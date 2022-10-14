Romania's industrial turnover advances 26.3pct eight months into 2022 Romania's industrial turnover total (domestic and non-domestic) advanced 26.3% in nominal terms in the first eight months of 2022 compared with the similar period of 2021, show data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

Politica de confidențialitate BACK TO TOP DESPRE BACK TO TOP DESPRE Exclusivitați… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Industrial producer prices (domestic market and foreign market) were 53 percent up in August 2022 from the year-ago period, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

- Arrivals in Romania's tourist accommodation establishments in August 2022 totaled 1.706 million, 1.4 percent down year-over-year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Monday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- In the first seven months of 2022, Romania's industrial production declined 1.3% as unadjusted data and 2.2% when adjusted for seasonality and working days, both y-o-y, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- The prices of industrial production (domestic and foreign markets) increased 52.3% in July 2022, compared to the same month last year, according to the data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- he number of building permits issued in the first seven months of 2022 in Romania decreased by 9.4% as against the similar period in 2021, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The number of wage earners in Bucharest reached 1,064,585 at the end of May 2022, as against 1,043,257 in late May 2021, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- Romania's industrial producer prices for the total market (domestic and non-domestic) increased by 48.1% in June 2022, y-o-y, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- In the first five months of 2022 Romania produced 1,224 tons of oil equivalent (toe) of crude oil, down 80,500 toe (6.2%) from the similar period of 2021, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…