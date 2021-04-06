Senate passes ordinance amending law on measures to protect national economic interests

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday that a national quarantine is not desired and called for compliance with the restrictions and for the speeding up of the vaccination campaign, according to AGERPRES. "We do not want a national quarantine for Romania," Iohannis said. President…

- The number of people in Romania vaccinated against COVID-19 will exceed one million today. "Tomorrow, the 1,000,000th person will get vaccinated," coordinator of the national vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday. Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee…

- Romania is due to elaborate a national strategy on producing hydrogen energy in the next period, as it is one of the technologies on which the European Union is increasingly focusing for the future, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu told a specialized conference on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.…

- Romania had the biggest economic growth in the European Union during the fourth quarter of 2020, Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Tuesday at the end of governing coalition session, which took place at the House of Parliament, according to AGERPRES. "Very good news today for Romania's…

- Romania's healthcare officials are estimating that the third stage of the COVID-19 national vaccination campaign will start in April, if the dose delivery dates remain as originally planned, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday.…

- Minister of Youth and Sports Eduard Novak together with the Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor discussed on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, with President Klaus Iohannis on national sport strategy, whose objective is Romania's ranking among the top 15 nations in terms of sport results by 2032.…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the freezing of public sector salaries is a fair measure, given the current economic crisis, as there is less money in the budget. "The freezing of salaries seems fair to me. We are in full pandemic, we are in an economic crisis, we are in the phase of…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he was determined to get involved in taking the Romania-US strategic partnership further and called last week's violence against the Capitol as a "sad" event. "American democracy is a very solid one and it will outlive this stage, but it is sad what happened…