Senate head Dragu: Anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism, topical dangers, must be firmly countered by society

Israelul va emite paşapoarte verzi pentru cei vaccinaţi împotriva COVID-19

Israelul a vaccinat un sfert din populaţia ţării şi administrează vaccinul împotriva COVID-19 produs de Pfizer şi BioNTech unui număr de peste 200.000 de rezidenţi zilnic, a spus joi ministrul Sănătăţii, potrivit DPA. Aproape 2,4 milioane de israelieni… [citeste mai departe]

La 42 de ani, Ionica Munteanu a revenit la Minaur Baia Mare

Portarul Ionica Munteanu este începând de joi componenta echipei de handbal feminin CS Minaur Baia Mare, a anunțat gruparea din nordul țării. Munteanu revine la Baia Mare după aproape 5 ani, ea fiind componentă a fostei echipe HCM Baia Mare, desfințată în 2016, potrivit mediafax.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Spania şi Grecia forțează introducerea certificatului de vaccinare COVID în Uniunea Europeană

Spania şi Grecia, două ţări europene a căror economie este puternic dependentă de industria turismului, insistă pentru introducerea unui certificat de vaccinare împotriva COVID-19 la nivelul UE, pentru relaxarea… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Alegerile pentru șefia FMF se mută în instanță. Rebeja: „Suntem aici din cauza nedreptăților. Ne dorim alegeri libere și corecte”

Rezultatele alegerilor pentru șefia Federației Moldovenești de Fotbal (FMF), care vor avea loc mâine,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Mediului: Pe 31 ianuarie vom lansa noul sistem informatic integrat de urmărire a materialului lemnos (SUMAL)

Ministrul Mediului, Apelor şi Pădurilor, Barna Tanczos, a declarat, joi, la Craiova, că pe 31 ianuarie va fi lansat noul sistem informatic integrat de urmărire… [citeste mai departe]

Bitcoin se prăbușește: Moneda digitală a scăzut cu 10% în 48 de ore și aduce o pierdere de 100 de miliarde de dolari pe piața criptomonedelor

Bitcoin a scăzut pentru a doua zi joi, ducând pierderile monedei digitale la peste 10% în 48 de ore și… [citeste mai departe]

Comparatoare de preturi pentru energie electrica si gaze sunt disponibile in premiera pe site-ul Consiliului Concurentei

Comparatoarele de tarife pentru ofertele furnizorilor de gaze naturale si energie electrica sunt acum disponibile si pe pagina web a Consiliului Concurentei. Consiliul… [citeste mai departe]

15 morţi într-un incendiu la un cămin de bătrâni din Ucraina

Cel puţin 15 persoane au murit într-un incendiu produs joi la un cămin de bătrâni din Harkov, în estul Ucrainei, au anunţat serviciile de stat pentru situaţii de urgenţă într-un comunicat, citat de agerpres . „Potrivit informaţiilor preliminare, 33 de persoane se aflau… [citeste mai departe]

Galaţi: Bărbat arestat preventiv după ce a comis două tâlhării soldate cu un mort şi un rănit grav

Un bărbat de 30 ani din judeţul Galaţi a fost arestat preventiv, după ce a comis două tâlhării soldate cu un mort şi un rănit grav, informează Parchetul de pe lângă Tribunalul Galaţi. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

RAZIA de la Cornișa, în comisia de disciplină! Primarul Cosmin Andrei: În ceea ce privește managementul defectuos...

Descinderile Poliției la piscina interioară a Parcului de Agrement Turistic și Sportiv Cornișa precum și închiderea forțată a activității atrag un val de critici… [citeste mai departe]


Senate head Dragu: Anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism, topical dangers, must be firmly countered by society

Publicat:
Anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism are topical dangers, which must be firmly countered by society, said on Thursday, on the occasion of the Commemoration of the January 1941 Anti-Jewish Bucharest Pogrom.

"Today we pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Bucharest Pogrom, a series of persecutions and atrocities against the Jewish population. 80 years ago, the heavy atmosphere with a strong anti-Semitic climate and the instability of the political system at that time culminated in a series of actions of extreme violence," affirmed Anca Dragu during…

