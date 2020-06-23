Second member of Romanian Embassy in Minsk, one from New Delhi Embassy test Covid-positive

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) conveyed on Wednesday that 85 Romanian citizens working at a farm in Bavaria tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection between 28 May and 11 June. They are asymptomatic and currently placed in quarantine.All costs regarding accommodation and food…

- One persons working for the Romanian Embassy in Belarus tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs on Tuesday. According to the physicians, the respective person is in good condition.The necessary measures were taken in the relation…

- An employee of the Agriculture Ministry tested positive for COVID-19 and he is under medical supervision, whereas all those who came into contact with the respective person have been isolated at home, Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros told a press briefing on Thursday."On 2 June, an employee…

- Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) announced on Monday that an accident that took place on Saturday in Austria in which a bus registered in Romania was involved, no casualties were reported, and all Romanian citizens there are out of harm's way."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to inform…

- A team of 15 specialists from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), made of five doctors, five nurses and five military experts in the CBRN field, will leave, on Monday, in the USA, to offer support to the authorities in the state of Alabama in the context of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.…

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday informed that a Romanian citizen who worked for a meat-processing company based in the German locality Birkenfeld, where there were recorded several cases of confirmed coronavirus, has died. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Consulate General…

- The families of nine newborns from Timisoara Municipal Hospital, confirmed positive for the coronavirus test, are isolated at home and will be tested, the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru announced on Monday evening."Mothers have tested negative, the newborns are the ones who are tested and…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the celebration, on Monday, of 30 years of Romanian-South Korean diplomatic relations, underlining the recent cooperation to combat the new coronavirus. "The Republic of Korea represents the first and only country in the Asia-Pacific region with which…