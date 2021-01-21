Senate head Dragu: Anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism, topical dangers, must be firmly countered by society

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The State Jewish Theater commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Bucharest Pogrom of January 21-23, 1941 and the Holocaust, through a series of online events, which will be broadcast on the theater's Facebook and YouTube pages from Thursday to January 27, informs a press release of the cultural…

- Presedintele ales al SUA Joe Biden si viitoarea vicepresedinta Kamala Harris au ajuns miercuri la Capitoliu pentru a depune juramantul, in prezenta fostilor presedinti Barack Obama, George W. Bush si Bill Clinton, dar in absenta lui Donald Trump, relateaza AFP. Today, we begin anew. Tune in for #Inauguration2021.…

- Presedintele ales al SUA, Joe Biden, a postat miercuri pe Twitter ca este "o noua zi" pentru America, cu putin inainte de investitura sa in functie, relateaza AFP. Today, we begin anew. Tune in for #Inauguration2021. https://t.co/HxfU8q5riA— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021 "Este o noua…

- La Washington D.C. are loc miercuri ceremonia de investire a celui de-al 46-lea presedinte al Statelor Unite ale Americii, Joe Biden. Evenimentul din centrul capitalei federale americane se desfasoara in conditii deosebite: masuri speciale de securitate ca urmare a violentelor recente de la Capitoliu…

- The total number of cases of acute respiratory infections was 24,187, between December 28 and January 3, 2020, nationwide, by almost 39pct down compared with the same period last year, informs on Thursday the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), according to AGERPRES. According to the…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) strongly condemns any act of violence and any form of xenophobia, racism and discrimination and reiterates the importance of continuing efforts at EU level to combat xenophobia, discrimination of any kind and hate speech. The message comes in the context in which,…

- Industrial turnover in Romania went on a downward trend in the first nine months of 2020 as against the same period of 2019 of 9.7%, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.According to official statistics published on Thursday, January 1…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that stronger measures are needed to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic stressing that those taken so far were no longer enough. "Today we have had almost 10,000 new cases of people getting sick, we still have many, too many who have died…