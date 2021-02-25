Romgaz posts net profit rising by 15% and business dropping by 19.8%, for 2020 The gas producer Romgaz obtained last year a net profit of 1.25 billion RON, rising by 15.14% from 2019, but the company's turnover has gone down by 19.79%, to 4.07 billion RON, given that the quantity of natural gas sold was 10.1% smaller, according to AGERPRES. "The turnover's slashing comes from the diminishing of 24.48% of income from the sales of natural gas, in both the production of Romgaz, as well as for those acquired for reselling and through associating as well. Instead, the consolidated income from storage services have gone up by 13.32%, and those from selling electricity… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Delgaz Grid has invested almost 3 billion lei in modernizing the natural gas infrastructure in the last 15 years, and the number of customers served has increased by 670,000, according to a company press release, sent to AGERPRES on Monday. The announced investments were mainly aimed at modernizing…

- BRD Group achieved a net profit of 963 million lei in 2020 compared to 1.499 billion lei in 2019, down 35.7%, according to a bank press release sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), as reported by AGERPRES. According to the cited source, the bank ended last year with a profit of 951…

- Dragoș Petrescu este unul dintre jurații de la „ Imperiul Leilor” 2021 , acesta fiind prezent in emisiune și sezonul trecut. Este patronul lanțului de restaurante City Grill și a vandut ziare pe treptele Universitații la Revoluți. DRagoș a studiat foarte mult in țara și-n strainatate, la universitați…

- Last year, the OMV Petrom Group recorded a net profit of 1.29 billion lei, down 64% from the previous year, according to the company's financial report, sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. Sales revenues totaled 19.71 billion lei, down 23%. The rapid measures and the integrated business model…

- The income in the retail sector in non-specialized stores registered a growth of 10% in 2019, as opposed to 2018, and the profitability of profile stores had a slight increase, according to a new study done by Coface Romania. The document aggregated the data of 46,571 companies which submitted…

- Dacia Spring a sosit în România. Primele impresii din interiorul primului automobil electric Dacia ● Ce spun românii plecati la munca în toate colturile lumii despre tara lor. Cât de greu sau usor le-a fost sa plece din casele lor ● Tarifele de distribuție a energiei electrice…

- Turnover in wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased in the first 10 months of this year compared to the similar period in 2019, both as a gross series and as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality by 2.8 pct and 2.1…

- The National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) approved Transgaz's 2020-2029 investment plan, which provides for projects with a total value of EUR 4.2 billion, at the meeting of the regulatory committee on 25 November, according to a statement posted on the company's website. "Transgaz's…