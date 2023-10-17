Senate Chair Ciuca meets Foreign Investors Council officials

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he had arrived in Bucharest for talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on security cooperation in the Black Sea region, according to Reuters. Kyiv is fighting a full-scale Russian invasion that has involved frequent air strikes on Ukrainian…

- The Romanian government’s fiscal reform package, which aims to combat tax evasion and create a fairer tax system, was rushed through parliament without amendment or debate on Tuesday night and has not gone down well with the business community, according to Euractiv. The various incentives and privileges,…

- Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea on Tuesday progressed to the round of 16 of the women's singles event at the Ningbo Open WTA 250 tournament in China, prize pool USD 259,303, after defeating American Claire Liu 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.Third seed Cirstea, 33, world number 26 prevailed in almost three hours…

- Border Police: Almost 90k people entered Romania on Tuesday, 11,500 of them UkrainiansThe General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that, on Tuesday, 89,321 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 11,476 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres. According…

- Two people died, and 56 were injured after two powerful explosions occurred on Saturday afternoon at an LPG station in southern Romania, which was still in use despite lacking a fire safety licence and being officially closed, according to Euractiv. Among those injured were 39 firefighters, two gendarmes…

- Romania, 6th in the world in terms of business services industry (report)Romania ranks 6th in the world in terms of business services industry and 2nd in Europe, after Poland, according to a report of a professional association, told Agerpres. Currently, the number of employees in the business…

- The living exhibition "Flori de ie" (Flowers of the Romanian blouse 'ie') was opened on Tuesday in the Clock Tower of the Saschiz fortified church in order to promote the intangible heritage and traditional Romanian values, as part of the International Camp of Art Residency - "Legaturi" (Ties) of the…

- Romanian athlete Alina Rotaru-Kottmann, coached by Mihai Corucle, qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after achieving the Olympic norm of qualification in the long jump event on Sunday evening in Germany at the Inneringer Weitsprung Meeting competition, according to CSA Steaua's Facebook page.…