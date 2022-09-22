Searches in Timis County at people who cultivate cannabis and manufacture hashish

Searches in Timis County at people who cultivate cannabis and manufacture hashishPublicat:
Prosecutors from the Timisoara Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) and judicial police officers from the Timisoara Organised Crime Brigade (BCCO) carried out six home searches in western Timis county, in a case aimed at committing the crime of high-risk drug trafficking.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Investigation on cyber attack on news website
19:51, 08.09.2022 - Police officers with the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime are going to submit to the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) a notification regarding a "Distributed Denial of Service" cyber attack on a news site, between September 7 and 8, Romanian Police Press…
About 295,000 people cross Romania on August 31, over 13,000 Ukrainians enter Romania
10:46, 01.09.2022 - About 295,000 people crossed Romania on Wednesday, August 31, including over 13,000 Ukrainian nationals, up 14.8% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
Drug trafficking organised crime group dismantled in Constanta
19:11, 26.08.2022 - Ten suspects of drug trafficking, constituted in an organised criminal group, were detained, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) - the Constanta Territorial Service, informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
Klaus Iohannis: August 23, 1939, Day of condemnation to a cruel future for millions of people
13:35, 23.08.2022 - The Day of Commemoration of the Victims of Fascism and Communism, August 23, is the most suitable occasion to pay a pious tribute to the memory of all those who experienced the horrors of totalitarian regimes and to reiterate the "firm" commitment to reject extremism, intolerance and hatred, in all…
British Ambassador Noble: Nature, Romania's gift to Europe, people of Bucharest should be proud of Vacaresti Park
20:35, 18.08.2022 - Nature is Romania's gift to Europe, said British ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, who visited Vacaresti Park, which he considers "an ecological success". Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…
Over 115,000 people enter Romania on August 3, including around 12,600 Ukrainians
10:20, 04.08.2022 - Over 115,000 people entered Romania on Wednesday, August 3, including 12,680 Ukrainian nationals, up 22.5% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Over 185,000 people enter Romania on August 1, including around 12,000 Ukrainians
14:06, 02.08.2022 - As many as 185,880 people entered Romania on Monday, August 1, including 12,068 Ukrainian nationals, down 8.4% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
First secondary cocaine extraction laboratory lab, discovered in Romania
09:11, 12.07.2022 - The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), along with the anti-drug Police found, following a large-scale action to dismantle an organized criminal group specializing in the import of high-risk drugs in Romania, cocaine with a market value of about 200,000 euros, as…