Romgaz posts net profit rising by 15% and business dropping by 19.8%, for 2020

ULTIMA ORĂ! Un copil de trei ani a rămas blocat într-un apartament din str. Diviziei

În urmă cu puțin timp, un apel la 112 anunța faptul că un minor a rămas blocat în locuință. La fața locului s-au deplasat trei echipaje ale ISU Vrancea, o autospecială de intervenție și salvare de la înălțime, o ambulanță SMURD… [citeste mai departe]

Tânărul care a ucis trei adolescenţi la Hânceşti, condamnat la detenţie pe viaţă

Condamnat inițial la 20 de ani de închisoare, autorul triplului omor de la Mereșeni își va petrece restul vieții după gratii, după ce procurorii au făcut apel, nefiind de acord cu pedeapsa stabilită de prima instanță. [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus: EMA a început analizarea medicamentului Regdanvimab împotriva COVID-19

Agenţia Europeană pentru Medicamente (EMA) a început miercuri analizarea în timp real a datelor privind Regdanvimab, un medicament pentru tratarea COVID-19 cu anticorpi monoclonali, dezvoltat de compania farmaceutică sud-coreeană… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Tănase despre referendumul de demitere a Maie Sandu, anticipate și schimbarea formei de guvernare

Alexandru Tănase, fost judecător și președinte al CC — Cum calificați hotărârea CCM de marți, 23 februarie? Pe cine avantajează? — Este o hotărâre foarte importantă.… [citeste mai departe]

Frica profesorilor moldoveni: De ce se tem să vină la școală

CHIȘINĂU, 25 feb – Sputnik. În timp ce politicienii moldoveni sunt preocupați să demonstreze care dintre ei are dreptate, mii de profesori și medici din toată țara se confruntă zilnic cu riscul de infectare cu noul tip de coronavirus și continuă să se expună acestui risc.… [citeste mai departe]

Modelare, fixare și îngrijire – spray pentru păr

Spray-urile de păr sunt împărțite în mod convențional în 2 categorii: îngrijire și modelare De asemenea, pot exista de mai multe tipuri, cum ar fi: monofazice și bifazice, precum și  formulări cu sare. Îngrijirea părului trebuie aleasă în funcție de starea generală și de rezultatul dorit.  Produsele… [citeste mai departe]

Schimbare RADICALĂ de la 1 MARTIE 2021! Se aplică OBLIGATORIU la TOATE electrocasnicele

Modificare radicală! Se schimbă legea de la 1 martie 2021! Țara noastră este obligată să transpună în legislație o directivă a Uniunii Europene (UE).Concret, la toate electrocasnicele din țara noastră se va aplica... Citește… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorul PSD Prahova Laura Moagher: FMI contrazice politica de austeritate a Guvernului Cîțu

FMI contrazice politica de austeritate a lui Cîțu.Directorul general al FMI a îndemnat guvernele să aplice o politică de stimulare a consumului și a producției pentru a evita colapsul în contextul pandemiei.Până… [citeste mai departe]

GODINĂ, sfat pentru colegii polițiști care protestează: „Mergeți la privat că se dau sporuri babane”

Politistul brasovean Marian Godina anunta din nou, miercuri seara, ca se delimiteaza de protestele politistilor care cer salarii mai mari. „Mergeti la privat ca se dau sporuri babane”,… [citeste mai departe]

UE analizează pașaportul de vaccinare anti-COVID-19 pentru revitalizarea turismului după pandemie

Liderii Uniunii Europene vor conveni, joi, să lucreze la certificatele de vaccinare pentru cetățenii UE care au fost vaccinați anti-COVID-19, în condițiile în care țările din sudul blocului comunitar… [citeste mai departe]


Romgaz posts net profit rising by 15% and business dropping by 19.8%, for 2020

The gas producer Romgaz obtained last year a net profit of 1.25 billion RON, rising by 15.14% from 2019, but the company's turnover has gone down by 19.79%, to 4.07 billion RON, given that the quantity of natural gas sold was 10.1% smaller, according to AGERPRES.

"The turnover's slashing comes from the diminishing of 24.48% of income from the sales of natural gas, in both the production of Romgaz, as well as for those acquired for reselling and through associating as well. Instead, the consolidated income from storage services have gone up by 13.32%, and those from selling electricity…

