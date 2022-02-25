Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues

Stiri Recomandate

Avarie pe strada Mercur din orașul Onești

Avarie pe strada Mercur din orașul Onești

Astăzi – 25 februarie 2022, s-a înregistrat o avarie pe conducta de alimentare cu apă, cu diametrul de 150 mm, de pe strada Mercur din orașul Onești, județul Bacău. Pentru remedierea acesteia, echipele RAJA au fost nevoite să reducă presiunea apei potabile în intervalul orar 08.00 – 13.00, pe străzile: Mercur, Stirenului,…

Elevă din Mehedinți, muşcată de un câine când se afla în curtea şcolii la ora de educaţie fizică. Poliția a deschis un doar penal

Elevă din Mehedinți, muşcată de un câine când se afla în curtea şcolii la ora de educaţie fizică. Poliția a deschis un doar penal

O elevă de 9 ani din judeţul Mehedinţi a fost muşcată, vineri dimineața, de un câine când se afla în curtea şcolii la ora…

Grupul parlamentar de prietenie cu Ucraina din Parlamentul României, condus de deputatul PNL de Suceava, Ioan Balan, condamnă cu tărie agresiunea armată a Federației Ruse asupra Ucrainei

Grupul parlamentar de prietenie cu Ucraina din Parlamentul României, condus de deputatul PNL de Suceava, Ioan Balan, condamnă cu tărie agresiunea armată a Federației Ruse asupra Ucrainei

Grupul parlamentar… [citeste mai departe]

Angela Merkel intră tare în plin război din Ucraina și dă alerta: Situația diferă față de anexarea Crimeei

Angela Merkel intră tare în plin război din Ucraina și dă alerta: Situația diferă față de anexarea Crimeei

Fostul cancelar german Angela Merkel a condamnat invazia rusă în Ucraina şi şi-a exprimat solidaritatea cu această ţară, transmite vineri dpa. 'Acest război de agresiune…

Sprijin pentru refugiaţii din Ucraina. Animalele lor de campanie, găzduite într-un adăpost specializat din Galaţi

Sprijin pentru refugiaţii din Ucraina. Animalele lor de campanie, găzduite într-un adăpost specializat din Galaţi

Asociaţia „Ajutaţi-l pe Lăbuş"  din Galaţi doreşte să ajute animalele de companie ale refugiaţilor ucraineni. Astfel, va feri adăpost şi îngrijire animalelor, în cazul…

Anastasia, fetița care va prinde probabil anul 2100 și va ști toată viața ei că a împlinit primul an ca refugiată în România

Anastasia, fetița care va prinde probabil anul 2100 și va ști toată viața ei că a împlinit primul an ca refugiată în România

Familia Anastasiei e un caz fericit. Mama, Liudmila, 23 de ani, a venit prin Sighet în România. Soțul ei, din Lviv, a reușit să iasă…

[AUDIO] Mesaj emoționant, printre lacrimi, din partea Veronicăi Trandafir: „Rugați-vă pentru Ucraina, rugați-vă pentru întreaga lume"

[AUDIO] Mesaj emoționant, printre lacrimi, din partea Veronicăi Trandafir: „Rugați-vă pentru Ucraina, rugați-vă pentru întreaga lume”

În această dimineață am avut parte de un matinal cu totul diferit. Am decis să lăsăm rubricile cu care v-am obișnuit…

Un bărbat a amenințat că are arme și muniții și are de gând să le folosească în public. Ce au găsit polițiștii în casa lui

Un bărbat a amenințat că are arme și muniții și are de gând să le folosească în public. Ce au găsit polițiștii în casa lui

Oamenii legii au reținut în cursul zilei de joi un bărbat din Câmpia Turzii, județul Cluj, după ce a amenințat pe rețelele de socializare…

Magnatul Roman Abramovic, interzis în Marea Britanie. Pe lista "complicilor" lui Putin

Magnatul Roman Abramovic, interzis în Marea Britanie. Pe lista “complicilor” lui Putin

Miliardarul Roman Abramovic (55 de ani) – patronul rus al lui Chelsea și un prieten apropiat al președintelui Vladimir Putin, ar urma să fie interzis permanent în Marea Britanie. După ce nu a mai fost văzut de luni bune…

Garnizoana Pitești anunță că se va trage la Bascov

Garnizoana Pitești anunță că se va trage la Bascov

Garnizoana Pitești informează că în fiecare zi lucrătoare din luna martie 2022 se vor executa trageri cu armamentul de pe tanc și de infanterie în poligonul Glîmbocu, din comuna Bascov, după programul menționat mai jos.Este interzis accesul persoanelor, animalelor, autovehicolelor în zona poligonului…


Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues

Publicat:
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues

Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough, according to Reuters.  Air raid sirens wailed over the city of 3 million people, where some were sheltering in underground metro […]

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


