Searches in Timis County at people who cultivate cannabis and manufacture hashish

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Police officers with the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime are going to submit to the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) a notification regarding a "Distributed Denial of Service" cyber attack on a news site, between September 7 and 8, Romanian Police Press…

- About 295,000 people crossed Romania on Wednesday, August 31, including over 13,000 Ukrainian nationals, up 14.8% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Ten suspects of drug trafficking, constituted in an organised criminal group, were detained, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) - the Constanta Territorial Service, informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The Day of Commemoration of the Victims of Fascism and Communism, August 23, is the most suitable occasion to pay a pious tribute to the memory of all those who experienced the horrors of totalitarian regimes and to reiterate the "firm" commitment to reject extremism, intolerance and hatred, in all…

- Nature is Romania's gift to Europe, said British ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, who visited Vacaresti Park, which he considers "an ecological success". Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- Over 115,000 people entered Romania on Wednesday, August 3, including 12,680 Ukrainian nationals, up 22.5% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- As many as 185,880 people entered Romania on Monday, August 1, including 12,068 Ukrainian nationals, down 8.4% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), along with the anti-drug Police found, following a large-scale action to dismantle an organized criminal group specializing in the import of high-risk drugs in Romania, cocaine with a market value of about 200,000 euros, as…