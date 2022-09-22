Searches in Timis County at people who cultivate cannabis and manufacture hashish

Stiri Recomandate

114 ani de la declararea Independenţei Bulgariei

114 ani de la declararea Independenţei Bulgariei

Joi se împlinesc 114 ani de la declararea Independenţei Bulgariei. Pe data de 22 septembrie 1908, la Veliko Tărnovo, vechea capitală bulgară, Principatul Bulgariei şi-a proclamat în mod oficial independenţa faţă de Imperiul Otoman, modificându-şi statutul din principat în regat. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

Coreea de Nord, un aliat al Rusiei, spune că nu vinde armament și muniție Moscovei

Coreea de Nord, un aliat al Rusiei, spune că nu vinde armament și muniție Moscovei

Coreea de Nord a negat miercuri că a furnizat arme Rusiei. Informația a fost publicată de presa de stat, la câteva săptămâni după ce Statele Unite au declarat că Moscova se îndreaptă spre Phenian pentru a-şi reface stocurile de armament… [citeste mai departe]

Ioan Ovidiu Sabău: ”Am fost contactat de la Alba Iulia, dar mai este până la a veni antrenor”

Ioan Ovidiu Sabău: ”Am fost contactat de la Alba Iulia, dar mai este până la a veni antrenor”

Ioan Ovidiu Sabău: ”Am fost contactat de la Alba Iulia, dar mai este până la a veni antrenor” Conjunctura face ca sâmbătă, pe “Cetate”, la meciul din Liga 3 dintre CSM Unirea Alba Iulia și Corvinul Hunedoara,… [citeste mai departe]

1.300 de oameni arestați la protestele din Rusia. „Acest regim s-a condamnat singur și își distruge tineretul”

1.300 de oameni arestați la protestele din Rusia. „Acest regim s-a condamnat singur și își distruge tineretul”

Peste 1300 de ruși care au ieșit să protesteze față de ordinul de mobilizare parțială au fost reținuți în mai multe orașe din Rusia. Aproximativ 1.000 de oameni sunt… [citeste mai departe]

La o zi după ordinul lui Putin, rușii bombardează orașul Zaporojie. Există victime

La o zi după ordinul lui Putin, rușii bombardează orașul Zaporojie. Există victime

Invadatorii ruși au atacat oraşul ucrainean Zaporojie în dimineața de 22 septembrie, mai multe explozii fiind semnalate înainte de declanşarea alertei de raid aerian, informează Rador. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO. Descinderi la traficanții de droguri, în Târgu Mureș. Peste 10 kilograme de cannabis și zeci de arme, ridicate în urma percheziţiilor

FOTO/VIDEO. Descinderi la traficanții de droguri, în Târgu Mureș. Peste 10 kilograme de cannabis și zeci de arme, ridicate în urma percheziţiilor

Poliţiştii au descoperit peste 10 kilograme de cannabis, pistoale, cuţite şi o colecţie cu mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Zborurile din Rusia s-au epuizat după ce Putin a dat ordinul de mobilizare parțială la război

Zborurile din Rusia s-au epuizat după ce Putin a dat ordinul de mobilizare parțială la război

Ruşii încearcă să plece cât mai repede din ţară după discursul ţinut miercuri dimineaţă de preşedintele Vladimir Putin, în care anunţa o mobilizare parţială a rezerviştlor pentru armata implicată în război.  [citeste mai departe]

Onorant. Teatrul ”Matei Vișniec Suceava” selectat cu două spectacole la Festivalul Național de Teatru de la București

Onorant. Teatrul ”Matei Vișniec Suceava” selectat cu două spectacole la Festivalul Național de Teatru de la București

Teatrul Municipal ”Matei Vișniec” Suceava va fi prezent în premieră la Festivalul de Național de Teatru de la București unul evenimentele teatrale de… [citeste mai departe]

Colectare de deșeuri electrice la Săcele

Colectare de deșeuri electrice la Săcele

Locuitorii municipiului Săcele sunt așteptați, vineri și sâmbătă, să se debaraseze de aparatele electrice vechi sau stricate în cadrul unei campanii de colectare a deșeurilor electrice.  Asociația de Dezvoltare ISO Mediu  împreună cu  Primăria Orașului Săcele organizează vineri și sâmbătă, 27-28 mai, între orele 10:00-18:00,… [citeste mai departe]

Eroii nu mor niciodata!: Au trecut noua ani. Doi militari din Fortele Navale cazuti in Afganistan. Unul era din judetul Constanta

Eroii nu mor niciodata!: Au trecut noua ani. Doi militari din Fortele Navale cazuti in Afganistan. Unul era din judetul Constanta

Eroii nu mor niciodata Astazi vom onora memoria sublocotenentului pm Adrian Postelnicu si a sublocotenentului pm Vasile Claudiu Popa, cazuti la… [citeste mai departe]


Searches in Timis County at people who cultivate cannabis and manufacture hashish

Publicat:
Searches in Timis County at people who cultivate cannabis and manufacture hashish

Prosecutors from the for and Terrorism (DIICOT) and judicial police officers from the Timisoara Organised Crime Brigade (BCCO) carried out six home searches in western , in a case aimed at committing the crime of high-risk drug trafficking.

