persoane au decedat din randul… [citeste mai departe]

Pronosticul lui Alexandru Rafila: Când ar putea deveni masca opţională

Reprezentantul României la OMS, Alexandru Rafila, a declarat marți la Antena 3 că românii ar putea scăpa în toamnă de mască doar dacă 'vom avea o transmitere sporadică' a coronavirusului. El a indicat că acest lucru s-ar putea realiza când se va atinge pragul… [citeste mai departe]

Cele 11 nave cu animale din România, blocate în Canalul Suez, au ajuns la destinaţie

Cele 11 nave cu animale din România, destinate exportului, au ajuns la destinaţie, iar potrivit informaţiilor primite de la comandanţii a şapte nave mortalitatea înregistrată în rândul animalelor a fost în medie de 0,22%, informează… [citeste mai departe]

De ce Jador și Zanni nu se înțeleg deloc la Survivor România 2021. S-a aflat motivul adevărat

Jador și Zanni nu se înțeleg prea bine în competiția ”Survivor România 2021”. Deși înainte de ea se amuzau împreună atunci când se găseau la studio, alături de Alex Velea, factorii perturbatori regăsiți în… [citeste mai departe]

CFR Cluj poate deveni campioană în Liga 1 pentru al patrulea sezon consecutiv

Cu toate astea, Iuliu Mureşan, fost conducător la CFR Cluj, este de părere că tot echipa lui Edi Iordănescu va ieşi triumfătoare la finalul sezonului.,,CFR Cluj nu poate să ia titlul cu jocul acesta. Dar CFR-ul poate să ia titlul, asta e sigur.… [citeste mai departe]

Contre dure între ministrul Justiției și cel al Internelor pentru stăpânirea polițiștilor judiciari. Lucian Bode: Acest lucru este imposibil

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Lucian Bode, consideră că este imposibil ca poliţiştii judiciari să treacă de… [citeste mai departe]

FC Barcelona - Philippe Coutinho nu va mai juca în acest sezon

Mijlocaşul brazilian al echipei FC Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho, în vârstă de 28 de ani, nu va mai juca fotbal în acest sezon, din cauza accidentării suferite la genunchi, informează AFP, potrivit news.ro. Coutinho nu va participa la Copa America (11 iunie - 10 iulie), a anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

Protest „fobie la xenofobie", în fața Primăriei din Timișoara. Dominic Fritz printre manifestanți

Câteva zeci de persoane au manifestat, marţi după-amiaza, în faţa Primăriei Timişoara, ca reacţie la protestele care au avut loc săptămâna trecută în oraş şi pe parcursul cărora s-au auzit… [citeste mai departe]


Senate passes ordinance amending law on measures to protect national economic interests

Publicat:
Senate passes ordinance amending law on measures to protect national economic interests

Acting on a request for re-examination submitted by , the Senate on Tuesday passed (OUG) 166/2020 amending Law 173/2020 on measures to protect Romania's national economic interests.

Senate resumes its vote on OUG 166/2020 on Tuesday after failing to win 69 votes for passing or rejection, agerpres.ro confirms.

OUG 166/2020 replaces "government shareholdership" with "shares held by the government" in Law 173/2020.

Under OUG 166/2020, Law 173/2020 is amended, so that it bans for 2 years the alienation of stocks held by…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


