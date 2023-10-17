Senate Chair Ciuca meets Foreign Investors Council officials

Stiri Recomandate

Au blocat activitatea fermelor românești. Polițiștii îi vânează pe tractoriști să le facă dosare penale

Au blocat activitatea fermelor românești. Polițiștii îi vânează pe tractoriști să le facă dosare penale

Guvernul sabotează grav agricultura României. După trei ani de secetă și absența despăgubirilor și după importul de cereale ucrainene, coaliția PSD-PNL  aplicat lovitura de grație… [citeste mai departe]

Hamas confirmă că Israelul a eliminat un om cheie al grupării. Ayman Nofal era șeful brigăzii militare a grupării VIDEO

Hamas confirmă că Israelul a eliminat un om cheie al grupării. Ayman Nofal era șeful brigăzii militare a grupării VIDEO

Șeful Brigăzii militare Hamas, Ayman Nofal, a fost ucis, marți, în urma unui atac aerian israelian, în Gaza. Gruparea Hamas este cea care a anunțat moartea… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Pelici va semna mâine, contractul cu CSM Unirea Alba Iulia

Alexandru Pelici va semna mâine, contractul cu CSM Unirea Alba Iulia

Alexandru Pelici va semna mâine contractul cu divizionara terță CSM Unirea Alba Iulia și va începe efectiv activitatea la formația din Cetatea Marii Uniri în jurul datei de 1 noiembrie 2023, adică peste două săptămâni. Mutarea este una extrem de importantă în privința… [citeste mai departe]

Ucrainenii au atacat aerodromurile ruse cu rachete americane ATACMS, insistent cerute de Kiev. Rachetele sunt model vechi, din anii 90

Ucrainenii au atacat aerodromurile ruse cu rachete americane ATACMS, insistent cerute de Kiev. Rachetele sunt model vechi, din anii 90

Ucraina a lansat marţi asupra forţelor ruse rachete americane ATACMS cu rază lungă de acţiune, afirmă surse confidenţiale preluate de… [citeste mai departe]

Conflictul palestino-israelian - Ultima soluție propusă de Turcia

Conflictul palestino-israelian - Ultima soluție propusă de Turcia

Guvernul Turciei propune "un model de garanţii" pentru stingerea conflictului palestino-israelian, care implică "soluţia celor două state" şi angajamentul mai multor ţări de a asigura punerea în aplicare a acestei soluţii, a relatat marţi cotidianul turc Sabah, preluat… [citeste mai departe]

Licitația pentru reparația străzilor și trotuarelor din Capitală a fost lansată în SEAP

Licitația pentru reparația străzilor și trotuarelor din Capitală a fost lansată în SEAP

Administrația Străzilor București a lansat în SEAP procedura pentru achiziția serviciilor de reparare a străzilor și trotuarelor din Capitală.„Am demarat procedura pentru reparația arterelor din Capitală, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorul Țâgârlaș: Salvarea patrimoniului național este un obiectiv asumat de mine și de colegii mei din Parlament

Senatorul Țâgârlaș: Salvarea patrimoniului național este un obiectiv asumat de mine și de colegii mei din Parlament

Senatorul liberal Cristian Niculescu Țâgârlaș a inițiat și votat un proiect prin care autoritățile locale sau Ministerul Culturii vor putea face reparații de… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul primar din Iași, Gheorghe Nichita, iese mult mai devreme din pușcărie

Fostul primar din Iași, Gheorghe Nichita, iese mult mai devreme din pușcărie

Fostul primar al municipiului Iaşi, Gheorghe Nichita, a fost condamnat definitiv, în luna august a anului trecut, de Curtea de Apel Iaşi la cinci ani de închisoare cu executare pentru instigare la abuz în serviciu. Gheorghe Nichita s-a întors… [citeste mai departe]

Nu așa se reduce evaziunea. "CCR trebuie, să considere neconstituțional limitarea plăților" 

Nu așa se reduce evaziunea. ”CCR trebuie, să considere neconstituțional limitarea plăților” 

Cei din Coaliție trăiesc într-o altă realitate a spus Gheorghe Ialomițianu (PMP), fost ministru de Finanțe, referitor la  limitarea plăților cash.  Plățile în numerar reprezintă o normalitate, mai… [citeste mai departe]


Senate Chair Ciuca meets Foreign Investors Council officials

Publicat:
Senate Chair Ciuca meets Foreign Investors Council officials

Senate Chairman Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday met officials of the to discuss improvements in investment legislation, as well as measures aimed at reducing public expenses, combatting tax evasion and repealing some tax incentives.

"In line with my dialogue with the business community, today I had an open and applied discussion with officials of the Foreign Investors Council. Among the topics we addressed were the involvement of the business community in the sustainable development of the Romanian economy, identifying…

Ukrainian president visits Romania to discuss Black Sea region security

12:01, 10.10.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he had arrived in Bucharest for talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on security cooperation in the Black Sea region, according to Reuters.  Kyiv is fighting a full-scale Russian invasion that has involved frequent air strikes on Ukrainian…

Romania adopts tax reform amid business concerns

10:40, 27.09.2023 - The Romanian government’s fiscal reform package, which aims to combat tax evasion and create a fairer tax system, was rushed through parliament without amendment or debate on Tuesday night and has not gone down well with the business community, according to Euractiv. The various incentives and privileges,…

Romania's Cirstea advances to Ningbo Open singles R16

14:25, 26.09.2023 - Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea on Tuesday progressed to the round of 16 of the women's singles event at the Ningbo Open WTA 250 tournament in China, prize pool USD 259,303, after defeating American Claire Liu 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.Third seed Cirstea, 33, world number 26 prevailed in almost three hours…

Border Police: Almost 90k people entered Romania on Tuesday, 11,500 of them Ukrainians

13:11, 13.09.2023 - Border Police: Almost 90k people entered Romania on Tuesday, 11,500 of them UkrainiansThe General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that, on Tuesday, 89,321 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 11,476 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres. According…

Blast at Romanian fuelling station injures many, kills two

10:35, 28.08.2023 - Two people died, and 56 were injured after two powerful explosions occurred on Saturday afternoon at an LPG station in southern Romania, which was still in use despite lacking a fire safety licence and being officially closed, according to Euractiv. Among those injured were 39 firefighters, two gendarmes…

Romania, 6th in the world in terms of business services industry (report)

12:45, 16.08.2023 - Romania, 6th in the world in terms of business services industry (report)Romania ranks 6th in the world in terms of business services industry and 2nd in Europe, after Poland, according to a report of a professional association, told Agerpres. Currently, the number of employees in the business…

'Flori de ie' exhibition-event in the Saschiz Clock Tower

16:35, 15.08.2023 - The living exhibition "Flori de ie" (Flowers of the Romanian blouse 'ie') was opened on Tuesday in the Clock Tower of the Saschiz fortified church in order to promote the intangible heritage and traditional Romanian values, as part of the International Camp of Art Residency - "Legaturi" (Ties) of the…

Alina Rotaru-Kottmann achieves 2024 Olympic Games' long jump qualification norm

14:35, 01.08.2023 - Romanian athlete Alina Rotaru-Kottmann, coached by Mihai Corucle, qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after achieving the Olympic norm of qualification in the long jump event on Sunday evening in Germany at the Inneringer Weitsprung Meeting competition, according to CSA Steaua's Facebook page.…


