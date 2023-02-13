Russian forces claim gains along Ukraine frontline

Stiri Recomandate

Planuri pentru o lovitură de stat în Republica Moldova - Maia Sandu afirmă că informațiile sunt din documente primite de la ucraineni

Planuri pentru o lovitură de stat în Republica Moldova - Maia Sandu afirmă că informațiile sunt din documente primite de la ucraineni

Planurile Federaţiei Ruse de destabilizare a situaţiei din Republica Moldova au fost confirmate de instituţii ale statului şi… [citeste mai departe]

Nicuşor Dan: Am constatat nenumărate situaţii de autorizaţii care prevăd etaje în plus

Nicuşor Dan: Am constatat nenumărate situaţii de autorizaţii care prevăd etaje în plus

Primarul general al Capitalei, Nicuşor Dan, a afirmat, luni, că actuala administraţie a respins zeci de cereri de certificat de edificare, în condiţiile în care autorizaţiile prevedeau etaje în plus sau locuri de parcare… [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO) Inedit: Cum mai sunt ajutați supraviețuitorii cutremurelor

(VIDEO) Inedit: Cum mai sunt ajutați supraviețuitorii cutremurelor

O inovație israeliană este folosită în Turcia pentru a purifica apa dulce pentru supraviețuitorii cutremurelor. UIMITOR!, titrează cel care a distribuit imaginile. AMAZING! Israeli water innovation is used in Türkiye to purify fresh water for the earthquake survivors.… [citeste mai departe]

Fiul lui Cristi Cămărășan s-a alăturat echipei PSD Câmpia Turzii

Fiul lui Cristi Cămărășan s-a alăturat echipei PSD Câmpia Turzii

Un tânăr de perspectivă s-a alăturat recent echipei PSD Câmpia Turzii. Este vorba despre Antonio Cămărășan, fiul lui Cristi Cămărășan, patronul Hotelului A3. Anunțul a fost făcut pe pagina de Facebook a PSD Câmpia Turzii. „Tineretul crede în Câmpia Turzii! Tot… [citeste mai departe]

Românii și smartphone-urile - Câte se vând într-un an și la cât timp este schimbat în medie telefonul

Românii și smartphone-urile - Câte se vând într-un an și la cât timp este schimbat în medie telefonul

​După mulți ani de creștere, vânzările de smartphone-uri au scăzut în 2022 pe plan mondial, dar și în Europa, iar în România s-au vândut aproximativ 3,5 milioane de unități din toate… [citeste mai departe]

Vreme frumoasă, cu temperaturi apropiate de normalul perioadei. Zona montană din sudul județului Hunedoara va intra sub incidența codului galben de vânt

Vreme frumoasă, cu temperaturi apropiate de normalul perioadei. Zona montană din sudul județului Hunedoara va intra sub incidența codului galben de vânt

Luni, valorile termice sunt în creștere. Cerul e variabil, ușor cețos, iar în a doua parte… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment istoric in domeniul astronomiei. Ce a fost observat intrand in atmosfera Pamantului

Eveniment istoric in domeniul astronomiei. Ce a fost observat intrand in atmosfera Pamantului

Un eveniment istoric in domeniul astronomiei a avut loc noaptea trecuta. Potriviut AstroInfo, asteroidul 2023CX1, cel care a avut codul temporar Sar2667, a fost observat intrand in atmosfera Pamantului, undeva deasupra… [citeste mai departe]

Oprea: Miniştrii PSD au îndeplinit jaloanele

Oprea: Miniştrii PSD au îndeplinit jaloanele

Purtătorul de cuvânt al PSD, Radu Oprea, a declarat, luni, că miniştrii social-democraţi şi-au îndeplinit jaloanele privind cea de-a doua cerere de plată din Planul Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă. El a precizat că şedinţa de luni a Biroului Permanent Naţional al partidului a fost una tehnică, discutându-se… [citeste mai departe]

Grupul Wagner publică un clip video „de la tribunalul pentru trădare", în care arată execuția cu barosul a unui recrut care a dezertat

Grupul Wagner publică un clip video „de la tribunalul pentru trădare”, în care arată execuția cu barosul a unui recrut care a dezertat

O înregistrare video apărută luni, 13 februarie, pe reţelele sociale surprinde execuţia unui rus recrutat de grupul… [citeste mai departe]

Orele de linişte la bloc în 2023. Cei care nu le respectă riscă amenzi de mii de lei

Orele de linişte la bloc în 2023. Cei care nu le respectă riscă amenzi de mii de lei

Orele de odihnă, respectiv orele de liniște, sunt prevăzute în Legea nr. 61/1991. În cazul în care legea nu este respectată, veți primi amenzi usturătoare. Iată ce prevede legea şi cine poate fi amendat dacă nu o respectă.Mulţi… [citeste mai departe]


Russian forces claim gains along Ukraine frontline

Publicat:
Russian forces claim gains along Ukraine frontline

Russia said on Monday its troops had pushed forward a few kilometres along the frontlines in Ukraine, while Kyiv said its forces had repelled Russian attacks in several areas,  according to Reuters. As the first anniversary of the Russian invasion neared, much of the fighting was taking place around the eastern city of Bakhmut, still

NATO’s chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine

09:45, 30.01.2023 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea on Monday to increase military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict after Russia‘s invasion, according to Reuters.  Stoltenberg is in Seoul, the first stop…

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine after Germany, U.S. agree to send tanks

10:50, 26.01.2023 - Ukraine declared an air raid alert over the whole country early on Thursday and senior officials said air defences units were shooting down incoming Russian missiles, while fighting also intensified in Bakhmut in the east, according to Reuters. The attacks come after the United States and Germany announced…

Russia says Britain’s foreign minister yet to answer for supporting Kyiv

13:05, 17.01.2023 - Russia‘s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Monday that British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, who has been sanctioned by Moscow over Ukraine, is yet to answer for his support of Kyiv, according to Reuters.  Cleverly said on Monday he had been sanctioned by the Russian government…

Russia says Belarus may enter Ukraine conflict if ‘invaded’

09:50, 13.01.2023 - A Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday that Belarus may enter the conflict in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to “invade” either country, according to Reuters. Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine in February 2022, and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military…

Putin says no limit on financial support for Russia’s armed forces

16:01, 21.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian army had to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month, according to Reuters. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin…

Belarus restricts access to parts of region bordering Ukraine, Russia

12:50, 21.12.2022 - Belarus issued a ruling on Wednesday temporarily restricting access to parts of the southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia, according to Reuters. The government said on its website it would „temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky,…

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

Gazprom lifts threat of cut to Republic of Moldova’s gas supply

15:25, 28.11.2022 - Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Republic of Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if the country failed to make agreed payments, according to Reuters. Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies…


